Mashaba Says Rival Party Offered Him Money
ActionSA’s leader makes a bribery claim against the DA while talks over who will run Johannesburg stay open.
South Africa Politics
Herman Mashaba, leader of the South African party ActionSA, said on Saturday 21 November 2026 that the Democratic Alliance (DA), a rival party, offered him money behind closed doors for his 2029 election campaign. In an interview on Saturday, he called it bribery and said he is not for sale.
The claim lands in the middle of talks over who will run Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city. The DA has not answered it.
Key Facts
- Who. Herman Mashaba, leader of the party ActionSA
- What. Says the Democratic Alliance offered him campaign money; the party has not replied
- Where. Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, where coalition talks decide the mayor
- As of. 21 November 2026, 14:30 GMT
ActionSA’s leader makes a bribery claim against the DA while talks over who will run Johannesburg stay open.
In the interview Mashaba rejected criticism that he is prepared to take ActionSA’s votes to the African National Congress (ANC), the largest party nationally, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He said the DA forgets to mention that it “offered me money behind closed doors for 2029 election campaign”.
“Tell me if that is not bribery,” he said. “I am not for sale, I am not corrupt and no amount of money will make me lose my morals.”
Mashaba gave no detail in the interview on who made the offer, when it was made or how much was involved. On 16 November he had said that individuals and business groups offered him money for 2029 if ActionSA joined the DA, and the DA has not responded to Saturday’s claim.
South Africa held local government elections on 4 November 2026. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the body that runs elections, declared results on 8 November that left 127 of 213 municipal councils with no party holding more than half the seats.
In such councils a mayor is chosen by deals between parties, which gives ActionSA a say in whether Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, tips towards the DA or the ANC. On 7 November Mashaba wrote to Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA leader, offering that he and Helen Zille, the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, both withdraw from the race.
ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed the letter was authentic. Hill-Lewis responded in a radio interview on Wednesday 18 November.
He said the DA would not drop Zille, describing the objections to her as personal rather than political or technical. He added that “the final whistle has not yet blown” and that the DA was ready to go into opposition if needed.
Mashaba said the DA was given another chance in talks on Thursday 19 November, and a revised proposal was worked out with the DA’s coalition team led by Hill-Lewis. He said a letter reached him at 7pm on Friday 20 November, just before the deadline, and was “totally different” from what had been agreed.
In his account, the letter in effect still asked ActionSA to support Zille for mayor, which he called “the straw that broke the camel’s back for me”. He told Hill-Lewis to stop contacting him.
Mashaba said he will not work with Zille or with Cilliers Brink of the DA in Tshwane, the metropolitan area that includes Pretoria. He accuses Brink of making things hard for Dr Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA there.
He traces his break with Zille to his time as Johannesburg mayor, when he insisted that 30% of the renovated buildings in his A Re Sebetseng housing project be affordable housing. He said Zille wanted the properties sold to private owners.
Mashaba resigned as the DA’s mayor of Johannesburg on 21 October 2019, a day after Zille was re-elected chair of the DA’s Federal Council, a senior party body, he says. He now accuses the DA of disrespecting black voters and of political entitlement.
The DA’s Johannesburg mayoral campaign team, through Kyle Jacobs, Zille’s media liaison, declined to respond and said negotiations are handled by the party’s national leadership. DA national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau said the leadership will not communicate on negotiations until all is concluded, so the bribery claim stands unanswered.
Political analyst Sandile Mnguni said Mashaba appeared to be advancing what he believes are ActionSA’s best interests, but that his earlier refusal to work with the ANC set against his current position raises questions about political consistency. He added that it would be unfair to blame Mashaba alone without examining the conduct of the DA leadership.
On 18 November Beaumont described an ANC offer to ActionSA covering the Johannesburg and Tshwane mayoralties as attractive but in need of further negotiation. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said on Friday 13 November 2026 that each council’s first meeting, where mayors are chosen, must be held within 14 days after councillors are declared elected, and we found no published date for Johannesburg’s.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Mashaba claiming?
He says the DA offered him money for his 2029 campaign, which he calls bribery. He gave no detail, and the DA has not responded.
Why does ActionSA matter for Johannesburg?
Johannesburg’s mayor is chosen by a vote of councillors, and ActionSA’s votes could tip it to the DA or the ANC. That makes Mashaba’s choice central to who runs the city.
Is the coalition question settled?
No. The talks between ActionSA and the ANC are unfinished, and the date of the first council meetings is not confirmed.
Sources
Interview statements by Herman Mashaba (21 November 2026); DA statements of 21 November 2026 (Jacobs, Khakhau); Electoral Commission of South Africa declaration of the 2026 local government election results.; IEC statement on the gazetting of councillors (13 November 2026)
Connected Coverage
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