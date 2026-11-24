The International Monetary Fund wants the Dominican Republic to aim its energy subsidies better, and its deputies cannot agree on whether to listen.

Banco Central de la República Dominicana, Santo Domingo. Photo: Rafael Calventi / CC BY-SA 3.0

Economy: Dominican Republic

Lawmakers in the Dominican Republic’s Chamber of Deputies split along government and opposition lines this week over advice from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, to review fuel and electricity subsidies. The row, reported by CDN, a Dominican news outlet, on 23 November 2026, followed the Chamber’s vote on Thursday 19 November to pass a second supplementary budget for the year.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Government deputies say the country will decide for itself, while opposition deputies say the state is failing households on fuel and power. The outcome matters to anyone who holds Dominican dollar bonds or travels to the island, because the budget raises the deficit target as fuel prices climb.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Dominican Republic story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Deputies of the governing Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM) and opposition Fuerza del Pueblo clashed.

What. They disagree on the International Monetary Fund’s advice to review fuel and electricity subsidies.

Numbers. The second 2026 budget lifts the deficit target from 3.24% to 4.2% of GDP (economic output).

Next. The Senate takes up the budget next; no IMF board date is announced.

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

The International Monetary Fund wants the Dominican Republic to aim its energy subsidies better, and its deputies cannot agree on whether to listen.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Dominican Republic Email address Follow

The IMF text of its 2026 mission statement was not yet available on its website on 24 November, so its recommendations are known only through Dominican press reports. Diario Digital RD, a Dominican news site, reported on 23 November 2026 that the IMF mission visited from 11 to 20 November and that its conclusions are preliminary, with a staff report and board discussion still to come.

elDinero, a Dominican business outlet, reported the same day that the IMF recommended replacing generalised subsidies with aid aimed only at the most vulnerable households, and cited an IMF estimate that consumer subsidies need three to six times more fiscal resources than targeted transfers. Diario Digital RD added that the mission found only part of the rise in international prices had been passed on to consumers, and that it urged an automatic fuel-price mechanism and gradual electricity-tariff adjustment.

The Dominican flag over the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo. (File photo) photo. The Dominican flag above the battlements of the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo's colonial zone, undated. Photo: Phyrexian, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The advice is not new. In its press release of 18 November 2025 on the previous yearly health check of the economy, called an Article IV consultation, the IMF Executive Board wrote that the “expected reduction of electricity sector losses and improved targeting of energy subsidies will help reduce deficits and debt.”

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras plans US$122 billion of investment” Get the brief

The Chamber received the Executive’s second 2026 budget change on Tuesday 17 November, and CDN reported that it raises net spending by RD$54,100 million (about US$903 million) to RD$1,717,911.7 million (about US$28.7 billion). The deficit target moves from 3.24% to 4.2% of GDP, and the fiscal rule, the legal limit on budget gaps under Law 35-24, is suspended for 2026.

More than 60% of the financing comes from cash balances carried over from earlier years, according to CDN, which also put fuel subsidies at more than RD$44,000 million (about US$735 million) already. Conversions use the market rate of about RD$59.9 per US$ on Friday 20 November.

On the opposition side, David Báez, a deputy of Fuerza del Pueblo, an opposition party, said: “This government pushed an anti-crisis reform and has not delivered.” He added: “There are not only blackouts but also permanent billing fraud.”

Sandro Sánchez, a deputy of the governing Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), said: “We answer to the international community within the agreements and conventions.” Ignacio Aracena, a PRM deputy, said the IMF’s observations are “subject to analysis and consideration” and that it falls to the government to decide which measures to apply and when.

Charlie Mariotti of the Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), an opposition party, accused the government on 18 November of being “the kings of improvisation.” CDN reported that the special committee recommended approval that day, while Finance and Economy Minister Magín Díaz said the higher deficit does not mean “more debt” and cited “unprecedented volatility” in the world economy.

The Chamber then voted on Thursday 19 November 2026, 127 votes in favour, in two readings under an urgency procedure, Diario Libre reported, and sent the bill to the Senate, whose budget committee was due to begin studying it on Monday 23 November at 3:00 p.m., Diario Libre reported. For holders of Dominican dollar bonds, a higher deficit target and a suspended fiscal rule matter, and Diario Digital RD reported that the IMF mission urged the government to meet its 2027 deficit target of 3.4% of GDP.

Díaz named bond-placement gains, carried-over cash and multilateral disbursements as the funding, not new debt, according to CDN. No date has been announced for the IMF staff report or its Executive Board discussion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IMF asking the Dominican Republic to do?

Dominican press reports say it wants subsidies on fuel and electricity aimed at vulnerable households instead of everyone. Its conclusions are preliminary until the staff report and board discussion.

Why are Dominican deputies divided?

Government deputies say the country will weigh the advice and decide for itself. Opposition deputies say rising fuel and power bills show the state is failing households.

Does the budget change matter outside the country?

It does for investors in Dominican dollar bonds, because the deficit target for 2026 is higher. The fiscal rule that limits budget gaps is suspended for the year.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error