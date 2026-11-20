A House vote would test who in Congress must approve any military step against Cuba, even if the vote is largely symbolic.

Politics: Cuba

About 50 progressive groups asked House Democratic leaders on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to force a House vote on Cuba war powers before a new Congress sits in January. The vote would fall in the lame-duck session, the weeks between the November election and the start of that new Congress.

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The groups, including Code Pink, an anti-war activist group, want a war powers resolution, a measure that orders a president to pull US forces out of hostilities. Yet the resolution on offer is widely considered nonbinding, so the vote could be largely symbolic.

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Key Facts Who. About 50 groups, including Code Pink (an anti-war group), want a House vote on Cuba war powers.

Catch. A concurrent resolution needs no presidential signature, so the vote may be largely symbolic.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting site, gives 8.5% to US military action against Cuba by 31 December (1:08 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 GMT.

A House vote would test who in Congress must approve any military step against Cuba, even if the vote is largely symbolic.

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The push follows a defeat in the Senate earlier this year. On Tuesday 28 April 2026 the Senate voted 51-47 to sustain a point of order, a procedural objection, against the Cuba war powers resolution led by Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, with Senators Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff as cosponsors.

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The objection said the measure lacked privileged status, the fast track that forces a floor vote, because US forces are not engaged in hostilities against Cuba. Roll-call results showed a mostly party-line vote.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Kaine argued that the blockade already amounts to hostilities, because the Coast Guard enforces it. The United States has blocked oil shipments to Cuba since January 2026.

The letter says: “The Cuban people are suffering and dying, and cannot afford further months of inaction.” The House measure was introduced in May 2026 by Representative Nydia Velázquez, a New York Democrat, together with Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

It would direct the president “to remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Cuba.” The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war, and a war powers resolution is the tool lawmakers use to claim that role.

This one is a concurrent resolution, which passes both chambers but never goes to the president for a signature. That is why it is widely considered nonbinding: a joint resolution would reach the president, who could veto it, while this kind does not.

Advocates dispute that the nonbinding rule applies to war powers. Democrats in the minority can force a vote only on a concurrent resolution, and the letter notes that Democratic control of the House starts next year.

The letter went to Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, as well as Meeks and Representative Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee. Other signers include Win Without War, Just Foreign Policy and Indivisible, progressive advocacy groups, and the Friends Committee on National Legislation, a Quaker lobby.

Democratic leaders have not said whether they will force a vote. One advocate said leaders are hesitant to make vulnerable Florida members of the delegation take the vote.

President Donald Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt: “I want to get Cuba done before I leave.” He added that he would “certainly consider” military action.

For US readers, the vote would test who in Congress must approve any military step against Cuba, a question that touches Cuban-American voters and Florida politics. Because a concurrent resolution is widely considered nonbinding, the practical effect of a House vote would be a public tally of where each member stands before Democrats take control next year.

Background on the island is in our Cuba coverage and in an explainer on security and crime in Cuba. No date is set for a vote, and it is not known whether Jeffries will force one.

A similar letter from 45 organisations asked the same three leaders for the same vote on 9 September 2026.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, an online market where users bet real money on events, showed these prices at 1:08 p.m. ET on 20 November 2026. A price of 8.5% means traders collectively put the chance at about 8.5 in 100; these are bets, not polls. 8.5% US military action against Cuba by 31 December (US$7.77 million traded)

2.9% Will the U.S. invade Cuba in 2026? (US$3.75 million traded)

3.5% Miguel Díaz-Canel out as leader of Cuba by 31 December (US$2.34 million traded) Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Cuba 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the groups asking for?

They want House Democratic leaders to force a vote on a Cuba war powers resolution in the lame-duck session. The measure would direct the president to remove US forces from hostilities within or against Cuba.

Would a House vote change US policy on Cuba?

Not directly, because a concurrent resolution needs no presidential signature and is widely considered nonbinding. Its value would be a recorded vote on who must approve military action.

Has anyone said the vote will happen?

Democratic leaders have not said whether they will force it. No date has been set.

Sources: the letter of 18 November 2026 from about 50 progressive groups to House Democratic leaders; the Senate record of 28 April 2026; Polymarket data read on 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error