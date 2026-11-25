Key Facts The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, fell 1.13% to 10,331.

fell 1.13% to 10,331. The peso closed at 1,033 per US dollar (+1.62%), weakest in 12 months.

weakest in 12 months. Retailers fell: Cencosud 3.0%, Falabella 2.3%; airline LATAM rose 3.8%.

Cencosud 3.0%, Falabella 2.3%; airline LATAM rose 3.8%. The dollar gained 4.02% against the peso in five sessions.

against the peso in five sessions. The CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, fell 3.87%, pressing Chile’s export income.

Today’s Focus Chile’s main stock index, the S&P IPSA, fell 1.13% on Tuesday to 10,331. The index tracks the country’s biggest listed companies. The peso fared worse. It closed at 1,033 to the US dollar, its weakest level in 12 months, which means a dollar now costs more than it has at any point since last November. The common thread is copper. Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, and the copper-tracking fund CPER fell 3.87% on Tuesday. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Seen from the long view, the index is 5.4% above its 12-month low of 9,803 but 11.1% below its January high of 11,628. That puts Chile in the awkward middle of its range, with the currency doing most of the damage. What matters today. A cheaper copper price and a weaker peso are squeezing Chile from both sides, and that makes the central bank’s next interest-rate decision harder.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Tuesday was a day when both of Chile’s dials pointed the wrong way. The S&P IPSA lost 1.13% to close at 10,331, and the peso weakened to 1,033 per US dollar.

A weaker peso is not automatically bad news, since it helps exporters paid in dollars. The trouble is that it arrived alongside falling copper, which means the country is earning less and paying more at the same time.

The mood in Santiago was not panic, but it was not comfortable either. Shares of retailers, which sell imported goods and carry consumer exposure, were among the weakest, while a few defensive names held up.

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Assessment — A copper-led slide, not a panic MEDIUM The usual global drivers do not explain Tuesday on their own. The US dollar index fell 0.45% to 103.85, so the peso’s drop was not a story of a rampant dollar worldwide, and US 10-year yields eased 2 basis points to 4.93%. The best-supported reading is that falling copper and local rate uncertainty did the work, with a nervous Wall Street adding to it. Our confidence is medium because the central bank’s intentions are still a matter of debate among economists. The variable to watch is the copper price.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA close 10,331 −1.13% Chile’s main index of large listed companies Session range — — Not in our scan USD/CLP (pesos per US dollar) 1,033 +1.62% Peso at its weakest in 12 months IPSA against its 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan) −11.1% Still well below the January peak IPSA against its 12-month low 9,803 (24 Nov 2025) +5.4% A cushion, but a thinner one than before USD/CLP against its 12-month low 851.67 (9 Feb) +21.3% The peso was far stronger in February Key technical levels 10,000 and 1,000 — Round numbers for the index and the peso

Read the table from the bottom up. The peso has lost ground steadily since February, and the 21.3% gap between today’s dollar price and its February low is the biggest single fact in it.

The index tells a calmer story. It is not near its floor, but a 20-session slide of 4.04% and a 60-session slide of 9.7% show that buyers have been backing away for weeks.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,331.15 -1.13% L 10,263day rangeH 10,444 Market breadth · 11 names 27% advancing 3 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% Copper 5.47 -2.77% Gold 3,539 -3.08% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +0.87% COPEC Financials -0.19% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Materials -0.96% SQM-B, CMPC Industrials -1.16% LATAM AIR Utilities -1.17% ENELAM Consumer Disc. -2.26% FALABELLA Consumer Staples -2.96% CENCOSUD Other -3.65% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% Ibovespa164,089.81 -0.43% Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P/BMV IPC69,932.54 +0.83% Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P IPSA10,331.15 -1.13% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — COPPER 5.47 -2.77% +10.26% 5.63 5.49 5.42 4,049 SQM-B 48,689 -2.19% -10.99% 49,780 49,749 47,946 217,237 COPEC 6,400 +0.87% -3.03% 6,345 6,482 6,335 894,566 BSANTANDER 79.00 +0.19% +15.78% 78.85 79.48 77.01 227,582,036 FALABELLA 6,625 -2.26% +12.48% 6,778 6,778 6,600 1,010,510 ENELAM 78.00 -1.17% -12.79% 78.92 79.67 77.78 18,204,836 CENCOSUD 1,635 -2.96% -40.54% 1,685 1,684 1,630 1,375,501 CMPC 944.00 +0.27% -26.31% 941.50 944.00 927.54 1,602,056 BANCO CHILE 187.30 -0.56% +8.58% 188.35 188.60 185.97 85,361,426 LATAM AIR 23.92 -1.16% +9.17% 24.20 24.19 23.68 573,645,081 SOUTHERN COPPER 136.85 -4.52% +10.29% 143.32 139.76 133.95 1,302,038 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 136.85 -4.52% CENCOSUD 1,635 -2.96% COPPER 5.47 -2.77% FALABELLA 6,625 -2.26% SQM-B 48,689 -2.19% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% ENELAM 78.00 -1.17% LATAM AIR 23.92 -1.16% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.13%, with breadth negative — 3 of 11 names higher. Energy led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Asia Intelligence Brief Read →

03 Why it moved — copper’s slide and a weaker peso

The first and heaviest cause is copper, the red metal that pays for much of Chile’s imports, budget and pensions. The copper-tracking fund CPER fell 3.87% on Tuesday, and a lower price means lower earnings for miners and lower dollar inflows for the whole economy.

