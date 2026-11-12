Vale Shares Flat at US$11.58 Near Yearly Low | Iron Ore Wrap, Nov 11

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Flat on the day, deep in the red over months: the Vale-linked iron-ore proxy closed Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at US$11.58, unchanged, but 35.0% below its 20 April peak of 17.82.

the Vale-linked iron-ore proxy closed Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at US$11.58, unchanged, but 35.0% below its 20 April peak of 17.82. Near the floor: the proxy sits 5.5% above its 12-month low of 10.98, set on 3 November, after falling 12.34% over 20 sessions.

the proxy sits 5.5% above its 12-month low of 10.98, set on 3 November, after falling 12.34% over 20 sessions. The main cause is China: steel mills there use most of the world’s seaborne iron ore, and the country’s steel association said end-user demand showed no significant recovery in September.

steel mills there use most of the world’s seaborne iron ore, and the country’s steel association said end-user demand showed no significant recovery in September. Brazil’s second-tier miner swung hard: CSN Mineração closed at R$5.08, down 3.42%, giving back part of a 14.10% jump in the five sessions to Tuesday.

CSN Mineração closed at R$5.08, down 3.42%, giving back part of a 14.10% jump in the five sessions to Tuesday. History offers a coin toss: after 73 earlier falls this large, the proxy was higher 20 sessions later in 36 cases, or 49%.

Today’s Focus Iron ore, the raw material that becomes steel, went nowhere on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The proxy we use, Vale’s iron-ore-linked shares, closed at US$11.58, unchanged, and that stillness hides a bruising year. The proxy is 35.0% below its 20 April high of 17.82 and fell 12.34% over the last 20 sessions. It is 5.5% above its 12-month low of 10.98, struck on 3 November. The reason is China, which buys most of the ore Brazil and Australia ship. Its steel makers are not recovering. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Iron ore is Brazil’s biggest mining export, so a market parked near its yearly low squeezes Vale, the real and the federal budget at the same time.

01 The session in one read

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 was a day of stillness in a market that has rarely been still. The Vale-linked proxy ended at US$11.58, unchanged from Tuesday.

That pause matters because it comes just above the 12-month low of 10.98 from 3 November. The proxy is 5.5% above that floor, so buyers have defended it once, though without conviction.

Assessment — Basing near the low, not yet recovering MEDIUM The flat close on a day when US shares rallied says sellers are tiring but buyers have no reason to return. Without a clear pick-up in Chinese steel demand, the proxy is more likely to drift between 10.98 and roughly 12 than to stage a real recovery; the variable to watch is China’s next monthly steel output and property data.

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02 The board

The proxy for iron ore is Vale’s iron-ore-linked shares, not the metal’s own price. Over five sessions it is up 1.31%, a small bounce after a 12.34% fall over 20 sessions and a 15.4% fall over 60.

Rio Tinto, the Anglo-Australian rival, closed at US$84.97, up 0.51%, and is 24.2% below its 13 May high of 112.04. CSN Mineração, a Brazilian iron-ore miner, closed at R$5.08, down 3.42%, after a 14.10% jump in the five sessions to Tuesday.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$11.58 +0.00% CSN Mineração R$5.08 -3.42% Rio Tinto US$84.97 +0.51%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-11. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43 +0.42% L 171,335 day range H 172,987 +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.04% USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% USD / COP 3,288 +0.40% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P IPSA Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335 — IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% +11.95% 71,905.78 72,937 71,868 170,120,058 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.59 5.55 — EUR/BRL 6.19 +0.20% +1.43% 6.18 6.24 6.16 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.04% +1.62% 18.63 18.63 18.58 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.03% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% +3.21% 39.07 40.52 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% -11.06% 6,063 6,196 6,174 — USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% +72.70% 11.52 11.68 11.63 — USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% -3.95% 60.40 61.08 60.90 — USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% -8.99% 438.71 446.01 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% +1.98% 7.40 7.64 7.63 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, China’s steel demand. The China Iron and Steel Association said end-user demand showed no significant recovery in September, and about 70% of Chinese steel is tied to property and infrastructure, sectors that remain weak. In the first seven months of 2026 China’s crude steel output fell 3.1% to 577.04 million tonnes while iron ore imports rose 5.9% to 736.84 million tonnes, a sign of too much ore chasing too little steel. Confidence: high.

Second, the usual outside drivers pointed both ways. The US dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84 and the 10-year US Treasury yield stayed near 5%, which normally weighs on metals. Yet the S&P 500 rallied 1.31% to 7,619 and the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12% to 17.49, which supports risk appetite, and the net result was a flat proxy. Gold fell 1.13% in the gold fund, so the pressure was broad across commodities. Confidence: medium.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The proxy has slid from 17.82 on 20 April to 11.58, and the 3 November low of 10.98 is the lowest close in the past year.

Our own history since 2007 adds context. After 73 earlier falls at least this large in 20 sessions, the proxy was higher 20 sessions later in 36 cases, or 49%, with a median change of -0.5%, a worst case of -40.5% and a best of +37.6%. History is not a forecast, but it says a deep fall is no guarantee of a bounce or of more pain.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the centre of this story. Vale is its flagship exporter, and iron ore is among its largest sources of export earnings, so weak prices trim trade surpluses, support for the real and corporate tax receipts.

Listed miners feel it directly. CSN Mineração, at R$5.08, is 27.3% below its 10 September high of 6.99 yet 24.5% above its 19 May low of 4.08, a swing that shows how nervous holders are.

Peru, Chile and Mexico are far less exposed to iron ore, as their mining income rests on copper, silver and gold. Importers of steel in the region gain from cheaper inputs, but only if mills pass the savings on.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the bellwether: a further guidance change or cost warning would hit the proxy before the ore price itself moves. Rio Tinto, 12.1% lower over 60 sessions and 6.88% lower over 20, shows the pain is global rather than Brazilian.

CSN Mineração is the highest-risk name.

07 What would end it

The nearest support is the 3 November low of 10.98; a close below it would open the way to fresh yearly lows. The nearest hurdle is the round 12 level, and the far ceiling is the April peak of 17.82.

The catalyst is evidence of Chinese steel demand turning, through monthly steel output, property sales and any new infrastructure stimulus from Beijing, due in the coming weeks. A weaker dollar and lower US yields would help at the margin, but only China can end this downtrend.

08 What to watch

China steel data: Monthly crude steel output and property indicators from Beijing show whether mills are buying more ore.

Monthly crude steel output and property indicators from Beijing show whether mills are buying more ore. The 10.98 floor: A close below the 3 November low would mark a new 12-month low for the Vale-linked proxy.

A close below the 3 November low would mark a new 12-month low for the Vale-linked proxy. Dollar and yields: The dollar index at 102.84 and the 5% US 10-year yield set the tone for all metals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does iron ore matter to Brazil?

Brazil is among the world’s largest iron ore exporters, led by Vale, so the price feeds directly into export earnings, the real and tax receipts.

Is the US$11.58 figure the iron ore price?

No. It is the price of the Vale-linked proxy, which tracks the market but is not the commodity’s own price.

Why is China so important?

Chinese mills make most of the world’s steel, and about 70% of that demand depends on property and infrastructure, which are weak.

Does a big fall mean a rebound is due?

Not necessarily. After 73 earlier falls this large, the proxy was higher 20 sessions later 49% of the time, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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