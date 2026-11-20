Prosecutors allege a group that harassed citizens was paid for with city money, but the detainees and the targets are not yet known.

The municipal building in Cuenca, Ecuador’s third-largest city. Municipalities borrow from the state development bank BDE, which will run the new World Bank program. Photo: Micah & Erin, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Justice: Ecuador

Ecuador‘s prosecutor’s office raided an alleged troll center in the city of Cuenca, the capital of Azuay province in the southern Andes, in the early hours of Friday 20 November 2026 and detained two people. A troll center is an organised group that posts coordinated online messages, often under fake identities, to attack or pressure people.

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The prosecutor’s office, the Fiscalía General del Estado, says the group would have been financed by the city’s municipality under a former mayor, whom it did not name. The case is a preliminary investigation for alleged peculado, the embezzlement of public money by an official.

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Key Facts Who. Ecuador’s prosecutor’s office detained two people in Cuenca.

What. Raid on an alleged troll center suspected of using city funds (embezzlement probe).

Where. Cuenca, Azuay province, Ecuador, at three search sites.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Prosecutors allege a group that harassed citizens was paid for with city money, but the detainees and the targets are not yet known.

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Prosecutors carried out three searches at different points in Cuenca, according to the Fiscalía. Two people were detained to guarantee their appearance at a charge-formulation hearing, the session where prosecutors formally set out the accusation.

The Fiscalía did not disclose the identities or roles of the two detainees. Cell phones were among the items seized, and the prosecutor’s office said they will be analysed, without describing what they hold.

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The Fiscalía says the structure was used to issue threats, intimidation, harassment campaigns and attacks against citizens. It adds that the troll center would have been financed by the municipality during the administration of a former mayor.

The domes of the New Cathedral in Cuenca, Ecuador, at night. (File photo) photo, undated. The illuminated domes of the New Cathedral in Cuenca, a southern Ecuadorian city with a large community of foreign residents, seen at night from Plaza San Francisco. Photo: Martin.vascovinueza, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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This is not the first operation of its kind in the city this year. On 8 June 2026 the Fiscalía and police raided an office in Cuenca where a troll center allegedly worked with the resources of a public institution of the city, and three people were on site.

Officers seized eight computers, four mobile phones, storage devices and audio and video equipment, and the Fiscalía did not say then which institution was involved. The reports on Friday’s raid do not say whether it belongs to the same case as the June one.

The municipality also appears in a separate investigation for alleged peculado. On 27 October 2026 the Fiscalía raided nine homes and five offices of former officials, including the municipal public companies ETAPA EP, the water and sanitation utility, and EMOV EP, the mobility and transport company.

Investigators seized phones, documents and computers in those searches. Marisol Peñaloza, who has been Cuenca’s acting mayor since 17 June 2026, said the municipality would cooperate with the Fiscalía.

Prosecutors have now carried out two raids tied to alleged troll centers in Cuenca since June. The Fiscalía’s account, as published, does not say who was targeted or which former officials took part.

The timing falls inside a local election season. Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that organises elections, set local elections for Sunday 29 November 2026, nine days after the raid, and the campaign began on 12 November and runs to 26 November.

Voters will choose mayors, prefects (provincial leaders), councillors and members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS). The raid came nine days before they vote.

The names of the detainees and of the former mayor are not known. The Fiscalía has not said what the seized phones contain.

The Fiscalía’s allegations have not been tested in court. The hearing for the two detainees is the next step, and its date and result were not announced.

Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency. The case sits in Azuay province, whose capital is Cuenca.

The next fixed date in the story is the local vote on 29 November, when Ecuadorians elect their mayors and prefects. Whether prosecutors will ask the judge for preventive measures against the detainees was not reported.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a troll center?

It is an organised group that posts coordinated online messages, often under fake identities. Prosecutors say this one was used to intimidate and harass citizens.

What is peculado?

Peculado is the crime of an official embezzling or misusing public money. The Fiscalía is at the preliminary stage and has not yet formally charged the two detainees.

What happens to the two detainees now?

They are held until a charge-formulation hearing, where a judge hears the accusation. The date and the result had not been announced.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error