Lula’s Party Files Central Bank Bill
Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT), the left-wing party of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has a bill in Congress that would put the central bank under the Finance Ministry. Pedro Uczai, a PT deputy, filed it in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, in March, and the Chamber’s record lists no committee assignment.
The bill would tie the Central Bank of Brazil to the Finance Ministry and change when a governor’s term starts. That matters in the United States because the bank sets the 13.75% policy rate that drives the real, Brazilian bonds and the earnings of US-listed Brazilian companies.
Key Facts
- Bill. Bill 65/2026 would link the central bank to the Finance Ministry and change governors’ term start.
- Status. Filed on Tuesday, 17 March 2026 by PT deputy Pedro Uczai; no committee assignment is listed.
- Rate. The central bank’s policy rate, called the Selic, stands at 13.75% a year.
- Timing. Lula begins a new term on Tuesday, 5 January 2027.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting platform, gives 86.5% odds the Selic stays unchanged in December (16 November, 12:29 p.m. ET).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET
Brazil's central bank independence law, Complementary Law 179 of 2021, needs an absolute majority in both houses of Congress to change.
The Chamber’s record lists the bill as awaiting consideration, with no date set. It has not yet moved in Congress.
The Big Picture
Brazil gave its central bank formal independence in February 2021 through Complementary Law 179, the central bank independence law, which needs an absolute majority in both houses to change. The law makes price stability the bank’s fundamental goal, with financial stability, smoothing economic swings and full employment as added goals.
The governor’s fixed four-year term starts on 1 January of the third year of a president’s term, so a new president lives with a predecessor’s pick for two years. Directors serve staggered four-year terms, and dismissal is allowed only for set reasons, as our earlier report on how Lula can fill six seats at the central bank explains.
The bill’s author, PT deputy Pedro Uczai of Santa Catarina state, filed it on 17 March 2026. The Chamber’s open-data record says it would extend a waiting period for officials, tie the bank to the Finance Ministry and change when the governor’s term starts.
What the Bill Would Change
The bill would tie the bank to the Finance Ministry, which the current law rules out by saying the bank has no ties to any ministry. The Chamber’s summary also mentions a longer waiting period for officials and a new start date for the governor’s term.
The full text sets out how each change would work, and we describe only what the Chamber’s summary confirms. Amendments in committee could change it before any vote.
What It Means for You
For US investors, the risk is that a bank tied to the Finance Ministry could be seen as less willing to keep rates high, which could weigh on the real and on long-term bonds. The bill has not moved, so any market reaction rests on signals from Lula’s camp, not on a vote.
For US firms with Brazilian units, borrowing costs still follow the 13.75% Selic. Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, next decides on 8 and 9 December, and any change in the bank’s goals would take years to work through.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, an online platform where users bet real money, shows 86.5% odds that Copom leaves the Selic unchanged at its meeting on 8 and 9 December, with US$84,334 traded as of 12:29 p.m. ET on 16 November.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
The Rio Times has not seen a written PT resolution or a caucus priority list, so whether the party ranks the bill as a priority is unconfirmed. We found no public statement from Lula or the Finance Ministry backing it.
We found no named opponent of the bill speaking publicly. How the Chamber will treat the bill is unclear.
What to Watch
Copom meets on 8 and 9 December and announces its decision on Wednesday, 9 December. Lula’s start of term on Tuesday, 5 January 2027, is the second checkpoint, when his team can say whether the bill is government policy.
A committee assignment would be the first sign the bill is moving. We track the story on our Brazil news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the Workers’ Party want to change at Brazil’s central bank?
A bill filed by PT deputy Pedro Uczai would place the bank under the Finance Ministry and change when the governor’s term starts. The Chamber’s summary also mentions a longer waiting period for officials.
Would the bill end central bank independence?
That is not clear from the summary alone. The bill would tie the bank to the Finance Ministry, which the 2021 law rules out.
Can the bill pass Congress?
A complementary law needs an absolute majority in both houses: 257 of 513 deputies and 41 of 81 senators. The Chamber’s record lists no committee assignment since the bill was filed in March.
When does Lula begin his new term?
Tuesday, 5 January 2027, when Congress swears in the president. The date moved from 1 January under a 2021 constitutional amendment.
Sources
Chamber of Deputies, Bill PLP 65/2026 (full text) · Chamber of Deputies open-data record · Central Bank of Brazil, Complementary Law 179/2021 · Central Bank of Brazil, Selic target series 432 · Central Bank of Brazil, Copom calendar · Federal Senate, inauguration dates 2027 · Polymarket, Brazil December rate market
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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