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The second cause is doubt about interest rates. Economists quoted in the Chilean press see two options for the central bank — hold its benchmark rate, known as the TPM, or raise it by 25 basis points, a quarter of one percentage point.

The third cause is a jumpy global mood. Wall Street’s Nasdaq fell 1.48% and the S&P 500 fell 0.50% to 7,201, while the VIX, the so-called fear gauge that tracks expected US market swings, stood at 26.36, down 0.98% on the day but still elevated.

Oil, measured by the USO fund, rose 1.55%. Chile imports most of its fuel, so dearer oil adds to the pressure on the peso, although we rate that as a smaller factor than copper.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note SQM-B $10m traded −2.2% Lithium producer, a major name for foreign investors Falabella $6m traded −2.3% Department stores and home-improvement retailer Cencosud — −3.0% Supermarket and retail group; turnover not in our scan Banco de Chile $15m traded −0.6% Second most-traded name Santander Chile $17m traded +0.2% Most-traded name of the day Mallplaza $11m traded −1.1% Shopping-centre owner LATAM Airlines $13m traded +3.8% Biggest gain among heavily traded companies Copec $6m traded +0.9% Fuel and forestry group Quinenco — +1.3% Holding company with stakes in banking and industry

The pattern is clear. Companies that depend on a strong consumer and imported goods, namely Falabella, Cencosud and Mallplaza, fell, because a weaker peso makes shelves costlier to stock.

SQM-B, which stands for the more widely traded share class of the lithium producer SQM, lost 2.2% on a day when mining sentiment was poor. The banks barely moved, and Copec gained 0.9%, which fits a fuel seller on a day oil rose.

LATAM Airlines gained 3.8% despite dearer oil, so it bucked the broader tide. The best percentage gain on the board, CFIETFGE up 3.7%, is an exchange-traded fund and not a company, so we leave it aside.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile −1.13% Ibovespa Brazil −0.43% IPC Mexico +0.83% Merval Argentina — COLCAP Colombia —

Chile was not alone. Peru’s market shares Chile’s exposure to copper, so the two often move together.

Brazil’s real, its currency, firmed 0.40% against the dollar to 5.9066, while Mexico’s peso weakened 1.21% to 19.41 per dollar. Mexican shares still rose 0.83%, helped by mid-month inflation of 3.96% against a forecast of 3.92%, with the core measure at 3.68% against a forecast of 3.88%.

In Argentina, September economic activity came in at −1.2% against a forecast of −0.6%, which fits that market’s weak day. The live market board above carries the full closes.

06 The technical picture

The nearest floor for the IPSA is its 12-month low of 9,803, set on 24 November 2025, with the round number of 10,000 as an earlier warning line. The ceiling is the 28 January peak of 11,628, and 10,500 is the first round number buyers would need to retake.

The peso is in uncharted ground for the year. The dollar closed at its 12-month high of 1,033, so there is no recent ceiling above it, and a move back toward the round number of 1,000 would be the first sign of a real peso recovery.

Our own history since 2007 offers a sober reference. After 77 earlier cases in which the IPSA fell at least 4.0% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 44 of them (57%), with a median gain of 1.1% and a worst case of −24.6%.

For the currency, there were 53 earlier cases of a dollar rise of at least 4.9% against the peso in 20 sessions. It was higher 20 sessions later in 27 of 53 (51%), with a median of +0.1%. History is not a forecast.

Does it stop? Not until copper stops falling and the central bank’s course becomes clearer.

07 What to watch

Copper: The copper price is the anchor; a rebound would help both the peso and mining shares.

The copper price is the anchor; a rebound would help both the peso and mining shares. Chile’s central bank: Its next rate decision, with economists split between holding the TPM and a 25 basis point rise, will shape the peso.

Its next rate decision, with economists split between holding the TPM and a 25 basis point rise, will shape the peso. The peso: A close back below the 1,000 round number would signal a real recovery; the 1,033 high is the line to watch on the other side.

A close back below the 1,000 round number would signal a real recovery; the 1,033 high is the line to watch on the other side. US data and Wall Street fear: A VIX above 30 is a risk for Chilean shares; US growth and core inflation figures due on 25 November could move it.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.96% as Peso Firms.

Background: Chilean Peso Hits 1,022 per Dollar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the S&P IPSA?

It is the main stock index of the Santiago exchange, tracking Chile’s largest listed companies. It closed at 10,331, down 1.13%.

Why did the Chilean peso weaken?

Falling copper prices, doubts over interest rates and a nervous Wall Street all pushed the dollar to 1,033 pesos, its highest in 12 months.

Why does copper matter so much to Chile?

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, so the metal drives export earnings, the government budget and the peso.

What does a weaker peso mean for travellers?

A dollar buys more pesos, so visiting Chile is cheaper for those paid in dollars, while imported goods cost Chileans more.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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