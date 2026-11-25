A second budget rewrite in one year gives the Dominican government more room to subsidise fuel and power, at the price of a wider gap between what the state spends and what it collects.

Photo: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Dominican Republic

On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the Dominican Senate, the upper house of Congress, approved without changes a bill that rewrites this year’s state budget for the second time. Only the signature of President Luis Abinader is now missing.

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The bill adds RD$54,100 million (Dominican pesos, about US$906 million) of spending and lifts the deficit target from 3.24% to 4.2% of gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy). For anyone who holds Dominican dollar bonds or plans a trip to the island, a wider gap and bigger fuel subsidies are the numbers to understand.

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Key Facts Who. Dominican Senate, the upper house; President Luis Abinader must now promulgate (sign into law) the bill.

What. Second change to the 2026 budget, adding RD$54,100 million (about US$906 million) of spending.

Where. Dominican Republic, a Caribbean country that shares an island with Haiti.

When. Approved on Tuesday 24 November 2026; no promulgation date has been published.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

A second budget rewrite in one year gives the Dominican government more room to subsidise fuel and power, at the price of a wider gap between what the state spends and what it collects.

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The Senate said the change is meant to absorb extra spending caused by a global crisis in the prices of oil, energy, fertiliser and food. It raises subsidies for fuels and the electricity sector and adds money for public investment.

Of the extra money, RD$44,000 million (about US$737 million) goes to what the Senate’s account lists as Treasury obligations (the Treasury’s own payment commitments). Public works get RD$5,000 million (about US$84 million) and education RD$3,600 million (about US$60 million), while smaller sums go to industry, small firms, the interior ministry and the police.

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The revised budget now projects revenue of RD$1,351,943 million (about US$22.6 billion) against spending of RD$1,717,911 million (about US$28.8 billion). That leaves a gap of RD$365,968 million (about US$6.1 billion), converted at the market rate of about RD$59.7 per US$ on 25 November.

This is the second rewrite of the 2026 budget, and the first came in July. The extra RD$54,100 million is about 3% of total planned spending, so the rewrite is modest against the whole budget, yet the deficit target still moves by almost a full point of GDP.

The Malecón seafront in Santo Domingo (file photo). Photo: Wuppertaler, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The deficit target now moves from 3.24% to 4.2% of GDP within a single budget year, one that began under Law 99-25, the General State Budget 2026. The Senate’s budget committee, chaired by Senator Daniel Rivera, backed the bill before the full chamber approved it by 23 votes to 1, in two consecutive readings under urgency.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, had passed the same text under urgency on Thursday 19 November. Fuerza del Pueblo, an opposition party, had presented a dissenting report, which deputies rejected.

The bill reached the Chamber in the week of 16 November, and a special committee heard Finance and Economy Minister Magín Díaz on Wednesday 18 November. Opposition lawmakers questioned the speed of the process.

Díaz told the Chamber’s special committee on that Wednesday: “The world faces unprecedented volatility that calls for the budget to be modified through the year to adapt it to circumstances.” He rejected the idea that a new change means the government’s anti-crisis plan failed.

In the Senate, Omar Fernández, a senator of Fuerza del Pueblo, put forward amendments that the full chamber rejected. He criticised the two reformulations of the budget this year and said the higher deficit combines more spending with a cut of more than RD$31,000 million (about US$520 million) in expected revenue.

Fernández also asked the government to itemise the subsidies, and to limit the fiscal-rule exception to extraordinary spending authorised by law. His complaint is about transparency, because the more often a budget is rewritten in one year, the harder it is to see what was promised and what was spent.

The bill suspends until 31 December 2026 the fiscal rule, the legal limit on growth in public spending (Law 35-24). Because both chambers have now approved the text, only the president’s promulgation, the formal signing into law, remains.

The revised budget counts on RD$477,435 million (about US$8.0 billion) of financing sources, the money the state raises or draws on to cover its gap. A deficit is the part of spending that revenue does not cover, which is the figure holders of Dominican government dollar bonds follow.

No date for promulgation had been published by Wednesday morning. The Senate’s account also does not say how much of the RD$44,000 million goes to fuel and how much to electricity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the budget change mean for the deficit?

It lets the state spend more than planned, which widens the gap it must finance. How much goes to fuel and how much to electricity has not been published.

When does the change take effect?

It takes effect once President Abinader promulgates it. No date had been published by Wednesday morning.

Why did the opposition object?

Fuerza del Pueblo, an opposition party, says the higher deficit pairs more spending with lower expected revenue. It wants the subsidies itemised and the fiscal-rule exception limited.

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