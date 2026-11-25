Key Facts Argentina’s stock market was shut on Monday 23 November for a national holiday.

for a national holiday. The dollar closed at 1,592 pesos (+0.76%), the peso’s weakest close in 12 months.

the peso’s weakest close in 12 months. The dollar is 17.5% above its 13 April low of 1,355 pesos.

its 13 April low of 1,355 pesos. Economic activity fell 1.2% in September from a year earlier; analysts expected -0.6%.

from a year earlier; analysts expected -0.6%. YPF, Argentina’s biggest oil company, fell 1.7% in Buenos Aires.

Today’s Focus Argentina’s stock exchange did not open on Monday 23 November. The country moved its National Sovereignty Day holiday from Friday to Monday, so the Merval, the Buenos Aires index of leading shares, has no close for that day. The real story arrived on Tuesday, and it belongs to the currency. The peso ended at 1,592 per US dollar, the weakest close in at least 12 months, after seven consecutive sessions of dollar gains. Behind it sit two pressures: a weaker-than-expected activity report and rising country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds. The global dollar did not cause this, because the US dollar index fell 0.45% on the day. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. We are not printing a Merval level for Tuesday, because published sources still disagree on it and the exchange’s final figure is unconfirmed. What matters today. A peso at a 12-month low tells you that Argentina’s problem this week is local confidence, not global markets.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Monday as a locked door. Argentina’s holiday calendar moves some national days to the nearest Monday, and 20 November 2026 fell on a Friday, so the break shifted to 23 November, according to Argentine press listings and the BYMA exchange calendar (https://byma.com.ar/mercado/calendario-bursatil).

Tuesday was the first day back, and the currency did the talking. The US dollar closed at 1,592 pesos, up 0.76% on the session, a fresh 12-month high for the dollar and a fresh low for the peso.

For a newcomer, the logic is simple. When more people want dollars than the market supplies, each dollar costs more pesos, and Argentines have been reaching for dollars for seven sessions running.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — A local confidence wobble, not global MEDIUM The evidence points inward. The US dollar index fell 0.45% and the US 10-year yield (the interest rate on American government loans) dipped to 4.929%, yet the peso still slid, so the global backdrop cannot explain it. Weak activity data and rising country risk fit the pattern, but we cannot yet prove which weighs most. The variable to watch is whether country risk keeps climbing.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval (Buenos Aires main index) — — Closed Monday for the holiday; Tuesday level not confirmed US dollar vs peso 1,592 +0.76% Highest close in at least 12 months Dollar over five sessions — +2.56% Seven rises in a row Dollar over 20 sessions — +3.49% A steady climb, not a one-day jump 12-month range 1,355 to 1,592 +17.5% Dollar is 17.5% above its 13 April low Key technical level 1,600 — Round number just above the 12-month high

The table tells a story of persistence. A 0.76% daily move is modest, but it came after a 2.56% gain over five sessions and a 3.49% gain over 20, so the peso has been sliding for a month.

Because 1,592 is itself the 12-month high for the dollar, the chart offers no resistance above it. The next marker the market will notice is the round 1,600.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 13 names 69% advancing 9 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Brent crude 88.51 -0.96% Soybeans 1,232 +0.28% Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +3.29% PAMPA, CEPU Consumer Disc. +1.48% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Materials +1.42% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Telecom +1.31% TELECOM ARG Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Financials -0.06% GGAL, COME, BYMA Energy -0.12% YPF, TGS Mining -1.21% TXAR Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% Ibovespa164,089.81 -0.43% Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P/BMV IPC69,932.54 +0.83% Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P IPSA10,331.15 -1.13% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — YPF 5,750 -1.46% +5.08% 5,835 6,300 5,710 2,167,098 GGAL 4,623 +1.43% -38.20% 4,558 4,848 4,605 3,249,715 PAMPA 4,410 +1.15% -17.03% 4,360 4,563 4,358 1,183,174 TXAR 694.00 -1.21% -11.89% 702.50 716.00 684.00 1,303,634 ALUAR 842.00 -0.41% -17.00% 845.50 862.00 811.00 636,838 TGS 7,070 +1.22% -21.47% 6,985 7,230 6,850 196,703 CEPU 1,844 +5.43% -16.08% 1,749 1,913 1,769 1,000,651 MIRGOR 1,715 +1.18% -93.10% 1,695 1,735 — 7,143 COME 28.28 +3.25% -59.47% 27.39 28.50 27.39 7,141,715 LOMA NEGRA 2,935 +3.25% -15.95% 2,843 3,000 2,863 448,958 BYMA 190.50 -4.87% -33.57% 200.25 206.50 190.25 6,423,528 TELECOM ARG 3,475 +1.31% -1.34% 3,430 3,600 3,380 106,998 GLOBANT 50.05 +0.00% -20.79% 50.05 51.44 45.84 2,555,379 MERCADOLIBRE 1,450 +1.77% -29.43% 1,425 1,451 1,406 560,353 Largest moves today CEPU 1,844 +5.43% BYMA 190.50 -4.87% COME 28.28 +3.25% LOMA NEGRA 2,935 +3.25% MERCADOLIBRE 1,450 +1.77% YPF 5,750 -1.46% GGAL 4,623 +1.43% TELECOM ARG 3,475 +1.31% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 9 of 13 names higher. Utilities led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Argentina Country Risk Passes 1,100 Points Read →

