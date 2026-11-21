Mexico says it has caught a cartel leader the FBI wanted for years. A night of gunfire in Sinaloa showed how fast his followers can answer.

File photo, 2026. An aerial view of Guasave, a city in northern Sinaloa state; the group Mexican officials call the Cártel de Guasave carries the city's name. The photo does not show the man, the Navy or the operation. (Photo: Duar srs, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Mexico

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Mexico’s Defence Ministry, which runs the army, said its forces arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a cartel leader wanted by the FBI, in Guasave, a city in Sinaloa state, on Friday 20 November 2026. The arrest set off a night of gunfire, road blockades and burning vehicles across northern Sinaloa.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, has been on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted list since February 2025. He is a suspect until a court rules. The ministry has not said what he will be charged with.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts Who. Mexico’s Defence Ministry says troops detained Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alleged Guasave cartel leader, and two aides.

What. FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive; US reward up to US$5 million; still a suspect.

When. Friday 20 November 2026, in Guasave, Sinaloa; the ministry confirmed it on Saturday 21 November.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Mexico says it has caught a cartel leader the FBI wanted for years. A night of gunfire in Sinaloa showed how fast his followers can answer.

The Defence Ministry, known as Defensa, said special forces of the National Guard and the Army detained “Fausto Isidro N”, alias “Chapo Isidro”, in Guasave on Friday 20 November. Mexican officials write “N” in place of a surname for a suspect who has not been tried.

Two other men were held with him: Germán “N”, alias “Serafín”, described by the ministry as his second-in-command, and José “N”, described as the group’s financial operator. Defensa said the three were flown to Mexico City to be placed at the disposal of the competent prosecutors.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Defensa said the operation followed intelligence coordination with agencies of the United States. It described him as the head of an organisation linked to the Beltrán Leyva group, a long-running Mexican drug-trafficking network, and allied with the Mayos, a faction of the Sinaloa cartel.

A Long US Paper Trail

The FBI added Meza Flores to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on 4 February 2025. The US State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program, which pays for tips on major traffickers, offered up to US$5 million for information leading to his arrest.

The US Treasury Department, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), froze his assets in 2013 under a drug-sanctions law. Washington had therefore targeted his finances more than a decade before the FBI listing.

His capture has been rumoured before. On Monday 3 November 2025 a clash in La Brecha, a rural community in Guasave, left 13 suspected gunmen dead, and online talk said he had been caught.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

A Night of Gunfire in Guasave

The gunfire began at about 9 p.m. local time on Friday, when the Sinaloa state public security ministry reported an attack on federal personnel in Guasave. It told residents to shelter, avoid the area and stay off the roads.

At 11 p.m. the same ministry said the federal deployment was continuing and warned drivers to avoid La Costera, the coastal road north of Culiacán. Defensa said its personnel were attacked with gunfire and explosives, and that blockades appeared in Ahome, Guamúchil, Guasave and Navolato, all towns in Sinaloa.

Defensa said it launched a plan to clear the roads and restore traffic. The Sinaloa state government, led by Graciela Domínguez Nava, said the state was monitoring the federal operation and repeated the call to stay sheltered.

File photo, 2022: the monumental tourist lettering in Guasave, northern Sinaloa. It does not show the operation. (Photo: Daniel Ramirez, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Videos on social media, not independently verified, appear to show burning vehicles on highways. Some appear to show aircraft firing.

A game in the Mexican Pacific League, the country’s winter professional baseball circuit, between the Algodoneros de Guasave and the Venados de Mazatlán was suspended. No authority has published a count of dead or injured.

For readers in the United States, the story matters because a US reward and a place on an FBI list were attached to the man at the centre. Washington’s interest in him is long-standing, as the 2013 sanctions show.

No Mexican or US extradition request has been announced, and the ministry has not said when he will appear before a judge. In the statements checked on Saturday, no Mexican charge against him had been published.

Until a court rules, Meza Flores and his two aides are suspects, not convicts. The next test is whether federal prosecutors publish charges and whether Mexico moves to hand him to the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Mexico confirmed the arrest of Meza Flores?

Yes. The Defence Ministry said its forces detained him in Guasave, though it has not yet said what he will be charged with.

Could he be sent to the United States?

That depends on a request from Washington and a Mexican court decision. Neither has been announced.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error