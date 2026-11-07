France Protests Fall to 146,000 in November
Published Saturday, 7 November, 1:52 PM ET (7:52 PM Paris) · Source: French Interior Ministry, Paris Police Prefecture
France woke up to another Saturday of marches and went to bed with a smaller crowd than the one before. The Interior Ministry counted 146,000 demonstrators nationwide on 7 November, the lowest of four straight weekends, while organisers claimed 250,000. The turnout drop matters because these France protests are the engine of a wider crisis.
Our guide to why France is in crisis explains how a cost-of-living revolt grew into a national crisis.
Key Facts
- The count. On 7 November, 146,000 nationwide per the Interior Ministry; 250,000 per the youth union alliance of student and youth groups.
- Paris. 46,000 per the police prefecture, the city’s police authority; 75,000 per organisers.
- The trend. official counts fell from 550,000 on 17 October to 410,000, then 320,000, now 146,000.
- Prediction markets. traders put a French state of emergency by 31 December at 3.3% (Polymarket, 7 November, 1:52 p.m. ET).
This story is part of our coverage of the France protests. Why France is protesting, strike dates, curfews and the 2027 race are in our dossier.
This story is part of our coverage of the Europe political crisis. Why voters are leaving Europe's long-ruling parties, from France and Spain to Germany, Romania and Britain, is explained in our dossier.
Latest: France Bans Protests in Two Brittany Cities
In plain English
Since mid-October, French students, unions and the gilets jaunes (yellow vests, a protest movement named after the high-visibility jackets) have marched every Saturday over the cost of living. The government counts the crowds, and so do the organisers, and their numbers never match.
Why Did the Crowds Shrink?
The Interior Ministry called the turnout a clear drop from previous Saturdays. In the early afternoon in France, its officials counted 7,000 people at 68 actions, against 15,000 at 65 actions at the same point on 31 October.
The organisers were a youth union alliance of student groups, joined by regional branches of the main labour unions. Their slogan was against the high cost of living and for young people.
The decline is steady rather than sudden. The ministry counted 320,000 on 31 October, when organisers claimed about 500,000, and 410,000 on 24 October.
A Calmer Paris March
The Paris march left Place de la République at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Paris time) and followed boulevard Voltaire to Place de la Nation. Clearing of Place de la Nation began around 12:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m.), with some tension at the end of the day.
The prefecture’s 46,000 compares with 65,000 that authorities counted in Paris during Thursday’s 5 November strike day. Organisers put Saturday’s Paris crowd at 75,000.
The gilets jaunes coordination stayed away from the union march. It called its own rally at Place de la Concorde at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m.), despite a ban on gatherings there.
How Heavy Was the Security?
More than 70,000 police and gendarmes, the military police force, were deployed again, with 25 Centaure armoured gendarmerie vehicles, 15 water cannon, drones and helicopters. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had warned on Friday that the risk was the same as on earlier Saturdays.
His office reported 18 arrests so far, against 27 at the same point a week earlier, and more than 15,600 preventive checks. In Marseille, the prefecture counted 5,200 demonstrators and police dispersed those who stayed in the city centre.
What It Means for US Readers
For American travellers, the fading crowds point to fewer disruptions in central Paris, though stations can still close on march days. Investors holding French bonds or the euro should read the trend as a pause in street pressure, not a settlement of the dispute.
Travellers and shops along march routes gain most from quieter Saturdays.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, traders put the chance that France declares a state of emergency by 31 December at 3.3%, with US$2.8 million traded on the contract. A separate contract on martial law (a state of siege) by the same date stands at 2.3%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
The gap between the ministry’s 146,000 and the organisers’ 250,000 is not explained by either side’s method. A final arrest count, injury figures and damage reports for 7 November were not yet available.
No new national day of action has been confirmed. What to watch: another count below 146,000 on Saturday 14 November would confirm the fade, while a rebound above it would signal the movement is regrouping.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people protested in France on 7 November 2026?
The Interior Ministry counted 146,000 nationwide, and the youth union alliance counted 250,000. In Paris, the police prefecture counted 46,000 and organisers 75,000.
Is the French protest movement losing strength?
Official counts have fallen every week since 17 October, from 550,000 to 146,000. Organisers dispute the numbers, and no end date for the protests has been announced.
Sources: French Interior Ministry; Paris Police Prefecture; French government; Polymarket.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
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