Opposition parties, a regional government and the UN health agency describe the same weeks of violence in different terms. Their accounts agree on one point: ordinary people are paying.

Photo: Simfan34 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Ethiopia · Civilian Safety

At about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday 29 October 2026, residents of a camp for displaced people in Ethiopia’s Amhara region say the first drone struck while families sat inside their shelters. They counted 16 civilians killed and 22 injured, and nobody has claimed the attack.

In the weeks since, opposition parties and United Nations agencies warn that civilians in Ethiopia are unsafe. No government statement on the camp strike had been found by 25 November.

Key Facts Who. Opposition parties and the World Health Organization (WHO, the UN health agency) warn of civilian harm.

What. Drone strikes on a displacement camp in Amhara and a food gathering in Tigray left civilians dead.

Where. Amhara and Tigray in northern Ethiopia, Oromia in the centre, and Moyale on the Kenyan border.

When. Strikes on 29 and 30 October 2026; statements from 26 October to 2 November.

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:45 GMT

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Opposition parties, a regional government and the UN health agency describe the same weeks of violence in different terms. Their accounts agree on one point: ordinary people are paying.

The warnings follow a return to war. Fighting between government forces and armed groups has escalated in northern Ethiopia in recent months, nearly four years after the 2022 peace deal that ended the Tigray war.

Human Rights Watch, an international rights group, said on 25 September 2026 that an apparent government airstrike on 20 August hit a residential compound in the Daero neighbourhood of Mekelle, the Tigray capital, where it saw no evident military targets. It said the strike should be investigated as a possible war crime.

Residents of the Hayiq Jari 2 camp, which sheltered more than 1,800 displaced people, said drones hit it several times at intervals of about 15 minutes. The dead, they said, included three pregnant women and an eight-year-old girl, and more than 20 shelters burned.

Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. (File photo)

“The drone struck the camp five times, at least, at intervals of 15 minutes, while IDPs were inside their shelters,” residents said, using the shorthand for internally displaced people, who fled home but remain in their own country. Other sources put the toll at about 15, several of them children.

Local sources said at least 12 civilians were killed on Friday 30 October in Rama, in Central Tigray, when a drone hit people gathering to collect sorghum from a truck. A witness counted 13 dead and a hospital source 11.

On Monday 2 November, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The violence in northern Ethiopia is pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse.” He confirmed that children were among those reported killed at Jaari 2, as the WHO spells the camp, and said several people in Rama were killed while seeking food.

“While these are the latest incidents, drone attacks and civilian casualties have tragically become frequent across Ethiopia,” he said. He gave no overall toll and named no perpetrator, but said civilians must be protected and that “health workers and humanitarian supplies must be allowed to reach those in need.”

Opposition parties spoke out after violence in Arsi Zone in Oromia region. The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP) condemned violence and alleged abductions from homes in the Shirka and Chole districts.

The party asked for an independent international investigation, the release of those abducted and aid for the displaced. Hailu Adugna, head of the Oromia regional government’s communication bureau, blamed the violence on an armed group calling itself “Tsimdo”, which he accused of trying to stir ethnic and religious conflict.

He expressed regret over the lives lost; earlier coverage of arrests of mourners after an Arsi attack gives more on the aftermath. The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) said on 27 October that federal authorities must do more to protect civilians and prevent escalation.

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EZEMA cited the Arsi violence and repeated clashes between communities in Gambella and Moyale, and asked that those responsible be held to account. It urged human rights groups to investigate independently.

The Enat Party, another opposition party, said on 26 October that it condemned violence, displacement and attacks on believers of the Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Ethiopia’s main church, along with its clergy and buildings. It said it is ready to hold peaceful demonstrations under the slogan “Beka!”, Amharic for “Enough!”, if its demands are not met.

The violence has also crossed a border, as clashes near Moyale on the Ethiopia-Kenya border sent thousands of people into Kenya in October. IOM, the UN migration agency, estimated on 29 October that 50,000 people had arrived on the Kenyan side.

UNHCR (the UN refugee agency), IOM, UNICEF (the UN children’s fund) and the World Food Programme jointly appealed for US$8.9 million. The money would help the displaced for three months.

No one has claimed the drone strikes at Jaari 2 or Rama, and no government statement on them had been found by 25 November. A verified total of civilians killed since September does not exist, and it is not known whether the parties’ demands will lead to a hearing.

For readers abroad, the spillover is the part that travels: displacement into Kenya is why four UN agencies are asking donors for money. Background on the wider region is in an explainer on Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, the north-eastern corner of the continent, and in the Ethiopia section.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is warning that civilians are unsafe?

Three opposition parties and the WHO have each spoken out, citing violence in several regions. None of them has named who flew the drones.

Has anyone taken responsibility for the drone strikes?

No one has claimed them, and the WHO named no perpetrator. The government has not commented on the camp strike.

Why does this matter outside Ethiopia?

Displacement is spilling into Kenya, which is why UN agencies are asking donors for emergency funds. The WHO says such attacks have become frequent across the country.

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Sources: WHO statement, 2 November 2026; UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF and WFP joint appeal, October 2026; IOM estimate, 29 October 2026; statements of EZEMA (27 October), Enat Party (26 October) and EPRP; Oromia regional government communication bureau; Human Rights Watch, 25 September 2026.

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