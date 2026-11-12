Lithium Miners Fund Rises 1.8% Near 12-Month Low | Lithium Wrap, Nov 11

Lithium — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Lithium miners bounced but sit near a one-year low: the LIT fund, which holds lithium producers rather than the metal itself, rose 1.82% to US$61.07, still 33.3% below its 12-month high of 91.62 set on 11 May.

the LIT fund, which holds lithium producers rather than the metal itself, rose 1.82% to US$61.07, still 33.3% below its 12-month high of 91.62 set on 11 May. Albemarle is down more than half from its April peak: the US lithium producer gained +1.10% to US$95.97, yet remains 55.5% below its 16 April high.

the US lithium producer gained +1.10% to US$95.97, yet remains 55.5% below its 16 April high. Chile’s SQM edged up: its New York shares added +0.57% to US$54.74, only 5.9% above the 12-month low of 51.70 it touched exactly a year earlier.

its New York shares added +0.57% to US$54.74, only 5.9% above the 12-month low of 51.70 it touched exactly a year earlier. The rebound looks like relief, not a turn: the dollar and Treasury yields both rose, so the lift came from a rally in shares generally.

the dollar and Treasury yields both rose, so the lift came from a rally in shares generally. The slide is still the story: the LIT fund is down 17.5% over 60 sessions, and SQM and Albemarle have each lost more than a quarter of their value in that time.

the LIT fund is down 17.5% over 60 sessions, and SQM and Albemarle have each lost more than a quarter of their value in that time. Results are in: Albemarle reported third-quarter results on 4 November, yet its shares remain 55.5% below their April high.

Today’s Focus Lithium shares had a good Wednesday, but a good day is not a recovery. The LIT fund, a basket of lithium miners, rose 1.82% to US$61.07, after falling 8.00% over the previous 20 sessions. The lift came from a broad rally in US shares, not from lithium news. The S&P 500 gained 1.31% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, dropped 10.12%. Behind the bounce sits a market that remains weak: the LIT fund is still 33.3% below its May high. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Lithium producers are cheap for a reason, so one strong session does not change a year-long slide driven by oversupply.

01 The session in one read

Lithium miners rose on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after a grim run. The LIT fund, which tracks lithium producers and is not the price of the metal, closed up 1.82% at US$61.07.

It was only the first up day in a row, so nothing about the trend has changed. The fund is still 17.5% lower than it was 60 sessions ago.

Assessment — A relief bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that investors bought beaten-down shares on a day of falling fear, not that lithium demand improved. We hold this view with medium confidence, because the dollar and yields moved against the shares and no lithium-specific news explains the gain. The variable to watch is whether the LIT fund holds above its 29 October-30 October area near 59.81, the 12-month low.

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02 The board

All three names rose together. Albemarle, the world’s biggest lithium producer by reputation, added +1.10% to US$95.97, and SQM, Chile’s lithium champion, gained +0.57% to US$54.74.

The size of the gains tells the story: the fund of many miners rose most, which points to a market-wide bounce rather than a bet on one company.

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$61.07 +1.82% Albemarle US$95.97 +1.10% SQM US$54.74 +0.57%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-11. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43 +0.42% L 171,335 day range H 172,987 +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.04% USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% USD / COP 3,288 +0.40% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P IPSA Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335 — IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% +11.95% 71,905.78 72,937 71,868 170,120,058 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.59 5.55 — EUR/BRL 6.19 +0.20% +1.43% 6.18 6.24 6.16 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.04% +1.62% 18.63 18.63 18.58 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.03% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% +3.21% 39.07 40.52 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% -11.06% 6,063 6,196 6,174 — USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% +72.70% 11.52 11.68 11.63 — USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% -3.95% 60.40 61.08 60.90 — USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% -8.99% 438.71 446.01 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% +1.98% 7.40 7.64 7.63 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, a general risk appetite. US shares rallied and the VIX fell 10.12% to 17.49, which tends to lift volatile, heavily sold sectors such as lithium. Confidence: medium.

Second, the usual headwinds did not help. The dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84 and the US 10-year yield stayed near 5%, which normally hurts mining shares, so the bounce came despite them rather than because of them.

Third, the underlying weakness remains: the fund is 33.3% below its May high and still close to its 12-month low.

04 The trend behind it

The LIT fund has fallen 33.3% from its 11 May high of 91.62, and sits just 2.1% above its 30 October low. Albemarle is 55.5% below its 16 April peak and SQM is 42.6% below the same date’s high.

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Albemarle hit its 12-month low of 90.19 on 3 November, and SQM’s closes then were its weakest in at least six months.

RT base rate: our own history since 2010 shows 52 earlier cases when the LIT fund fell 8.0% or more in 20 sessions. It was higher 20 sessions later in 27 of them (52%), with a median gain of 0.7% and a worst loss of 14.9%; history is not a forecast. For SQM, after falls of 11.2% or more, 42 of 72 cases (58%) were higher, with a median of 1.7% but a worst case of 39.8% lower.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile feels this most. SQM is its flagship lithium company, and cheaper lithium means thinner company profits and less tax and royalty income flowing back to the state.

Argentina’s brine projects and Bolivia’s long-stalled ambitions face the same arithmetic: at weaker prices, new investment is harder to justify. We found no fresh policy news from the three countries of the Lithium Triangle this month.

For a saver in Santiago or Buenos Aires holding lithium shares, the lesson is that the exposure is volatile and tied to Chinese factory output as much as to electric-car sales.

06 The names to watch

Albemarle sits just 6.4% above its 12-month low of 90.19, so it is the clearest test of whether selling is exhausted. SQM, 5.9% above its own low of 51.70, tells the same story from Chile.

The LIT fund is the broadest gauge; a close below 59.81 would mark a fresh 12-month low and weaken the rebound case.

07 What would end it

The slide ends when supply stops growing faster than demand, and that shows first in Chinese spot prices and in producers’ guidance on output. Until then, bounces like Wednesday’s are rallies inside a downtrend.

Watch 59.81 for the LIT fund as support, and the gap back toward its May high of 91.62 as distant resistance. Our archive does not make a forecast, and we cannot name the date of the next turn.

08 What to watch

Support: The LIT fund’s 12-month low of 59.81, set on 30 October.

The LIT fund’s 12-month low of 59.81, set on 30 October. Albemarle: Whether it holds its 3 November low of 90.19.

Whether it holds its 3 November low of 90.19. China prices: Spot lithium carbonate moves, the clearest sign of oversupply easing.

Spot lithium carbonate moves, the clearest sign of oversupply easing. Risk appetite: The VIX at 17.49; a rise would likely hit lithium shares first.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the LIT ETF the lithium price?

No. It is a fund of lithium-mining and battery-materials companies, so it moves with shares as well as the metal.

Why did lithium shares rise?

Mainly because US shares rallied and the VIX fell 10.12%, not because lithium demand improved.

Where is Albemarle compared with its peak?

It is 55.5% below its 16 April high, a measure of how deep the downturn has been.

Does the rebound mean the bottom is in?

Not necessarily; in our history after similar falls, the LIT fund was higher 20 sessions later in 52% of cases.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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