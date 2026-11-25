A Cuban fighter who joined an armed attempt to topple a Dominican dictator in 1959 is now mourned as a national hero by the country whose dictatorship once imprisoned him.

Photo: Phyrexian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic began three days of official mourning on Wednesday 25 November 2026 for Delio Gómez Ochoa, a Cuban revolutionary commander who is also a National Hero of the Dominican state. He died in Havana on Tuesday 24 November, aged 97.

The Dominican presidency announced the mourning on Tuesday, and Cuba’s president also sent condolences. For a reader abroad, the story shows how two Caribbean neighbours share a history of fighting dictators.

Key Facts Who. Delio Gómez Ochoa, Cuban commander honoured as a Dominican National Hero, died in Havana aged 97.

What. President Luis Abinader ordered three days of official mourning and military honours for him.

Where. Flags fly at half-mast at military sites and public buildings across the Dominican Republic.

When. Mourning runs on 25, 26 and 27 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

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A Cuban fighter who joined an armed attempt to topple a Dominican dictator in 1959 is now mourned as a national hero by the country whose dictatorship once imprisoned him.

The presidency’s decree orders the Ministry of Defence to render the corresponding military honours. It also orders the national flag to fly at half-mast at military sites and public buildings across the country on all three days.

The mourning period covers Wednesday 25, Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November. It is the Dominican state’s formal way of marking the death of a National Hero.

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President Luis Abinader, the Dominican head of state, signed Decree 840-26, and the presidency published its note on Tuesday. The note calls him “héroe nacional y comandante Delio Gómez Ochoa”, which means National Hero and Commander.

The honour makes more sense against the history he lived, which the presidency’s note calls the “gesta libertaria” (a freedom-fighting feat) of 14 June 1959. The expedition is also the reason a Cuban fighter appears in Dominican history books and in the decree.

Gómez Ochoa was born on 16 September 1929 in Cacocum, in Holguín province in eastern Cuba, according to Cuban and Dominican reports. He fought in the Rebel Army, Fidel Castro’s guerrilla force, against the Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista and led the Fourth Eastern Front “Simón Bolívar”, a rebel unit.

The National Palace in Santo Domingo, seat of the Dominican presidency (file photo). Photo: Mariordo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Cuban president, wrote in a condolence message on the social network X that Gómez Ochoa was a “combatant of the Sierra Maestra alongside Fidel Castro”. The Sierra Maestra is the mountain range in eastern Cuba where the rebels fought, and Castro was the revolution’s best-known leader.

After the revolution triumphed in January 1959, he headed the Holguín Regiment, the army unit in his home province, until February, according to Cuban and Dominican reports. In October 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, the nuclear standoff between the United States and the Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba, he organised anti-aircraft battalions with university students, the reports add.

His Dominican chapter began later in 1959. He joined, with the rank of commander, the armed expedition of 14 June, which reached the country at the places named Constanza, Maimón and Estero Hondo to overthrow the Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo.

Trujillo ruled the Dominican Republic from 1930 to 1961. Cuban and Dominican reports call Gómez Ochoa the last survivor of the 1959 expedition.

He was captured by the dictatorship’s forces and subjected to what the presidency’s note calls “crueles torturas”, cruel torture. He stayed imprisoned until 9 June 1961, ten days after Trujillo was killed on 30 May 1961.

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The Dominican state later gave him the status of National Hero and the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella, named for the founding fathers of the Dominican Republic. The order goes to citizens and foreigners for distinguished service.

He kept returning to the country where he had once been held prisoner, long after his release. Cuban official media say he visited the Dominican Republic in June 2024, 2025 and 2026 for tributes, meetings and commemorations of the expedition.

Díaz-Canel said Gómez Ochoa “is one of the figures who bind together for ever the history of Cuba and the Dominican Republic”. He also called him a “survivor of the armed struggle against the Trujillo dictatorship”.

Both capitals now tell the same story, one in a decree and one in a message of condolence, about a man who fought dictators on two islands. The Dominican state has taken a Cuban fighter into its national memory, and Cuba’s president paid his own tribute on the same day.

The presidency’s note, as published on Tuesday, gives no funeral details or travel plans for Dominican officials. Until it does, the arrangements for his burial and any state ceremony stay open.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Delio Gómez Ochoa?

He was a Cuban revolutionary commander who fought in the Rebel Army against Batista and later joined the 1959 expedition against Trujillo in the Dominican Republic. The Dominican state made him a National Hero.

Why does the Dominican Republic honour a Cuban?

He risked his life in the expedition against Trujillo, was tortured and imprisoned, and the Dominican state later gave him the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella. The presidency’s note calls the 1959 expedition a “gesta libertaria”, a freedom-fighting feat.

What happens during the mourning period?

The Ministry of Defence renders military honours, and the national flag flies at half-mast at military sites and public buildings. The presidency has not yet published funeral details.

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