Politics: Peru · Brief

A Senate committee in Peru has agreed to invite Foreign Minister Carlos Espá to report on Pope Leo XIV’s visit to the country. It decided on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and the session is on Tuesday 1 December.

The committee is chaired by a lawmaker from Fuerza Popular, the party of President Keiko Fujimori. Fujimori took office on 28 July 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Carlos Espá, Peru’s foreign minister, invited by a Senate committee on constitution and foreign relations.

What. Senators want reports on the pope’s visit and on Peru joining a US-backed security coalition.

When. Senate session on Tuesday 1 December 2026; the Mass in question was on 16 November.

As of. As of 24 November 2026, 22:00 GMT

Peru’s foreign minister now faces a Senate session after criticism of the pope’s Mass, and the invitation comes from a committee led by the president’s own party.

The Government Palace in Lima, file photo Photo: Avodrocc, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Lawmakers had already pressed the minister over the Mass of Monday 16 November 2026 at the Las Palmas air base, where Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass. Exitosa, a Peruvian news outlet, reported on 24 November that audio and video failures affected worshippers.

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After the Mass, the Foreign Ministry issued press release 038-26 lamenting “technical problems in some sectors” of the base (translation). It said investigations would set responsibilities and contract penalties for two hired suppliers, one for sound and video and one for generators.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The ministry named no firms or amounts in that release. Whether the Senate session will name them is not known.

The committee met under its chair, Carlos Mesía Ramírez of Fuerza Popular. According to the Congress press office, the Congress’s official news service, it agreed to invite Espá to the session.

The note says several senators asked that he report on three topics: the pope’s visit, documents already requested on Peru’s joining of the Shield of the Americas, and promotions at Torre Tagle, the Foreign Ministry’s historic seat in Lima. Exitosa describes the Shield as a US-backed security coalition.

Exitosa adds that senators want answers above all on the audio and video failures. The headline of the Congress note says “cita” (summons) but its text says “invitar” (invite), and it does not say what happens if he declines.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, has a parallel track. Exitosa reported on 24 November that deputies summoned Espá for Thursday 26 November 2026 and that a motion to interpellate him, meaning to question him formally, was filed on 20 November.

Jaime Abensur, a deputy of Fuerza Popular, said on 19 November, as reported by Gestión, a Lima business daily, that an interpellation “seems an exaggeration” (translation). The Congress note does not say how senators of the governing party voted.

A Senate invitation differs from an interpellation, and the Congress note mentions no vote. It names none of the senators who asked for the session.

The committee, not the minister, set the date for the hearing. For US readers, Peru’s joining of a US-backed initiative is on the Senate agenda, and the record is silent on what Espá will say.

It is not known whether Espá will attend, what he will say or who is responsible for the failures. No vote count, session time or mover of the Senate decision has been published.

Two dates frame what comes next: Thursday 26 November 2026 for the deputies, according to Exitosa, and Tuesday 1 December 2026 for the Senate session. The Congress note gives no start time for the Senate session.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Carlos Espá required to appear before the Senate?

The Congress note says the committee agreed to “invite” him, and it does not say what happens if he declines. Exitosa described the step as a summons.

What is an interpellation?

It is a formal parliamentary questioning of a minister. A Senate invitation is a different step.

Why is the Shield of the Americas on the Senate agenda?

Senators asked him to hand over documents on Peru’s joining of the initiative backed by the United States. The record does not say what he will answer.