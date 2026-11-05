Kenya Insurer’s Top Owner Must Sell 4.8%

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KENYA · BUSINESS

Key Facts The order Kenya’s insurance regulator approved a share issue that put its biggest owner above the foreign-ownership cap.

The sale The biggest owner, Sanlam Allianz Africa (SAZ), must sell 30,946,202 shares, or 4.81%, by Tuesday 28 September 2027.

The value At the opening price of 9.98 shillings, the stake is worth about US$2.4 million.

The buyers Buyers must come from the East African Community (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and others).

Why US readers care It shows how Kenya enforces local ownership in insurance, a rule foreign investors face.

The biggest owner of Sanlam Allianz Holdings Kenya, a listed Kenyan insurer, must sell part of its stake within a year as a condition of the regulator’s approval. Sanlam Allianz Africa, known as SAZ, owns more of the company than Kenya’s insurance rules allow after a share issue that the regulator approved on Monday 28 September 2026.

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For US readers, the case shows how African governments cap foreign ownership of banks and insurers, which matters to any American fund or company investing in the region. SAZ says it will sell at least 4.81% of the company by Tuesday 28 September 2027.

What the Law Requires

Kenya’s Insurance Act allows foreign investors to hold no more than two-thirds, or 66.67%, of an insurance company. The rest must sit with local owners.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Kenya’s insurance supervisor, approved on 28 September 2026 the issue of 100.58 million shares that had been held back after the company’s 2025 rights issue. A rights issue lets existing owners buy new shares, so a company can raise money.

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How the Stake Crossed the Line

The approval lifts SAZ’s holding from 66.19% to 71.47%. That is about 4.8 percentage points above the legal cap.

SAZ is the joint holding company of South Africa’s Sanlam and Germany’s Allianz for their African insurance businesses. The Kenyan company, formerly called Sanlam Kenya, changed its name to Sanlam Allianz Holdings after the two groups joined their African operations.

What SAZ Plans to Do

SAZ intends to dispose of at least 30,946,202 ordinary shares on or before the compliance deadline of 28 September 2027. The block equals about 4.81% of the enlarged share capital.

At the opening price of 9.98 Kenyan shillings (about US$0.08) on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the block is worth about 308.8 million shillings (about US$2.4 million). That conversion uses the market rate of about 129.8 shillings per US dollar.

Who Can Buy

The shares must be sold to individuals or companies from the East African Community, the regional trade bloc whose members include Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. That keeps the holding inside the local ownership rule.

The share issue also diluted other owners. The stake of Aksaya Investment Holdings, the vehicle of investor Baloobhai Patel, fell from 24.93% to 21.04%.

What It Means for You

If you hold Kenyan shares through a US fund, a planned stake sale can weigh on the price while the shares are on offer. It can also bring in new local investors.

The case is also a reminder that foreign insurers in East Africa operate under ownership caps. Any American group planning a deal there should check them early.

In Plain English

An ownership cap limits how much of a company outsiders can hold. Kenya uses it to keep part of its insurance sector under local control.

Allianz and Sanlam are large international insurers that run their African business through SAZ, so SAZ’s holding counts as foreign under the Kenyan rule. Kenyan law counts that holding as foreign.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how SAZ will sell the shares, whether on the exchange or in a private deal, or who the buyers will be. SAZ has also not said what price it expects.

It is also unclear whether it will sell exactly the minimum or more than that before the deadline. The stake sale would take effect only once SAZ finds buyers who meet the East African rule.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Must Sanlam Allianz’s Parent Sell Shares?

Kenya’s Insurance Act limits foreign ownership of insurers to two-thirds. A share issue approved on 28 September 2026 pushed the parent, SAZ, to 71.47%, above that cap.

How Many Shares Must SAZ Sell?

SAZ says it will sell at least 30,946,202 ordinary shares, about 4.81% of the enlarged share capital. The deadline is 28 September 2027.

Who Can Buy the Shares?

The shares must go to individuals or companies from the East African Community, the regional bloc that includes Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. This keeps the company within the local ownership rule.

Does the Stake Sale Affect Small Shareholders?

The share issue diluted other holders, such as Aksaya Investment Holdings, whose stake fell from 24.93% to 21.04%. The later sale does not change how many shares exist.

Sources: Sanlam Allianz Holdings Kenya Plc, notice to shareholders on the SAZ Group share disposal; Insurance Regulatory Authority of Kenya (IRA), approval of 28 September 2026; Nairobi Securities Exchange, share price; RT, market data provider, USD/KES exchange rate, 5 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief