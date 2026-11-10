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since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Caribbean Economy

St. Lucia Replies to EU Over Passport Sales

By · · 4 min read

Saint Lucia · Economy

Published Tuesday 10 November 2026 · Source: Prime Minister of Saint Lucia (news conference, 9 November); Government of Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia has sent a written reply to the European Union over its citizenship by investment programme, which grants passports in return for investment. Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told a news conference in Castries, the capital, on Monday 9 November 2026 that the contents stay private until the EU in Brussels confirms receipt.

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The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, wants five Eastern Caribbean states to end such schemes by 1 June 2028. What is at stake for their citizens is visa-free entry to the Schengen area, the group of European countries that share open borders.

Key Facts

  • What. Saint Lucia answered the EU in writing on its passport-for-investment scheme; the reply is not public.
  • EU demand. End the schemes of five Caribbean states by 1 June 2028 or risk Schengen visa-free access, as Antigua reads the EU letter.
  • Revenue. Pierre says Saint Lucia depends least on the scheme of the five states, but wants the income.
  • Next. The EU’s deadline for a formal answer from Saint Lucia is 12 November 2026.
  • Not known. What the letter says, and whether Brussels will move the 2028 date.

What Prime Minister Pierre Said

“We want the revenue. The revenue supports us, but we depend the least,” Pierre said of the five countries with such schemes.

He added that the question concerns every country with such a scheme, not only his own. His government will keep talking with the EU and is ready to work towards a common regional position, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire, who handles the programme, led a delegation of Eastern Caribbean states to Brussels in October.

What the EU Wants From Five Islands

The Commission wrote to Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia, the five states that run these schemes. Its letters ask them to wind the programmes down by 1 June 2028.

Antigua and Barbuda’s government has published its letter and says the penalty could be the loss of visa-free access to the Schengen area, where Saint Lucians now enter without a visa. On 30 October Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne wrote back to Magnus Brunner, the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, and proposed ending his country’s scheme by the end of 2030, if the EU helps to pay for the transition.

Why the Income Matters

The government’s public statements give no figure for what the programme earns. In a July statement Pierre said such programmes have become an important source of development financing for small island states.

He said they have paid for infrastructure, health care, education, housing, climate resilience and disaster recovery, and have reduced reliance on borrowing. That statement spoke for the Eastern Caribbean states as a group, not for Saint Lucia alone.

Castries harbour in Saint Lucia with a cruise pier in the foreground, moored boats beyond and green hills under a partly cloudy sky
Castries harbour and cruise pier, Saint Lucia, in a file photo. Photo: P. Hughes, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English

  • Citizenship by investment: a government grants a passport in return for a payment or an approved investment.
  • Schengen area: the European travel zone that Saint Lucians can enter without a visa today.
  • Eastern Caribbean: the small island states grouped in the regional Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

What It Means for You

Anyone who holds, or plans to buy, a Saint Lucian passport should watch the 2028 date, because the rules may change before a new application matures. The trade-off, in our analysis, is income from the scheme against visa-free Europe for citizens.

The island’s place in the Caribbean and its neighbours’ positions will shape the outcome. Grenada’s version of the same dispute is covered in our report on the Grenada passport deadline.

What Is Not Known

The text of Saint Lucia’s reply is not public, the government’s statements give no earnings figure, and Brussels has not said whether it will move the 2028 date. It is also unclear whether the five states will agree a common position or answer separately, as Antigua and Barbuda has done.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Saint Lucia’s citizenship by investment programme?

It grants Saint Lucian passports to foreign investors who make an approved payment or investment. Pierre says the island wants the revenue but depends on it least of the five countries with such schemes.

What does the EU want Saint Lucia to do?

The European Commission wants the five Eastern Caribbean schemes ended by 1 June 2028. Antigua and Barbuda says visa-free Schengen access could be lost otherwise.

Has Saint Lucia answered the EU?

Yes, in writing, Pierre said on 9 November 2026. The government will not disclose the letter until the EU confirms receipt.

Which other countries are affected?

Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis. Antigua and Barbuda has proposed ending its scheme by the end of 2030.

Sources: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, news conference in Castries, 9 November 2026; Government of Saint Lucia, statement on the regional meeting on CBI engagement with the European Union, July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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