Every dollar auction this quarter drew more bids than the central bank offered, and the latest gap is the widest of the four.

Photo: Jean Rebiffé / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s central bank offered US$140 million to commercial banks at its foreign exchange auction on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and banks bid US$160.76 million for it. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) published the results of auction No. 33, in which banks bid in birr, Ethiopia’s currency, for dollars, and the marginal rate, the cut-off at which the auction cleared, was 159.40 birr per US$.

This matters abroad because Ethiopia, a major coffee producer, borrows under a programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender to governments, and relies on dollars for its imports and for money that families send home. When banks want more dollars than are on offer, the birr comes under pressure.

Key Facts Who. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), the central bank, ran auction No. 33; 32 banks bid.

What. Banks bid US$160.76 million for the US$140 million on offer on 24 November 2026.

Rate. The marginal rate, the auction’s cut-off, was 159.40 birr per US$, up from 159.19 on 10 November.

Next. Two auctions remain this quarter, on 8 December and 22 December 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 10:00 GMT

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Every dollar auction this quarter drew more bids than the central bank offered, and the latest gap is the widest of the four.

Ethiopia let the birr float in July 2024 and the IMF approved a lending programme for the country that month. In the current quarter the NBE sells dollars at fortnightly auctions, where each bank names the rate it will pay and the NBE sets a cut-off, the marginal rate.

On 1 July 2026 the IMF Executive Board completed the fifth review of Ethiopia’s Extended Credit Facility, a lending arrangement, and allowed an immediate payment of about US$464 million (IMF Press Release 26/235, 1 July 2026). The same release says “About US$200 million in additional resources were brought forward under the program”, to help the country respond to pressures from the war in the Middle East.

File photo, 2015. A section of the Addis Ababa light rail line in the Ethiopian capital. (Photo: Ludger Heide, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

In early October 2026 the NBE announced six fortnightly auctions of US$140 million each for the October to December quarter, US$840 million in all, against US$500 million across four auctions of US$125 million in the quarter before. Bids have beaten the US$140 million on offer every time since, with US$152.09 million on 13 October, US$150.83 million on 27 October, US$156.73 million on 10 November and US$160.76 million on 24 November, according to the NBE’s published results for those dates.

The shortfall between bids and supply was US$12.09 million on 13 October, US$10.83 million on 27 October, US$16.73 million on 10 November and US$20.76 million on 24 November, by the NBE results. The larger supply has not closed the gap, although the birr has stayed near 160 per US$.

At auction No. 33 the weighted average rate, the average of the rates winning banks paid, was 160.73 birr per US$, against 159.71 on 10 November, the NBE results of 24 November show. Thirty-two commercial banks bid, up from 31 on 10 November, and 28 received dollars, up from 26.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told Parliament in early February 2026 that the import bill for the first six months of the 2025/26 fiscal year was US$11.3 billion, against goods exports of US$5.1 billion and remittances of US$4.6 billion. Those figures, from his statement to Parliament, show the scale of the import demand that the auctions sit beside.

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The bids are an imperfect gauge. Auction rates are not the rates banks charge customers, and the NBE does not publish what individual banks received, so the bids do not show the whole import demand of the economy.

A weaker birr raises the local price of everything bought in dollars, including fuel, which is why the direction of the marginal rate matters for households. Between 10 and 24 November the marginal rate moved from 159.19 to 159.40 birr per US$, a rise of about 0.2 birr, according to the NBE results.

The NBE has not said whether it will raise the US$140 million supply for December. It is also not known what share of the bids is for fuel or for other imports.

The next auctions are on 8 December and 22 December 2026, the last two of the six in the programme the NBE announced in early October. Their results will show whether the gap between bids and the US$140 million on offer keeps widening.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NBE dollar auction?

It is a sale of dollars by Ethiopia’s central bank to commercial banks, which bid for them in birr. The cut-off rate at which the auction clears is called the marginal rate.

Why do the bids matter to people abroad?

They show how much pressure there is on the birr, which affects what importers pay and what money sent home by families is worth.

What happens next?

The central bank holds two more auctions this quarter, and their results will show whether demand keeps outrunning supply.

Sources National Bank of Ethiopia foreign exchange auction results, 13 and 27 October and 10 and 24 November 2026; National Bank of Ethiopia announcement of the October to December programme, early October 2026; IMF Press Release 26/235, 1 July 2026; Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s statement to Parliament, early February 2026

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