Key Facts Colombia’s COLCAP stock index had no confirmed close for 24 November, so we print no level.

for 24 November, so we print no level. The peso weakened: the US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos, above the official 3,505.92.

the US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos, above the official 3,505.92. Global drivers pointed the other way: the dollar index fell 0.45%, so the cause looks local.

the dollar index fell 0.45%, so the cause looks local. Likely local causes: oil weakness, fiscal worries and higher default-insurance costs.

oil weakness, fiscal worries and higher default-insurance costs. Next test: whether the dollar stays above 3,500 pesos; US growth data on 25 November.

Today’s Focus Colombia’s currency slid past a round-number line on Tuesday. The US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos (Portafolio, 24 November), above the official daily rate, the TRM, of 3,505.92 pesos set by the financial regulator, the Superfinanciera. A week earlier, on 19 November, the dollar closed at 3,415 pesos (Portafolio). For anyone paid in pesos or holding Colombian assets, the currency is the story today. The cause was not the outside world: the dollar index fell 0.45% and US bond yields eased. The best-supported explanation is local, a mix of worry about government finances and a fragile oil income, held with medium confidence. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. The peso, not the stock market, carried the day’s risk: a foreign investor in Colombian assets loses value in dollar terms when the peso falls.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

The COLCAP, which tracks the biggest companies on the Colombian exchange, has no confirmed close for the day, so we print no level.

Beneath that stillness the currency weakened. The US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos (Portafolio), so each peso bought noticeably less than a week earlier.

For a newcomer, the lesson is simple. A stock index measured in pesos can look steady while a foreign investor, who counts in dollars, sees the value of the same holding shrink.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — A home-grown peso scare, not a global one MEDIUM The evidence points inward. Global dollar strength did not cause this, since the dollar index fell 0.45%, while the Chilean and Mexican pesos weakened (the dollar rose 1.62% and 1.21%) and Brazil’s real firmed 0.40%. The variable to watch is whether the dollar holds above 3,500 pesos over the next few sessions.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read COLCAP (Colombia’s main stock index) — — Close not confirmed Session range — — Not available in our scan US dollar vs peso (USD/COP) about 3,590 — Peso weaker; dollar above 3,500 and above its 19 November close of 3,415 52-week positioning 3,044 low to 3,864 high — Dollar about 7% below its 12-month high and about 18% above its 12-month low Key technical level 3,500 — Round number the dollar now sits just above

Read the table from the bottom up and the picture is clear. The dollar sits within about 7% of its December 2025 peak of 3,864, after bottoming at 3,044 on 24 August 2026.

Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 — Market breadth · 8 names 25% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% Brent crude 88.51 -0.96% WTI crude 81.69 +1.90% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +9.69% TECNOGLASS Other -1.19% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Financials -1.43% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Energy -3.22% ECOPETROL Mining -3.24% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — BRENT 88.51 -0.96% +39.67% 89.37 88.52 88.32 25 WTI 81.69 +1.90% +38.83% 80.17 81.73 81.42 1,462 ECOPETROL 12.92 -3.22% +34.41% 13.35 13.45 12.78 1,840,079 BANCOLOMBIA 82.12 -2.42% +35.84% 84.16 83.96 81.42 383,100 GRUPO AVAL 3.41 -1.87% -16.63% 3.47 3.54 3.36 112,979 TECNOGLASS 55.46 +9.69% +14.75% 50.56 56.03 51.79 1,063,215 CREDICORP 341.67 +0.00% +35.77% 341.67 362.50 340.24 430,933 BUENAVENTURA 20.00 -3.24% -14.46% 20.67 20.59 19.79 822,293 SOUTHERN COPPER 136.85 -4.52% +10.29% 143.32 139.76 133.95 1,302,038 Largest moves today TECNOGLASS 55.46 +9.69% USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% SOUTHERN COPPER 136.85 -4.52% BUENAVENTURA 20.00 -3.24% ECOPETROL 12.92 -3.22% BANCOLOMBIA 82.12 -2.42% WTI 81.69 +1.90% GRUPO AVAL 3.41 -1.87% The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 2 of 8 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 US Oil Fund Falls 4.49% as Supply Returns Read →

03 Why it moved — a fragile oil income and fiscal nerves

First and heaviest, the oil link. Oil is Colombia’s biggest export, so weaker crude means fewer dollars flowing in to buy pesos; the US oil fund USO ended up 1.55% on the session but is down 3.43% over five sessions, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the government’s energy statistics agency, reported commercial crude stocks at 417.8 million barrels, up 3.4 million in the week to 13 November. Confidence: medium.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras plans US$122 billion of investment” Get the brief

Second, government finances and risk. Portafolio, a Colombian financial daily, pointed to the government’s fiscal rescue bill, known as the Ley de Rescate Económico, and to a rise in the cost of insuring Colombian debt against default, with the five-year credit default swap up 28 basis points to 195. Confidence: medium.

