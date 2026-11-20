A business family has added to Falabella again and says it is not after control. The stake is meaningful but far from decisive.

File photo. Tower A of the Torres Carlos Antúnez apartment complex in Providencia, Santiago, Chile, 2018. Photo: Thorstenbroda, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Chile

Paul Fürst, a Chilean businessman on the boards of Banco de Chile, a major Chilean bank, and the mall operator Mallplaza, has raised his family’s stake in Falabella to 4.41%. His holding company, Inversiones Avenida Borgoño, bought about 10.3 million shares on Thursday 19 November 2026 for CLP 69.8 billion (Chilean pesos), about US$68.9 million at CLP 1,013 per US$ (rate of the market-data provider RT, 20 November).

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The purchase is 0.41% of Falabella’s share capital, and the new holding equals roughly one share in 23. In a notice to the Santiago Stock Exchange, the buyer said it “does not aim to take control of Falabella” (translated from Spanish).

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Key Facts Who. Inversiones Avenida Borgoño, the holding company of businessman Paul Fürst.

What. It bought about 10.3 million Falabella shares, lifting its holding to 4.41%.

Where/When. Santiago Stock Exchange, Thursday 19 November 2026; 69.8 billion Chilean pesos (US$68.9 million).

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:47 GMT.

A business family has added to Falabella again and says it is not after control. The stake is meaningful but far from decisive.

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In September 2025 the Fürst holding rose from about 2.5% to 3.01% of Falabella. In May 2026 it bought 9.61 million shares for CLP 56.7 billion (about US$63 million at the time), taking it to about 4%.

Thursday’s trade was larger in share count than May’s, at an implied average of about CLP 6,777 (US$6.69) per share. The family has now bought in at least three separate rounds since September 2025, each disclosed to the exchange.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Falabella is a Chilean retailer with department stores, home improvement stores, supermarkets and a bank, operating in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and other markets. Its shareholder pact, which tied together about two-thirds of the shares, was in force from 2003 and expired on 1 July 2025, according to the company’s filing.

File photo: a supermarket in Santiago, Chile.

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Falabella reported third-quarter net income of about US$196 million, up about 18%, on revenue of about US$3.5 billion, up about 9.6%, in results published on 10 November 2026. For the first nine months, net income was US$667 million, also up 18%, according to the company’s results release.

By the buyer’s own statement the purchase is not a bid for control, and the stake sits far from control. It does show a director of two major Chilean companies adding steadily to the stock.

The buyer has given no reason beyond the no-control statement. It is not known whether more purchases will follow.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Fürst family trying to take over Falabella?

The buyer said in its notice that it does not aim to take control of the company. The holding is far from a controlling stake.

Who is Paul Fürst?

He is a Chilean businessman and a director of Mallplaza and Banco de Chile. His family’s holding company is a Falabella shareholder.

What was the old shareholder pact?

The pact tied together about two-thirds of Falabella’s shares. Falabella’s filing records that it expired on 1 July 2025 after 22 years.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

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