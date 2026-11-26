A blast that hit children collecting scrap near Goma has left an uncertain toll, and local groups are warning residents to keep away from unknown objects.

Goma in North Kivu with the Nyiragongo volcano behind, photographed from the air in 2015 (Photo: MONUSCO / Abel Kavanagh, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

Security: DR Congo

An abandoned explosive device blew up on Tuesday 24 November 2026 in Nyiragongo territory, North Kivu province, eastern DR Congo, north of the provincial capital Goma. Adolescents and children who were searching for scrap metal were among those hit.

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The toll is disputed, because the territory’s administrator gives a lower count than other local reports. Goma, a city on Lake Kivu, lies to the south, and no one has claimed the device.

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Key Facts Who. Adolescents and children hunting scrap metal were among those hit; none is named.

What. On Tuesday 24 November 2026 an abandoned explosive device of unknown type exploded; no one has claimed it.

Where. Kigarame (also spelled Kingarame), Nyiragongo territory, north of Goma.

Toll. Administrator counts 2 dead, 9 injured; other local reports say at least 4 and 6 dead.

As of 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

A blast that hit children collecting scrap near Goma has left an uncertain toll, and local groups are warning residents to keep away from unknown objects.

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The victims were adolescents and children who scavenge for used objects and scrap metal, a trade known locally as Bichuma. The blast came in the afternoon at Kigarame (also spelled Kingarame), in Nyiragongo territory.

Local reports say the device lay in a rubbish dump next to a fuel seller and exploded when it was handled or struck. Local reports describe it as an abandoned explosive device “assimilated to a bomb”, and its type is unknown.

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Reports spell the village Kigarame or Kingarame. One places it in the Munigi groupement (an administrative cluster of villages under one chief), while others name the Kibumba groupement and a locality called Mboga.

Sunset over Lake Kivu at Goma, the North Kivu provincial capital, south of where the device exploded. File photo, 2016. (Photo: MONUSCO, the UN mission in DR Congo, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Prince Mpabuka, the territorial administrator of Nyiragongo, visited the site and gave a toll of 2 dead and 9 injured, reported on 25 November. A local report of 24 November says at least 4 people died, a provisional figure from a medical source that is not officially confirmed.

A further local report counts at least 6 dead, including four children, and about ten seriously injured. No official has reconciled these figures, so the toll stays a range from 2 to at least 6 dead.

No official has reconciled these figures. Until one does, the toll stays a range from 2 to at least 6 dead.

At the site, Mpabuka offered condolences to the families and gave a warning, translated here from French. “If you see a device or a strange thing, do not touch it,” he said.

He added: “Go and call the adults to check.” The appeal speaks to children, who were the victims here.

Synergie pour la lutte antimines (SYLAM), a local mine-action group, named Kirotshe, Kimoka, Nyiragongo, Kibaya, Bweremana and the whole Kibumba zone as dangerous areas. Its coordinator, Marrion Ngavho Kambale, urged residents to alert neighbourhood heads or police.

It is not known whether mine-clearance teams have been sent to the area. The blast fits a wider pattern in North Kivu, where the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) wrote on 26 May 2025 that many areas remain contaminated by explosive remnants of war, meaning unexploded weapons left after fighting.

The blast fits a wider pattern. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) wrote on 26 May 2025 that many areas of North Kivu remain contaminated by explosive remnants of war, meaning unexploded weapons left after fighting.

The ICRC cites the Landmine Monitor 2024 yearly report, which says 87% of victims of mines and explosive remnants are civilians. The ICRC said that at CBCA Ndosho Hospital in Goma, 301 of more than 1,419 wounded treated from January to March 2025 were hurt by explosive devices, including remnants.

The ICRC also said the few aid groups clearing mines in North Kivu had stopped work because of the recent violence in Goma. The ICRC links the problem to heavy fighting around Saké from late December 2024 to early January 2025 and around Goma at the end of January 2025.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, and none of the local reports names a culprit. The origin of the device is unknown.

The blast shows that the danger from leftover weapons sits close to a major city, not only at distant front lines. For travellers and aid workers heading to the Goma area, SYLAM names the whole Kibumba zone as dangerous.

The exact toll, the type and origin of the device, and the date the area will be cleared are all still unknown. The next signal will be an official count from the army, the civil protection rescue service or health authorities, or word that clearance teams have arrived.

More in our DR Congo coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bichuma?

Bichuma is the local name for used objects and scrap metal. Children and adolescents search for it, and the victims of this blast were doing so.

What should residents do if they find an unknown object?

The administrator told residents not to touch it and to call adults to check. SYLAM urges people to alert neighbourhood heads or police.

Sources: statement of the territorial administrator of Nyiragongo, 24 to 25 November 2026; statement of Synergie pour la lutte antimines (SYLAM), November 2026; ICRC article of 26 May 2025 (https://www.icrc.org/en/article/democratic-republic-congo-explosive-remnants-war-threaten-lives); Landmine Monitor 2024, as cited by the ICRC.

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