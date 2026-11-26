Debloke says only Haitian voters, not foreign governments, should punish a candidate. Business groups, in a separate note, ask sanctioned hopefuls to step aside.

The cathedral square in Cap-Haïtien, a port city in northern Haiti, photographed in November 2012; it is not Port-au-Prince. Photo: Lionel Baur / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Haiti

Debloke, a Haitian political grouping, has told the country’s election authority that a sanction imposed by a foreign state “is not, by itself, enough to exclude a candidacy” (our translation from French). It said so in a note issued on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

The note answers a joint appeal made the same day by four Haitian business organisations, who asked candidates under international sanctions to consider withdrawing. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), Haiti’s election authority, has not announced a list of approved candidates for a first round now set for 18 July 2027.

Key Facts Who. Debloke, a Haitian political grouping, and four business organisations issued separate notes on sanctioned candidates.

What. Debloke says a foreign sanction alone cannot bar a candidate; business groups urge sanctioned hopefuls to withdraw.

Where. Haiti, where the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the election authority, will approve candidates.

When. Both notes came on 25 November 2026; the first round is set for 18 July 2027.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

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Debloke says only Haitian voters, not foreign governments, should punish a candidate. Business groups, in a separate note, ask sanctioned hopefuls to step aside.

Debloke reads Haiti’s electoral decree, the rulebook for the vote, as aimed expressly at sanctions by the United Nations Security Council. It says the ban covers every directly elected office, from president to local section assemblies.

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The UN Security Council’s Haiti sanctions list names nine people and does not include former president Michel Martelly. The US Treasury sanctioned Martelly on 20 August 2024 under Executive Order 14059, a US presidential order against the global drug trade, saying he “abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine.”

Martelly has since registered as a presidential candidate, as our earlier report covers. Neither note, as far as the public record shows, names him or anyone else.

File photo. The Citadelle Laferrière near Milot in northern Haiti, a fortress built after independence in 1804. Photo: Alex Proimos / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

The CEP’s reading of the decree therefore decides whether a candidate listed only by Washington can appear on the ballot, because the decree as Debloke reads it leaves that case open. The stakes are wide: the CEP’s enrolment data after registration closed on 15 November showed 33 presidential registrations, which are registrations and not approved candidates.

The four business organisations signed their note through Ralph Edmond, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the West, and Gérard Laborde, president of the Haitian-Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. David Coles, president of the Association of Industries of Haiti (ADIH), and Jean Paul Faubert, executive director of the Macaya Institute, a Haitian policy think tank, also signed it.

They invite candidates under international sanctions, and people whose documented conduct raises integrity concerns, to consider withdrawing. They ask the CEP to consult the state’s oversight bodies and the competent courts, and they warn that “no complacency, no partisan intervention and no preferential treatment” may taint the review of files.

Debloke wants the law to remain the CEP’s “only compass” and asks it to examine each file independently, with reasons given in law. It adds that the same rules must apply to all candidates for the same office.

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“It is up to the Haitian people, and to them alone, to punish or grant their confidence at the ballot box,” Debloke wrote. Its integrity requirements, it says, apply to everyone, including organisations in the debate and those who finance campaigns.

Debloke also recalled a note of 8 July 2023 in which ADIH asked that any sanction come from a “transparent and fair process.” “Debloke shares this principle, and it holds for an entrepreneur as for a candidate,” it wrote.

The two notes pull in different directions: the business groups put integrity first and ask hopefuls to step aside, while Debloke puts the ballot box first. As far as we can see, neither note changes the legal rules, and the CEP has not said it will follow either.

The CEP’s calendar of 28 October 2026 moved the first round of presidential and legislative elections from 13 December 2026 to 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027. As of 26 November 2026 we have found no public CEP response to either note and no announced withdrawal.

More: Haiti news

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign sanction bar a candidate in Haiti?

Debloke says it cannot do so alone. It reads the electoral decree as naming United Nations sanctions.

Who decides which candidates may run?

The CEP, Haiti’s election authority, will publish the approved list. Both notes ask it to follow the law.

Is the business groups’ appeal binding?

No, it asks candidates to decide for themselves. It changes no rule on who may stand.

Sources Primary: Debloke note, 25 November 2026; joint note of four Haitian business organisations, 25 November 2026; US Treasury press release on Michel Martelly, 20 August 2024; UN Security Council Haiti sanctions list; CEP electoral calendar of 28 October 2026 and registration data after the 15 November 2026 closing.

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