03 Why it moved — a cooling economy and rising country risk

First, the economy disappointed. Economic activity fell 1.2% in September from a year earlier, against a consensus of a 0.6% fall and a prior reading of a 1.7% fall, in data published Tuesday by the national statistics agency INDEC (https://www.indec.gob.ar).

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Second, country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds, has climbed to its highest in more than a year, according to Argentine press reports. Investors who worry about the debt tend to buy dollars, which feeds the peso’s fall. Confidence: medium.

The cross-asset check says this is homemade. The US dollar index fell 0.45%, the S&P 500 (the main US share index) fell 0.50%, the VIX fear gauge fell 0.98% to 26.36, and the oil fund USO rose 1.55%, so no single global shock explains Buenos Aires.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note GGAL (Grupo Galicia, bank) $10m traded +1.2% Most traded name of the day YPFD (YPF, oil) $8m traded −1.7% Fell in Buenos Aires BMA (Banco Macro, bank) $8m traded +0.9% Second most traded financial PAMP (Pampa, power and gas) $3m traded +0.9% Energy producer, steady CEPU (Central Puerto, power) $1m traded +4.7% Biggest move among the heavily traded names BBAR (BBVA Argentina, bank) $1m traded +4.0% Banks led the gains TGNO4 (Transportadora de Gas del Norte) — +5.1% Top domestic gainer METR (MetroGAS, gas distributor) — −6.1% Worst domestic loser BYMA (the exchange operator) — −5.1% Second-worst domestic loser

A quirk helps explain why banks and power producers rose while the peso fell. Shares listed in Buenos Aires are priced in pesos, so when the peso weakens, their peso price tends to drift up, even if their dollar value is falling.

That is why the New York-listed versions of Galicia and YPF, called ADRs and priced in dollars, were reported lower on Tuesday while the local shares held up. YPF was the exception on the Buenos Aires board, down 1.7%.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Merval Argentina — Ibovespa Brazil −0.43% IPC Mexico +0.83% IPSA Chile −1.13% COLCAP Colombia —

Latin America traded without one clear direction. Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main stock index, fell 0.43%, Chile’s IPSA fell 1.13%, while Mexico’s IPC rose 0.83%. We show a dash where a figure is unconfirmed, and the live market board above carries the closes.

Currencies split the same way. The Brazilian real firmed, with the dollar down 0.40% to 5.9066 reais, while the Mexican peso and the Chilean peso weakened, with the dollar up 1.21% and 1.62% respectively. Argentina’s peso fell in a week when its neighbours had mixed fortunes, which supports the case for a local cause.

06 The technical picture

The chart for the dollar against the peso has no ceiling in sight. Its 12-month high is Tuesday’s own 1,592, and the nearest round number above is 1,600.

Support is far away. The nearest round-number floor is 1,500, and the 12-month low of 1,355 from 13 April lies 17.5% below today’s level.

For the Merval itself, we are holding back levels until the exchange confirms Tuesday’s close. Traders should watch whether bank shares keep rising once the peso stops sliding, because that would show the gains were currency illusion rather than conviction.

07 What to watch

Dollar at 1,600 pesos: A close above this round number would extend the peso’s slide; a retreat towards 1,500 would signal relief.

A close above this round number would extend the peso’s slide; a retreat towards 1,500 would signal relief. US data, Wednesday 25 November: US growth and inflation figures could move the global dollar, which has so far been a tailwind for the peso rather than a threat.

Background: Argentine Peso Hits 1,580 per Dollar.

Background: Argentina Stocks Fall 1% as Peso Slides.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Argentine stock market trade on 23 November 2026?

No. The National Sovereignty Day holiday was moved to Monday 23 November, so the Merval had no session that day.

Where did the peso close on Tuesday 24 November?

The US dollar closed at 1,592 pesos, up 0.76% on the day, the highest close in at least 12 months.

Why is the peso weakening?

Two local pressures stand out: September activity fell 1.2% from a year earlier, and country risk rose to a one-year high.

What does this mean for investors and travellers?

A weaker peso makes Argentina cheaper for visitors paying in dollars but erodes the dollar value of local shares and savings in pesos.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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