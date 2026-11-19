Eswatini is betting on a dam and a canal network to bring irrigation to farmland, and the first phase now has a price tag and a list of lenders.

The reservoir of Maguga Dam on the Komati River, an earlier large water project in Eswatini. File photo, 2011. (Photo: René C. Nielsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Eswatini

Eswatini’s state water and farming agency, the Eswatini Water and Agricultural Development Enterprise (EWADE), puts the first phase of its Mkhondvo-Ngwavuma Water Augmentation Programme, known as MNWAP, at E6.06 billion emalangeni, Eswatini’s currency (about US$351 million). The phase covers the Mpakeni Dam and the canals and pipes needed to irrigate about 4,600 hectares of farmland.

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Most of the money comes from foreign lenders, with the African Development Bank covering E4.71 billion (about US$273 million) and the OPEC Fund adding E360 million (about US$21 million). A further E987 million (about US$57 million) loan from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, called BADEA, has been backed by the Senate but, according to EWADE, still awaits parliamentary approval.

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Key Facts What. Phase I of Eswatini’s irrigation programme costs E6.06 billion (about US$351 million).

Where. About 4,600 hectares in the Eswatini farming areas of Maloma, St Philips and Mconcwane.

Who pays. African Development Bank E4.71 billion (US$273 million); OPEC Fund E360 million (US$21 million).

Still open. A loan of E987 million (US$57 million) from Arab lender BADEA awaits final parliamentary approval.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Eswatini is betting on a dam and a canal network to bring irrigation to farmland, and the first phase now has a price tag and a list of lenders.

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Why Eswatini Is Building This

MNWAP is a two-phase plan to store river water behind the Mpakeni Dam and carry it to farms, covering about 25,000 hectares and an estimated 100,000 emaSwati, as the people of Eswatini are called, according to EWADE’s figures as reported on 19 November 2026. Phase II would irrigate about 18,000 hectares around the Somntongo and Matsanjeni districts in the Greater Lavumisa area on the southern border with South Africa, using a second dam called Ethemba.

In the debate on the BADEA loan bill in Eswatini’s Senate, the upper house of parliament, reported on 10 November, the government said the programme would irrigate 25,000 hectares and help the country diversify away from sugarcane. The loan carries a five-year grace period and a fixed 5% interest rate, which the government said would hold whatever happens to the exchange rate.

EWADE’s project page says Phase I aims to lift 4,600 farming households to an income of at least E158,750 (about US$9,200) a year from 2030. That is a target, and it depends on the dam, the canals and the field works all being finished.

EWADE’s chief executive, Dr Samson Sithole, said on 19 November that MNWAP is “about unlocking the country’s agricultural potential and building a stronger productive economy”. He said the agency aims to finish within approved budgets without lowering quality, through tight contract management and procurement controls.

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Who Builds It and Who Pays

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is lending E2.629 billion (US$152 million) for the Mpakeni Dam, built by the Sakhalive Joint Venture, a construction group, and E2.084 billion (US$121 million) for the main conveyance system, the canal and pipe network that carries water from the dam. The Indian contractor GVPR Engineers is building the conveyance system.

A dam reservoir in Eswatini. (File photo)

The OPEC Fund, a development lender backed by oil-exporting states, is financing E360 million (US$21 million) for the secondary distribution system and on-farm development in Maloma I and II. A Chinese-led group, the ZTCS Joint Venture, is the builder there.

The proposed loan of E987 million (US$57 million) from BADEA, an Arab development lender, would pay for the distribution system serving St Philips and Mconcwane/Mcathuvane. Infield works in those two areas are to be privately financed, EWADE said.

The four components add up to E6.06029 billion, which we re-added line by line. The lilangeni, Eswatini’s currency, is pegged one to one to the South African rand and traded at about 17.25 to the US dollar on 19 November.

What It Means for Readers

Dividing the E6.06 billion (US$351 million) by 4,600 hectares gives roughly US$76,000 per hectare, by our own calculation. That overstates the unit cost, because the dam and main canal are sized for the whole 25,000-hectare programme and not only for Phase I.

For US readers the exposure is indirect, since the lenders are the African Development Bank and Arab and OPEC development funds rather than Washington. The people with the most at stake are Eswatini’s farmers, the Indian and Chinese-led contractors, and the lenders that will carry the debt.

More Eswatini news. Eswatini’s investment pipeline. Eswatini explained.

The Questions Senators Raised

Senator Nkosi, a member of Eswatini’s upper house, asked in the debate how the loan would be repaid over the long term and whether it would limit Eswatini’s ability to pursue Phase II. Senator Mdvoti asked where government’s own financing contribution appears in the project.

Chief Ndlaluhlaza, who also spoke in the debate, said government must enforce sustainability so that projects continue beyond the close assistance of EWADE, and senators asked for local sourcing of materials and farming by emaSwati-owned companies. Government replied that sustainability, local content and long-term financing had been built into the project design.

In Plain English

EWADE: the Eswatini Water and Agricultural Development Enterprise, the state agency running MNWAP.

the Eswatini Water and Agricultural Development Enterprise, the state agency running MNWAP. Hectare: 10,000 square metres, or about 2.5 acres.

10,000 square metres, or about 2.5 acres. Main conveyance system: the large canals and pipes that carry water from the dam towards farms.

the large canals and pipes that carry water from the dam towards farms. Secondary distribution: the smaller channels that bring that water to individual fields.

What Is Not Known

Phase II’s cost has not been published, and the date of the final parliamentary vote on the BADEA loan is not confirmed. Cost estimates have varied in public discussion, and EWADE’s E6.06 billion is the latest figure in the record.

The Senate debate described the loan as US$60 million, which equals E987 million only at about 16.4 to the dollar. At the 19 November rate, E987 million is about US$57 million.

The OPEC Fund’s own project listing places its US$20 million loan under Phase II, while EWADE assigns E360 million to Phase I. We could not reconcile the two records.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MNWAP in Eswatini?

It is the Mkhondvo-Ngwavuma Water Augmentation Programme, a plan to build dams and canals that bring irrigation to about 25,000 hectares. EWADE, the state agency, runs it.

How much does Phase I of MNWAP cost?

EWADE estimates E6.06 billion, about US$351 million at 17.25 lilangeni to the dollar. That covers the Mpakeni Dam, the main conveyance system and distribution works.

Who is paying for MNWAP Phase I?

The African Development Bank lends E4.71 billion and the OPEC Fund E360 million. A E987 million BADEA loan awaits parliamentary approval, and some on-farm works are privately financed.

How much land will Phase I irrigate?

About 4,600 hectares in Maloma I and II, St Philips and Mconcwane/Mcathuvane. Phase II would add about 18,000 hectares in Greater Lavumisa.

Sources: EWADE Phase I cost breakdown and statement by Dr Samson Sithole, 19 November 2026 (ewade.co.sz); Eswatini Senate debate on the Mkhondvo-Ngwavuma Water Augmentation Loan Bill No. 19 of 2026, reported 10 November 2026; African Development Bank project records for MNWAP (afdb.org).

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