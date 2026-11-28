Haiti Sets Monday Deadline for Candidates
Monday is the last day to file candidate papers, and the election authority has not said what happens to those who miss it.
Haiti
Haiti’s election authority has fixed Monday 30 November 2026 as the last day for presidential and legislative candidates to file their supporting papers. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) repeated the date in a note of 26 November which names no extra time for those candidates.
Candidates who registered online must now hand their papers to the CEP’s Departmental Electoral Offices, its regional branches. The CEP says the candidacy process is complete only once those papers are filed.
Key Facts
- Who. The CEP, Haiti’s election authority, and the 33 people who registered online to run for president.
- What. Candidate papers are due; the CEP’s 26 November note names no extra time for presidential or legislative candidates.
- When. The deadline is Monday 30 November 2026; the first round is Sunday 18 July 2027.
- As of. As of 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT
Monday is the last day to file candidate papers, and the election authority has not said what happens to those who miss it.
The date follows a string of changes to the rules. The CEP published an updated electoral calendar on 28 October 2026, after an electoral decree of 6 October 2026 revised an earlier decree of 2 June 2026, itself amended on 2 July 2026.
That calendar moved the first round of presidential and legislative elections from 13 December 2026 to Sunday 18 July 2027. The CEP said the update lets those concerned meet their obligations within the legal framework.
Before it published the calendar, the CEP began consulting parties and civil society groups on Monday 19 October 2026. Its note of 20 October said the talks followed the changes to the electoral decree and aimed to gather views on the prospects of the process.
In a note of 16 November the CEP said online registration had closed at midnight on Sunday 15 November. By then 33 people had registered for president, 535 for the Senate and 1,855 for the Chamber of Deputies.
The same note said the candidacy process would be completed by filing papers at the Departmental Electoral Offices until 30 November, in line with the updated calendar. It also pledged to run the vote in an “inclusive, impartial, transparent and responsible” way (our translation from French).
The 26 November note replaces one sent on 25 November, and it repeats Monday’s deadline for candidates for president, Senate and Chamber of Deputies. It also says online registration for local-authority candidates ends at midnight on 30 November.
Local-authority candidates get more time for their papers, because the CEP’s communal offices keep receiving them until 30 December 2026. The note names no such extra time for presidential, Senate or Chamber of Deputies candidates.
Haiti has had no elected president since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July 2021, and the CEP’s calendar is the route back to an elected government. The first round is set for Sunday 18 July 2027, nearly eight months from now.
The CEP’s notes do not say how many candidates have filed, what happens to files that arrive late, or when a list of approved candidates will appear. The next fixed date is Monday 30 November 2026, when the filing window for presidential and legislative candidates closes.
More: Haiti news
Frequently Asked Questions
What happens on 30 November?
It is the last day for presidential, Senate and Chamber of Deputies candidates to file supporting papers. Local-authority candidates have until 30 December for their papers.
Who receives the candidate files?
The CEP, Haiti’s election authority, receives them through its Departmental Electoral Offices. It has not announced when it will name approved candidates.
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Sources
Primary: CEP note on consultations, 20 October 2026; CEP note on the close of online registration, 16 November 2026; CEP note on filing of papers, 26 November 2026; CEP note on the updated electoral calendar, 28 October 2026.
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