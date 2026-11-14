Silver Falls 2.6% to a One-Year Low as Gold Holds | Gold & Silver, Nov 13

Rio2 Breaks Ground on $235M Fenix Gold Mine in Chile’s Atacama Region.

Key Facts Silver hit a one-year low: silver futures on COMEX, the New York metals exchange, settled Friday, 13 November 2026 at US$48.65, down 2.6% on the day and about 58% below the late-January peak of just over US$115.

silver futures on COMEX, the New York metals exchange, settled Friday, 13 November 2026 at US$48.65, down 2.6% on the day and about 58% below the late-January peak of just over US$115. Gold held, silver did not: gold futures edged up 0.1% to US$3,888 an ounce while silver fell 2.6%, so buyers still trust gold more than its cheaper cousin.

gold futures edged up 0.1% to US$3,888 an ounce while silver fell 2.6%, so buyers still trust gold more than its cheaper cousin. Gold is about 27% below its late-January peak of about US$5,300, and closed only 0.1% above Thursday’s one-year low settlement of US$3,885.

and closed only 0.1% above Thursday’s one-year low settlement of US$3,885. Rising rates are the main weight: the ten-year US Treasury yield stands at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, which makes metals that pay no interest less attractive.

the ten-year US Treasury yield stands at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, which makes metals that pay no interest less attractive. The fall is steep over two months: over 60 sessions gold futures are down 15.0% and silver futures down 28.5%.

over 60 sessions gold futures are down 15.0% and silver futures down 28.5%. Latin America feels it directly: Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer and Peru is among the top three, so their mines, budgets and shares move with this price.

Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer and Peru is among the top three, so their mines, budgets and shares move with this price. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 88.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$33.0 million traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus Gold barely moved on Friday, 13 November 2026, edging up 0.1% to US$3,888 an ounce in COMEX futures, but that followed a bruising week. Over five sessions gold is down 4.6%, and over 20 sessions it is down 7.0%. Silver had a worse day, falling 2.6% to US$48.65 for its second drop in a row, a new one-year low. It is about 58% below its late-January peak of just over US$115. The main cause is interest rates. Investors now expect central banks to raise rather than cut borrowing costs, which pushes bond yields up and makes gold and silver, which pay no interest, less attractive. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Gold is holding just above its one-year low while silver has broken below its own, so the next move depends on whether bond yields stop climbing.

01 The session in one read

Friday, 13 November 2026 was a day of two halves for precious metals. Gold futures edged up 0.1% after a long slide, while silver futures fell 2.6%.

The week was the real story. Gold lost 4.6% in five sessions as traders bet that central banks will keep raising interest rates to fight inflation.

Assessment — Gold steadies, silver stays fragile MEDIUM Gold’s flat close looks like buyers stepping in just above Thursday’s one-year low of US$3,885 rather than a change of mood, while silver’s fall to a new low shows that the harder-working, more industrial metal still has no firm floor. The variable to watch is the ten-year Treasury yield, now at 5.14%.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Markets Email address Follow

02 The board

Read the board as a tug of war. Gold’s 0.1% gain sits against a 5-session fall of 4.6%, so the pause is small next to the damage already done.

Silver tells the tougher tale: 6.1% lower over five sessions, 14.6% lower over 20 and 28.5% lower over 60. The gold-tracking fund GLD edged up 0.16% on the day to US$355.45, and the silver fund SLV fell 2.2% to US$44.13.

Asset Level Change Gold (COMEX futures) US$3,888/oz +0.06% Silver (COMEX futures) US$48.65/oz -2.65%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-13 (COMEX futures settlements for gold and silver). Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,457.76 +0.66% L 171,132 day range H 172,715 +9.73% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.67 +0.45% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.42% USD / CLP 994.16 -0.13% USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,457.76 +0.66% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,610.23 -0.28% S&P IPSA Chile 10,660.94 +0.34% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% +9.73% 171,324.31 172,715 171,132 — IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% — 10,625.19 10,699 10,624 — IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% +7.09% 5.64 5.67 5.63 — EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% +1.93% 6.19 6.26 6.21 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51 — USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78 — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.40 -0.16% +0.77% 3.41 3.41 3.39 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.58% 1,545 1,548 1,543 — USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% +3.41% 39.67 40.59 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% -10.79% 6,055 6,196 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.59 -0.37% +72.02% 11.63 11.60 11.55 — USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% -5.40% 59.49 60.61 60.27 — USD/CRC 442.74 -0.10% -9.70% 443.16 445.25 442.74 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% +2.02% 7.49 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.59 +2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 +2.33% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.06% USD/DOP 60.59 +1.85% EUR/BRL 6.25 +0.93% USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% IBOV 172,457.76 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.67 +0.45% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 13, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first and heaviest cause is rising interest rates, with high confidence. The ten-year US Treasury yield, which is the rate the US government pays to borrow for a decade, closed at 5.14% and has risen 31 basis points in five sessions. The RT economic calendar shows why traders stay wary: US producer prices rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% expected, and the core measure rose 0.3%, in line with forecasts, so the data did not argue for lower rates.

