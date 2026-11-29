Here is where the filing stands, what is still unknown, and which dates come next.

A street near the market in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti, with a shared minibus and uncollected waste; an undated archive photo, not Port-au-Prince and not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Rémi Kaupp / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Haiti

Haiti's election hopefuls have until Monday, 30 November 2026 to file their papers, and 11 of 33 had not yet done so on Friday. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the body organizing Haiti's election, says 22 had filed by 27 November, according to a CEP source.

The cut-off applies to presidential, Senate and deputy candidates. Online registration for local candidates also closes at midnight that day.

Key Facts Who. The CEP, Haiti's election authority, and 33 registered candidates.

What. 22 of the 33 had filed their papers by 27 November, a CEP source says.

Deadline. Monday, 30 November 2026; the sources give no hour or time zone.

Next. The CEP is due to publish the final candidate list on 11 January 2027.

Vote. First round set for 18 July 2027, moved from 13 December 2026.

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This story is part of our coverage of the haiti crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Haiti Sets Monday Deadline for Candidates

Here is where the filing stands, what is still unknown, and which dates come next.

Filing Count Ahead of the Deadline

The 22 include Michel Martelly, a former president whom the US Treasury accuses of drug trafficking and backing gangs, and Jocelerme Privert, a former interim president. They also include Claude Joseph, a former prime minister, and Martine Moïse, the widow of assassinated president Jovenel Moïse.

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Dominique Dupuy, a former foreign minister, and Anne-Marie Savannah Hadid Savary, a businesswoman, are also on the list.

File photo: a street market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Paperwork Delays Draw Complaints

Under article 153 of the electoral decree, a candidacy file must contain 22 documents to be admissible. Several parties and candidates complained this week of delays in documents from the judicial police and the audit court that handles accounts and administrative disputes.

The audit court opened its registry on Saturday, 28 November, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for former public accountants collecting rulings. The CEP is holding to 30 November as the deadline and has declined to extend it for now.

Online registration for local candidates also closes at midnight on 30 November, while local electoral offices keep receiving their documents until 30 December 2026.

The Calendar After Monday

After the deadline, the CEP will review the files. The final list of approved presidential, Senate and deputy candidates is due on 11 January 2027, and the final local list on 8 February 2027.

The CEP set 18 July 2027 for the first round on 28 October, replacing the earlier date of 13 December 2026. The CEP later amended its electoral decree.

Candidates must not be sanctioned by the UN Security Council, and the rules make no mention of sanctions imposed by other countries.

Violence Shadows the Vote

The CEP counts 535 Senate candidates competing for 30 seats. The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on 17 November that 4,595 people were killed in armed violence in Haiti from January to 31 October 2026, and 2,050 were injured.

What It Means for US Readers

Martelly is among the filers, and the US Treasury sanctioned him in August 2024. The CEP's review of files will show whether sanctioned figures reach the ballot.

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Washington is not a party to the filing process, which is run by Haiti's electoral council. The next fixed date for US readers to watch is the final list on 11 January 2027.

What Is Not Known

No named polling institute has published a survey of Haitian voters, and we found no reliable prediction-market odds on any candidate. Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, lists a market on whether the elections are delayed again, but it has traded only US$448 since it opened on 29 October, too thin to read as a signal.

It is not known whether the CEP will extend the 30 November deadline, and the sources do not state the time zone or the exact hour of the cutoff. Haiti keeps US Eastern time.

The CEP source speaks of 22 of 33 candidates, but it is unclear whether the 33 covers presidential hopefuls only or also Senate and deputy candidates. Older reports cited 13 December 2026 as the election date, before the CEP moved it to 18 July 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Haiti's candidate filing deadline?

The deadline for presidential, Senate and deputy candidates is Monday, 30 November 2026. Online registration for local candidates also closes at midnight that day.

How many candidates had filed their documents?

A CEP source said that 22 of 33 candidates had filed by 27 November. The list of 22 includes former president Michel Martelly and former prime minister Claude Joseph.

When will the final list of candidates be published?

The CEP plans to publish the final list of approved presidential, Senate and deputy candidates on 11 January 2027. The final local list is due on 8 February 2027.

Sources a CEP source quoted by Haitian press (27 November 2026)

the CEP election announcement (28 October 2026)

the amended electoral decree

US Treasury press release (20 August 2024)

UN human rights office (17 November 2026)

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