Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500 | Colombia Market Report, Nov 24
Key Facts
- Colombia’s COLCAP stock index had no confirmed close for 24 November, so we print no level.
- The peso weakened: the US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos, above the official 3,505.92.
- Global drivers pointed the other way: the dollar index fell 0.45%, so the cause looks local.
- Likely local causes: oil weakness, fiscal worries and higher default-insurance costs.
- Next test: whether the dollar stays above 3,500 pesos; US growth data on 25 November.
Today’s Focus
Colombia’s currency slid past a round-number line on Tuesday. The US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos (Portafolio, 24 November), above the official daily rate, the TRM, of 3,505.92 pesos set by the financial regulator, the Superfinanciera.
A week earlier, on 19 November, the dollar closed at 3,415 pesos (Portafolio). For anyone paid in pesos or holding Colombian assets, the currency is the story today.
The cause was not the outside world: the dollar index fell 0.45% and US bond yields eased. The best-supported explanation is local, a mix of worry about government finances and a fragile oil income, held with medium confidence.
What matters today. The peso, not the stock market, carried the day’s risk: a foreign investor in Colombian assets loses value in dollar terms when the peso falls.
01 The session in one read
The COLCAP, which tracks the biggest companies on the Colombian exchange, has no confirmed close for the day, so we print no level.
Beneath that stillness the currency weakened. The US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos (Portafolio), so each peso bought noticeably less than a week earlier.
For a newcomer, the lesson is simple. A stock index measured in pesos can look steady while a foreign investor, who counts in dollars, sees the value of the same holding shrink.
The evidence points inward. Global dollar strength did not cause this, since the dollar index fell 0.45%, while the Chilean and Mexican pesos weakened (the dollar rose 1.62% and 1.21%) and Brazil’s real firmed 0.40%.
The variable to watch is whether the dollar holds above 3,500 pesos over the next few sessions.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|COLCAP (Colombia’s main stock index)
|—
|—
|Close not confirmed
|Session range
|—
|—
|Not available in our scan
|US dollar vs peso (USD/COP)
|about 3,590
|—
|Peso weaker; dollar above 3,500 and above its 19 November close of 3,415
|52-week positioning
|3,044 low to 3,864 high
|—
|Dollar about 7% below its 12-month high and about 18% above its 12-month low
|Key technical level
|3,500
|—
|Round number the dollar now sits just above
Read the table from the bottom up and the picture is clear. The dollar sits within about 7% of its December 2025 peak of 3,864, after bottoming at 3,044 on 24 August 2026.
Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Colombia — Live Market Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|COLCAP
|2,452.46
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/COP
|3,605
|+8.92%
|-4.92%
|3,310
|3,613
|3,605
|—
|BRENT
|88.51
|-0.96%
|+39.67%
|89.37
|88.52
|88.32
|25
|WTI
|81.69
|+1.90%
|+38.83%
|80.17
|81.73
|81.42
|1,462
|ECOPETROL
|12.92
|-3.22%
|+34.41%
|13.35
|13.45
|12.78
|1,840,079
|BANCOLOMBIA
|82.12
|-2.42%
|+35.84%
|84.16
|83.96
|81.42
|383,100
|GRUPO AVAL
|3.41
|-1.87%
|-16.63%
|3.47
|3.54
|3.36
|112,979
|TECNOGLASS
|55.46
|+9.69%
|+14.75%
|50.56
|56.03
|51.79
|1,063,215
|CREDICORP
|341.67
|+0.00%
|+35.77%
|341.67
|362.50
|340.24
|430,933
|BUENAVENTURA
|20.00
|-3.24%
|-14.46%
|20.67
|20.59
|19.79
|822,293
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|136.85
|-4.52%
|+10.29%
|143.32
|139.76
|133.95
|1,302,038
03 Why it moved — a fragile oil income and fiscal nerves
First and heaviest, the oil link. Oil is Colombia’s biggest export, so weaker crude means fewer dollars flowing in to buy pesos; the US oil fund USO ended up 1.55% on the session but is down 3.43% over five sessions, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the government’s energy statistics agency, reported commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million in the week to 13 November. Confidence: medium.
