A Dominican court has convicted an army officer over a street shooting in a district of the capital, but the ruling can still be challenged on appeal.

File photo. The Dominican flag above the battlements of the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo's colonial zone, undated. Photo: Phyrexian, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Courts: Dominican Republic

On Tuesday 24 November 2026, a court in Santo Domingo sentenced Army Major Diego Geraldo Mesa Arismendy to 20 years in prison for the death of Perla Jokasta Santos Pacheco. The Primer Tribunal Colegiado del Distrito Nacional, a three-judge trial court in the Dominican capital, ruled on a shooting from the early hours of 26 December 2025.

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Prosecutors had charged him with voluntary homicide, an intentional killing, under articles 295 and 304 paragraph II of the Dominican Penal Code. Prosecutors say the court gave them the sentence they asked for, and the defence says it will appeal.

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Key Facts Who. Army Major Diego Geraldo Mesa Arismendy, convicted over the death of Perla Jokasta Santos Pacheco.

What. 20 years in prison, plus 5 million Dominican pesos (RD$5 million, about US$84,000) for the family.

Status. His lawyers have announced an appeal, so the verdict is not final.

As of. 25 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

A Dominican court has convicted an army officer over a street shooting in a district of the capital, but the ruling can still be challenged on appeal.

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The shot was fired at about 2:40 a.m. on Avenida Francisco del Rosario Sánchez in Los Guandules. The police said at the time that the young woman was found dead in the street from a gunshot to the head.

She was riding a motorcycle with a teenage cousin and Merlin Rodríguez Jiménez, who was driving. They were heading towards a fuel station on Avenida Padre Castellanos in the Luperón district.

File photo: street beside the Primatial Cathedral in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City. The trial was heard in the capital’s Distrito Nacional.

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The case moved from the shooting on 26 December 2025 to a verdict on 24 November 2026, about eleven months later. In between, Judge Rigoberto Sena imposed three months of pretrial detention, and Mesa Arismendy has been held since 2 January 2026 at the Las Parras Correction and Rehabilitation Centre in San Antonio de Guerra.

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No national figure is cited for how Dominican courts handle prosecutions of officers. This pace and this outcome therefore cannot be set against a norm.

At trial, prosecutors presented seven witnesses: five eyewitnesses and two who were heard through Gesell chambers, which are child-friendly interview rooms. They also presented expert evidence and security-camera video that shows the officer walking in the area with his service pistol in hand.

Ballistics matched the cartridge case found at the scene to his service pistol, a Colt .45 that he handed to the authorities voluntarily. Prosecutor Yuderky Utate, of the Final Litigation Department of the Distrito Nacional prosecutor’s office, said the court found the prosecution’s evidence was lawfully obtained and linked to the death.

According to Utate, Mesa Arismendy partly admitted the facts during the trial and acknowledged firing the shot. On leaving court on Tuesday, he told reporters he is innocent, and his lawyers said they will appeal.

From the start, the officer and his relatives said he acted in self-defence against an attempted robbery by the young people with her. Her mother, Line Pacheco Lorenzo, rejected that account and said the officer had harassed her daughter, which he denied in statements in December 2025.

Prosecutors did not say how the judges weighed the self-defence claim. The panel was made up of Emely Bruno, Yuleika Henríquez and Julián Vargas, a substitute judge.

Besides the prison term, Mesa Arismendy must pay RD$5 million (about US$84,000 at RD$59.74 per US$, the market rate of 25 November 2026) in compensation to the victim’s family. The court accepted the family as plaintiffs in the civil claim that runs alongside the criminal case.

After the verdict on 24 November, Line Pacheco Lorenzo, the victim’s mother, spoke in tears. “Justice was done, but my daughter still isn’t here, my daughter isn’t going to come,” she said, in words translated from Spanish.

Because the defence has announced an appeal, the conviction is not final. No date has been announced for the appeal.

Readers who want the wider setting can find it in our explainer, Dominican Republic Security and Crime Explained 2026. Our Dominican Republic news section follows the story as it develops.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the verdict final?

No. The defence has announced an appeal, so the conviction can still be challenged.

Why does the family receive money as well?

Under Dominican procedure the family joined the criminal case as plaintiffs in a civil claim. The court upheld that claim and ordered the officer to compensate them.

What did the officer say happened?

He and his relatives say he acted in self-defence against an attempted robbery. The victim’s mother rejects that and says he harassed her daughter.

Sources Source: ruling of the Primer Tribunal Colegiado del Distrito Nacional, 24 November 2026, and statements by the Ministerio Público (prosecution service) of the Dominican Republic; the court’s written ruling was not consulted.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error