The second cause is a firmer dollar, with medium confidence. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.23% on the day to 103.41 and is up 1.09% over five sessions. Because gold is priced in dollars, a stronger dollar makes it dearer for buyers elsewhere.

Gold’s flat close goes against both signals, since the dollar rose and yields did not fall. The best-supported reading, at medium confidence, is bargain-hunting just above the one-year low, plus some traders closing bets against gold after a sharp week.

Silver missed that support because it is also an industrial metal. The S&P 500 slipped 0.40% on the day, and the VIX fear gauge rose 3.21% to 19.30, which hurts metals that depend on factory demand.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Gold futures are about 27% below their late-January peak of about US$5,300 and 15.0% lower over 60 sessions, with Thursday’s one-year low of US$3,885 only 0.1% below Friday’s level.

Silver’s slide is steeper. It is about 58% below its high of just over US$115 in January and has just set a new one-year low, so there is no recent price floor to point to.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer, so a silver price more than half below its January peak weighs on the revenues of its miners, such as Fresnillo and Peñoles, two Mexican mining groups, and on the mining regions that depend on them. Peru, a major silver and gold producer, faces the same squeeze on companies like Buenaventura and on the mining royalties that feed its budget.

Brazil and Chile are affected more lightly, mainly through gold miners and investors holding metals as a hedge. A firm dollar also tends to pressure Latin American currencies, so local savers who bought gold as protection have seen little relief this week.

For an ordinary traveller or saver the lesson is simple: gold is not a one-way bet, and it falls when interest rates rise.

06 The names to watch

Watch the US Federal Reserve first, because its decisions on borrowing costs drive the yield story. Gold’s recent hardest days came when the dollar and real yields, meaning yields after inflation, rose together.

Among companies, the Latin American silver miners named above are the quickest to react, since their profits rise and fall with the metal. The gold fund GLD, at 355.45, is the simplest way to follow gold’s mood.

07 What would end it

For gold, the line to watch is Thursday’s one-year low settlement of US$3,885, and above it the round US$4,000 mark. A close below the low would signal the slide is deepening, while a recovery above US$4,000 would suggest buyers are back.

For silver, Friday’s US$48.65 settlement is now the one-year low, and the round US$50 level above it is the first resistance. A further close below US$48.65 would open the way to fresh lows.

The thing that would change the picture is a turn in bond yields. If the ten-year yield stops rising from 5.14%, or the next US inflation report and the Federal Reserve’s December meeting calm rate fears, metals should find a floor.

So does it stop? Probably not before yields do, but both metals are already at or near their one-year lows.

08 What to watch

US ten-year yield: It stands at 5.14%; a further climb is the main threat to both metals.

It stands at 5.14%; a further climb is the main threat to both metals. The dollar index: At 103.41, a stronger dollar makes gold and silver dearer for non-US buyers.

At 103.41, a stronger dollar makes gold and silver dearer for non-US buyers. Gold at US$3,885: Thursday’s one-year low settlement is the line that decides whether the slide deepens.

Thursday’s one-year low settlement is the line that decides whether the slide deepens. Silver at US$48.65: Friday’s settlement is the new one-year low; a close below it would extend the fall.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$33.0 million traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 88.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 7.7%, no change at 2.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold rise while silver fell on Friday?

Gold futures edged up 0.1% on bargain-hunting just above their one-year low, while silver futures fell 2.6% because silver also depends on industrial demand, which suffers when stocks and growth hopes slip.

Why are rising interest rates bad for gold and silver?

Gold and silver pay no interest, so when bonds offer a higher yield, such as the 5.14% on the US ten-year Treasury, investors prefer the bonds.

How far have the metals fallen from their peaks?

Gold futures are about 27% below their late-January high of about US$5,300, and silver futures are about 58% below their January high of just over US$115.

Why does this matter for Mexico and Peru?

Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer and Peru is among the top three, so lower prices cut mining revenue, company profits and tax income.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice