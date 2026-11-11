Chile Rejects Oil Firm Cash for Fuel Relief

File photo, 2023. A power substation in the Las Condes district of Santiago, Chile. Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

CHILE · FUEL

Chile’s finance minister says the state will not tap the profits of the state oil company ENAP to cushion fuel prices, as trucker blockades keep up the pressure over diesel prices. Jorge Quiroz spoke in a television interview on the morning show Mucho Gusto of Mega, a Chilean channel, on Wednesday 11 November 2026, ADN Radio, a Santiago news station, reported.

ADN reports that he put the state subsidy at more than 170 pesos (about US$0.17) on every litre of diesel. He said the government “can make an additional effort” to slow price rises, and, as ADN reports it, tied that to an end of road blockades.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Chile’s finance minister Jorge Quiroz, in a Mega television interview on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Rejected Using ENAP’s US$1.1 billion nine-month profit for fuel relief, as some lawmakers proposed, ADN reports.

Offer An “additional effort” to pause diesel price rises further, if road blockades end.

Cost ADN reports a state subsidy of over 170 pesos (about US$0.17) per litre of diesel.

Unknown The size, cost and start date of any extra relief.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s finance chief says ENAP’s profits are already spent, and any extra fuel relief depends on truckers lifting their blockades.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Why It Matters

Diesel moves almost everything in Chile, from mine supplies to supermarket stock, so a long trucker protest can raise costs well beyond the pump. The minister’s answer shows how little room the budget leaves while the government weighs its budget.

ENAP reported a profit of US$1.1 billion for January to September, as our earlier report showed. Some lawmakers wanted that money redirected.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

ADN reports that Quiroz rejected the idea and said the money is already spent.

A fuel pump at a Copec service station in Santiago, Chile. Copec is a Chilean fuel retailer. File photo, 2026. photo. A Copec fuel pump at a service station in Santiago, Chile, 31 December 2021. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Quiroz Offered Truckers

The minister said the government “can make an additional effort to pause price rises even more”. ADN reports that he warned this would weigh on the budget debate and compete with other spending, and that he urged the protesting trade groups to end their actions so talks can move forward.

Quiroz said the government is willing to talk, but not while roads are blocked. ADN adds that he blamed the higher fuel prices on international factors.

Recession and Codelco

In the same interview Quiroz said Chile is in a technical recession, meaning two quarters without growth, but that it will be brief. He said mining is falling about 15% and that the non-mining part of Chile’s monthly activity index, known as Imacec, shows where the economy is heading.

He also said the government has never discussed privatising Codelco, the state copper miner, though private capital could come into it over the longer term. Our coverage of the state oil firm continues in the deputies’ request for an inquiry.

What It Means for You

Anyone shipping goods through Chile should expect disruption risk while blockades last, and should not count on a fuel-price freeze yet. No relief measure was announced in the interview.

Investors in Chilean companies can read the answer as a signal that fiscal room is tight. ENAP’s earnings stay with the state, not with a relief fund.

What Is Not Known

Quiroz did not say how large an extra effort would be, what it would cost or when it could start. It is also unclear which trade groups would need to lift their blockades for it to apply.

In Plain English ENAP (Empresa Nacional del Petróleo) is Chile’s state-owned oil company. Codelco is the state-owned copper miner. Imacec is the central bank’s monthly estimate of economic activity. A technical recession means two quarters in a row without growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Chile use ENAP profits to lower fuel prices?

According to ADN Radio, no. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz rejected using ENAP’s profits for fuel relief in an interview on 11 November 2026.

Could diesel prices be held down further?

Quiroz said the government can make an additional effort to pause rises. ADN reports it depends on blockades ending, and no amount or date was given.

Sources: Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz, interview on Mega television, 11 November 2026, as reported by ADN Radio, 11 November 2026. Exchange rate: market-data provider RT, 983 pesos per US$, 11 November 2026.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error