A motorised canoe capsized on Lake Kivu overnight, and civil-society actors said the search was continuing while the full toll is not yet known.

Lake Kivu: DR Congo

A motorised canoe capsized on Lake Kivu in the night of Tuesday 24 to Wednesday 25 November, near Nyangoma in Kalehe territory, a district of South Kivu province, eastern DR Congo. Civil-society actors put the provisional toll at no fewer than seven dead and 46 rescued on Wednesday afternoon.

Benjamin Mungazi, president of the Nouvelle Société civile de Kalehe, a local civil-society group, gave the rescue figure. Local officials later said they had been told of five bodies: two women, two men and one child.

Key Facts Who. Passengers of a motorised canoe, some dead and some rescued; toll provisional.

What. Boat capsized after reported engine failure; several people missing

Where. Lake Kivu near Nyangoma, Kalehe territory, South Kivu, eastern DR Congo

When. Night of Tuesday 24 to Wednesday 25 November 2026

As of. 26 November 2026, 13:20 GMT.

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A motorised canoe capsized on Lake Kivu overnight, and civil-society actors said the search was continuing while the full toll is not yet known.

The boat was travelling from the market and port of Kituku in Goma, the main city of the area, toward Kalehe villages, among them Ruhunde, Kiniézire, Mukwidja, Bujuki, Nyabirehe, Nyamukubi and Bushushu. It went down near Nyangoma, about 2 km from the lakeside village of Kasunyu, according to the account of civil-society actors on 25 November.

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Survivors say the engine failed in mid-crossing and left the boat unable to manoeuvre as the weather worsened. Local notables, meaning community leaders, said heavy rain and strong winds hit the area, but the cause is not confirmed.

The passenger manifest listed 30 people. Survivors and dead together exceed that number, which suggests some passengers boarded unregistered, so the real number on board is not known.

Mungazi urged shipowners and boat owners to be more vigilant and to avoid overloading. He did not say overloading caused this accident, and no cause has been confirmed.

A fisherman in a small boat on Lake Kivu near Gisenyi, on the Rwandan shore close to the Congo border. File photo.

Civil-society actors said on Wednesday that search operations were continuing. No communication had been recorded from the authorities of the Front pour la refondation de la nation (FRN), the armed group that controls the area.

The FRN is led by former president Joseph Kabila and was presented in Goma on Monday 12 October 2026. Its control of the area could complicate the search, and it is not known who coordinates rescue work there.

The accident follows others on the same lake. On the night of Tuesday 7 April a pirogue, a canoe-type boat, from Sakiro market on Idjwi, an island in the lake, to Makengere in Kalehe capsized, and later reports counted at least two dead and about 20 missing among 23 survivors.

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On 26 September a vessel carrying fish traders capsized near Idjwi, with at least 12 dead and dozens missing, local authorities said. In October 2024 a boat capsized near Kituku port in Goma, and the toll reached at least 78 dead by 4 October 2024.

Mungazi’s call for vigilance and against overloading comes after these repeated accidents on the lake. Neither a final toll nor an inquiry had been announced in the accounts available on Wednesday afternoon.

The number of missing and the exact number of passengers are the first figures to watch as the search goes on. Whether anyone is held responsible is not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died?

The toll is provisional: civil society reported at least seven dead on Wednesday, while local officials had been told of five bodies. Several people are still missing.

What caused the capsizing?

Survivors point to engine failure and local notables to rain and wind. The cause is not confirmed.

Who is searching for the missing?

Civil-society actors said search operations were continuing on Wednesday. No statement from the authorities controlling the area had been recorded.

Sources Nouvelle Société civile de Kalehe (statement by its president Benjamin Mungazi, 25 November 2026); local officials in Kalehe (25 November 2026); passenger manifest checked by authorities (25 November 2026); civil-society and local-authority accounts of the April 2026, September 2026 and October 2024 accidents.

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