Third, the usual global drivers disagree with the move, which is itself a clue. The dollar index fell 0.45% to 103.848 and the US 10-year yield eased 2 basis points to 4.93%, so a stronger global dollar does not explain the peso’s weakness.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note US dollar vs peso about 3,590 — The mover of the day; dollar above 3,500 Oil (USO fund) 135.43 +1.55% Up on the day, down 3.43% over five sessions US dollar index 103.848 −0.45% Global dollar eased, so it was not the cause US 10-year Treasury yield 4.93% −2 basis points Lower yields normally help emerging markets S&P 500 (US shares) 7,201 −0.50% Wall Street soft; Nasdaq fell 1.48% VIX (Wall Street’s fear gauge) 26.36 −0.98% Still elevated; nerves persist Gold fund (GLD) 325.45 −2.27% Down 7.67% over five sessions

Our scan holds no verified single-company moves for Colombia today, so we show the forces behind the market rather than guess at individual shares. The pattern is clear: oil rose and global dollar pressure eased, yet the peso still fell hard.

That mismatch is what makes this a local story. When the outside world is calmer but the currency tumbles, investors are pricing something specific to the country.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change COLCAP Colombia — Ibovespa Brazil −0.43% IPC Mexico +0.83% IPSA Chile −1.13% Merval Argentina —

The live market board above carries the full closes. The region was mixed: Mexico’s IPC edged up while Chile’s IPSA and Brazil’s Ibovespa slipped.

For Latin America the message is that Colombia’s currency stress was not shared by Brazil, where the real firmed 0.40% to 5.9066 per dollar. The Mexican peso (19.41, +1.21% for the dollar), the Chilean peso (1,033, +1.62%) and the Argentine peso (1,592, +0.76%) weakened too.

A weaker peso helps Colombian exporters and tourism earners, who are paid in dollars. It hurts importers, companies with dollar debt and a government that pays part of its bills in dollars, so Brazilian and Mexican investors comparing neighbours should note the gap.

06 The technical picture

Chart watchers have three markers. The nearest support for the peso, meaning the point where the dollar might pause, is the round 3,500 level just below today’s close.

Above that the next ceiling is the December 2025 high of 3,864, which would need a further gain of about 10%. Below, the August 2026 low of 3,044 marks how far the dollar has travelled in three months.

07 What to watch

The 3,500 line: If the dollar closes back below 3,500 pesos, the scare is fading; staying above keeps pressure on.

If the dollar closes back below 3,500 pesos, the scare is fading; staying above keeps pressure on. Oil prices: Colombia earns dollars from crude, so a sustained rebound in oil would ease pressure on the peso.

Colombia earns dollars from crude, so a sustained rebound in oil would ease pressure on the peso. Government finances: Watch for news on the fiscal rescue bill, Colombian default-insurance costs and any new tax proposals in Congress.

Watch for news on the fiscal rescue bill, Colombian default-insurance costs and any new tax proposals in Congress. US inflation and growth data: US PCE inflation and GDP figures on 25 November can move the global dollar and bond yields, which feed back into the peso.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,415.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Colombia stock market close?

The COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, has no confirmed close for 24 November, so we print no level.

What happened to the Colombian peso?

The US dollar closed at about 3,590 pesos (Portafolio), above the 3,500 mark, meaning the peso weakened.

Why did the peso fall?

The best-supported causes are Colombia’s dependence on oil income and worry about government finances, held with medium confidence. Global dollar strength was not the cause, since the dollar index fell 0.45%.

What does it mean for travellers and investors?

Travellers with dollars get more pesos for their money. Foreign investors in Colombian assets lose value in dollar terms when the peso falls, even if the stock index holds steady.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.