Second, government finances and risk. Portafolio, a Colombian financial daily, pointed to the government’s fiscal rescue bill, known as the Ley de Rescate Económico, and to a rise in the cost of insuring Colombian debt against default, with the five-year credit default swap up 28 basis points to 195. Confidence: medium.
Third, the usual global drivers disagree with the move, which is itself a clue. The dollar index fell 0.45% to 103.848 and the US 10-year yield eased 2 basis points to 4.93%, so a stronger global dollar does not explain the peso’s weakness.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|US dollar vs peso
|about 3,590
|—
|The mover of the day; dollar above 3,500
|Oil (USO fund)
|135.43
|+1.55%
|Up on the day, down 3.43% over five sessions
|US dollar index
|103.848
|−0.45%
|Global dollar eased, so it was not the cause
|US 10-year Treasury yield
|4.93%
|−2 basis points
|Lower yields normally help emerging markets
|S&P 500 (US shares)
|7,201
|−0.50%
|Wall Street soft; Nasdaq fell 1.48%
|VIX (Wall Street’s fear gauge)
|26.36
|−0.98%
|Still elevated; nerves persist
|Gold fund (GLD)
|325.45
|−2.27%
|Down 7.67% over five sessions
Our scan holds no verified single-company moves for Colombia today, so we show the forces behind the market rather than guess at individual shares. The pattern is clear: oil rose and global dollar pressure eased, yet the peso still fell hard.
That mismatch is what makes this a local story. When the outside world is calmer but the currency tumbles, investors are pricing something specific to the country.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.43%
|IPC
|Mexico
|+0.83%
|IPSA
|Chile
|−1.13%
|Merval
|Argentina
|—
The live market board above carries the full closes. The region was mixed: Mexico’s IPC edged up while Chile’s IPSA and Brazil’s Ibovespa slipped.
For Latin America the message is that Colombia’s currency stress was not shared by Brazil, where the real firmed 0.40% to 5.9066 per dollar. The Mexican peso (19.41, +1.21% for the dollar), the Chilean peso (1,033, +1.62%) and the Argentine peso (1,592, +0.76%) weakened too.
A weaker peso helps Colombian exporters and tourism earners, who are paid in dollars. It hurts importers, companies with dollar debt and a government that pays part of its bills in dollars, so Brazilian and Mexican investors comparing neighbours should note the gap.
06 The technical picture
Chart watchers have three markers. The nearest support for the peso, meaning the point where the dollar might pause, is the round 3,500 level just below today’s close.
Above that the next ceiling is the December 2025 high of 3,864, which would need a further gain of about 10%. Below, the August 2026 low of 3,044 marks how far the dollar has travelled in three months.
07 What to watch
- The 3,500 line: If the dollar closes back below 3,500 pesos, the scare is fading; staying above keeps pressure on.
- Oil prices: Colombia earns dollars from crude, so a sustained rebound in oil would ease pressure on the peso.
- Government finances: Watch for news on the fiscal rescue bill, Colombian default-insurance costs and any new tax proposals in Congress.
- US inflation and growth data: US PCE inflation and GDP figures on 25 November can move the global dollar and bond yields, which feed back into the peso.
Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500.
Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,415.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Colombia stock market close?
The COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, has no confirmed close for 24 November, so we print no level.
What happened to the Colombian peso?
The US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos (Portafolio), above the 3,500 mark, meaning the peso weakened.
Why did the peso fall?
The best-supported causes are Colombia’s dependence on oil income and worry about government finances, held with medium confidence. Global dollar strength was not the cause, since the dollar index fell 0.45%.
What does it mean for travellers and investors?
Travellers with dollars get more pesos for their money. Foreign investors in Colombian assets lose value in dollar terms when the peso falls, even if the stock index holds steady.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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