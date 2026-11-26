MSF is handing over an Ebola centre in Ituri while warning that the epidemic is not over and that fighting still disrupts the response.

DR Congo · Ebola Response

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the international medical charity, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that it will hand management of its Ebola treatment centre at Mongbwalu, in Ituri province, DR Congo, to the Ministry of Public Health. The transfer takes effect on Monday 30 November 2026.

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The outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo virus, one of several Ebola species, for which MSF said in May 2026 there is no approved vaccine and no approved treatment. Handing over a treatment centre while transmission continues tests how well the response can run without the charity.

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Key Facts Who. Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a medical charity, and Congo’s Ministry of Public Health.

What. Gradual handover of the 20-bed Ebola treatment centre at Mongbwalu.

Where. Mongbwalu, in Djugu territory (a district of Ituri province), northeastern DR Congo.

When. Handover takes effect Monday 30 November 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:34 GMT.

MSF is handing over an Ebola centre in Ituri while warning that the epidemic is not over and that fighting still disrupts the response.

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The World Health Organization (WHO) first reported the outbreak on 16 May 2026 and counted 3,605 confirmed cases by 30 July, with 3,176 of them (88%) in Ituri. In its Disease Outbreak News of 1 August 2026, the WHO put Mongbwalu health zone at 541 confirmed cases, third after Bunia, the main city, with 880 and Rwampara, a neighbouring zone, with 627.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EU’s health agency, said in its update of 19 November 2026 that DR Congo had reported 11,504 confirmed cases and 5,630 related deaths in eight provinces, with data up to 16 November. It added that community transmission is ongoing.

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MSF says the handover is meant to strengthen national and local ownership of care and to free some of its resources for other areas with urgent needs. It agreed the step with the Mongbwalu health-zone authorities.

MSF is explicit about what the move does not mean. The statement stresses that the transfer does not mean the epidemic is over or under control, and adds: “MSF is not leaving the region and is not ending its commitment to the response to the Ebola epidemic.”

The handover rules out reading the quiet at Mongbwalu as victory. It rules in a longer, state-led phase of care, with MSF supporting other localities alongside the health authorities and partners.

During the transition the centre runs normally with 10 beds for suspected cases and 10 for confirmed ones. The statement gives no bed numbers beyond the transition period.

Bunia, the main city of Ituri province, at dusk. (File photo) Photo: DMSelenge, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The centre had already gone quiet. MSF footage released at the end of October 2026 shows the last remaining patients being discharged, and MSF said it was the first time since May that the centre held no confirmed Ebola patients.

Dr Richard Lokudo, medical director of Mongbwalu General Reference Hospital, said on Monday 26 October 2026 that “we are not yet at the end of the epidemic” (translated from French). He said contacts were still being followed, and that only the competent authority can declare the epidemic over.

A community death was confirmed a day after the last two recovered patients left, Lokudo said, and suspected cases were still being received. Anthony Kergosien, MSF emergency coordinator in Bunia, said on 18 September that “the epidemic is not receding, it is moving” (translated from French).

Kergosien said that treating the outbreak as under control because some centres receive fewer patients “would be a mistake”, and North Kivu province then had nearly half of new confirmed cases. MSF said in October that it would close its Elikiya treatment centre in Bunia at the end of the month after 572 confirmed patients since early June, and redeploy the teams to other zones.

The handover comes amid clashes in several Djugu localities between the Congolese army (FARDC) and fighters of the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), led by Thomas Lubanga. The fighting has disrupted movement and some humanitarian activity, and MSF warns that transmission continues in some zones where surveillance, testing and access to care remain limited.

The risk MSF names is limited surveillance, testing and access to care in some zones. Djugu, the territory where Mongbwalu lies, is among the areas where the clashes continue.

MSF’s statement does not say who will staff the centre or how it will be funded. No reaction from the ministry or the WHO to the handover had been found by 26 November 2026.

The ministry becomes responsible for the centre on the handover date. MSF describes the transfer as gradual.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening to the Mongbwalu Ebola centre?

MSF is gradually handing its management to the Ministry of Public Health. The centre keeps running normally during the transition.

Is the Ebola outbreak over in Ituri?

No. MSF says the handover does not mean the epidemic is over or under control, and that it is staying in the region.

Is the outbreak still spreading?

MSF says transmission continues in some zones where surveillance, testing and access to care remain limited. It describes the handover as gradual.

Sources: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) statement, 25 November 2026 (the original page could not be opened; reproduced by Congolese media); MSF releases of May, 18 September and October 2026; statement by Dr Richard Lokudo, Mongbwalu General Reference Hospital, 26 October 2026; World Health Organization Disease Outbreak News, 1 August 2026; European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control update, 19 November 2026; WHO Disease Outbreak News, 16 May 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error