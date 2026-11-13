Union Says Dynamite Found at Lima Court Site

File photo. The Palacio de Justicia in central Lima, seat of Peru’s Supreme Court; the Santa Rosa site is in San Juan de Lurigancho.

PERU · SECURITY

A local news report says dynamite was left at the Santa Rosa court site in San Juan de Lurigancho, a district in east Lima, on Friday 13 November 2026. It cites a letter from the union of Lima Este judicial workers (SITRAPOJ-LE), which calls it a direct threat to judges, staff and visitors.

We found no confirmation from the court, police or prosecutors, and this is the only report we could find. Court sites were also targeted in Ate, east Lima, in late October 2025 (threatening messages, per the court) and in Callao on Monday 31 August 2026 (an explosive found outside, per the court).

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Key Facts What Dynamite reported at the Santa Rosa court site; we found no official confirmation.

Where San Juan de Lurigancho, east Lima, a site of the Lima Este judicial district.

Union demand In-person work suspended and moved online until police explosives specialists clear the site.

Not known Who left it, and whether anyone is in custody.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What We Know

The union wrote to the internal control body of the Public Ministry, Peru’s prosecution service, to express indignation, rejection and extreme concern. It asked for in-person work at the site to be suspended, with remote work, until the police explosives unit (UDEX) completes its checks.

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The union said it will call union action if no concrete measures follow within hours. The report adds that police and UDEX went to the site and deactivated the device, which we could not confirm with the police.

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What Is Not Known

Who left the device is unknown, and we found no report of arrests. The court’s plans for in-person service at the Santa Rosa site are also unknown.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What It Means for You

Anyone with a hearing at the Santa Rosa site should check with the court before travelling, because the union is asking for work to move online and has warned of labour action. See also our Peru news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the dynamite found?

At the Santa Rosa court site in San Juan de Lurigancho, east Lima, according to a local report citing the court workers’ union. It was reported on Friday 13 November 2026, and we found no official confirmation.

Has anyone been arrested?

We have found no report of an arrest. Police have made no public statement that we could confirm.

Sources: Letter of the judicial workers’ union of Lima Este (SITRAPOJ-LE), 13 November 2026, as quoted in a local news report of the same day; Corte Superior de Justicia del Callao and Lima Este press statements on earlier incidents.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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