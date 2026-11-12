Copper Fund Flat as Freeport Shares Jump 3% | Copper Wrap, Nov 11

Copper — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Copper’s fund is 8.9% below its September peak: the copper-tracking CPER fund closed at US$37.73, down 0.03% on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and has now fallen two sessions in a row.

the copper-tracking CPER fund closed at US$37.73, down 0.03% on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, and has now fallen two sessions in a row. The month has been harsh: the fund is 4.87% lower over 20 sessions, while Southern Copper is 13.08% lower and Freeport-McMoRan 10.77% lower over the same span.

the fund is 4.87% lower over 20 sessions, while Southern Copper is 13.08% lower and Freeport-McMoRan 10.77% lower over the same span. Miners bounced hard: Freeport-McMoRan rose 3.00% to US$62.12 and Southern Copper gained 1.32% to US$172.61 as US stocks rallied.

Freeport-McMoRan rose 3.00% to US$62.12 and Southern Copper gained 1.32% to US$172.61 as US stocks rallied. The dollar and bond yields were the brake: the dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84 and the US 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5%.

the dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84 and the US 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5%. Supply is the cushion: Chile’s state copper commission, Cochilco, now sees the world’s top producer mining 8.4% less in 2026, at 4.9 million tonnes.

Chile’s state copper commission, Cochilco, now sees the world’s top producer mining 8.4% less in 2026, at 4.9 million tonnes. History is evenly split: after 67 earlier falls this large, the copper fund was higher 20 sessions later in 34 cases, or 51%.

after 67 earlier falls this large, the copper fund was higher 20 sessions later in 34 cases, or 51%. Prediction markets: Polymarket prices 22.0% for US national-security tariffs on copper cable by 31 December 2026 (US$17,223 traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).

Today’s Focus Copper itself went almost nowhere on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, but the companies that dig it up moved sharply. A stronger dollar and a US bond yield touching 5% held the metal back, while a rally in American shares pulled mining stocks higher. The copper-tracking CPER fund, which follows New York futures rather than the physical metal, ended at US$37.73. That is 8.9% below its 22 September high of 41.43, though 22.6% above its November 2025 low. The bigger story is the hangover in the miners. Freeport-McMoRan is 22.3% below its 25 August high and Southern Copper 20.6% below the same peak, so Wednesday’s jump was a bounce inside a downtrend, not a reversal. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Behind the slide sit two opposing forces: a dollar that makes metal dearer for buyers abroad, and a Chilean supply shortfall that keeps the physical market tight. What matters today. Copper is being pulled between a firm dollar and genuinely scarce supply, and the dollar is winning for now.

01 The session in one read

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 was a day of two markets. Copper futures drifted, while the shares of the miners surged.

The reason is simple. Mining shares trade with the broader stock market, and the S&P 500 rose 1.31% as the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12% to 17.49.

Copper, by contrast, answers to the dollar. Because the metal is priced in dollars, a stronger currency makes it more expensive for buyers in China, Europe and Japan.

Assessment — Tight supply fights a stubborn dollar MEDIUM Our reading is that the metal is consolidating after a fall from its September high, not breaking down, because a supply shortfall in Chile offsets financial headwinds from the dollar and yields. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: a sustained move back below 5% would let the supply story take over.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Markets Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

02 The board

The CPER fund slipped 0.03%, its second straight daily decline. Over five sessions it is down 2.23%, so the retreat is steady rather than dramatic.

Freeport-McMoRan, which runs the Grasberg mine in Indonesia and large US operations, gained 3.00%. Southern Copper, the Mexican and Peruvian producer, added 1.32%, but both stocks remain well below their August highs.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$37.73 -0.03% Southern Copper US$172.61 +1.32% Freeport-McMoRan US$62.12 +3.00%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-11. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43 +0.42% L 171,335 day range H 172,987 +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.04% USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% USD / COP 3,288 +0.40% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P IPSA Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335 — IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% +11.95% 71,905.78 72,937 71,868 170,120,058 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.59 5.55 — EUR/BRL 6.19 +0.20% +1.43% 6.18 6.24 6.16 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.04% +1.62% 18.63 18.63 18.58 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.03% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% +3.21% 39.07 40.52 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% -11.06% 6,063 6,196 6,174 — USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% +72.70% 11.52 11.68 11.63 — USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% -3.95% 60.40 61.08 60.90 — USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% -8.99% 438.71 446.01 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% +1.98% 7.40 7.64 7.63 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, and heaviest, was the dollar and US interest rates. The dollar index rose 0.60% and the 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark price of borrowing, stayed near 5%, after Tuesday’s hotter-than-forecast US inflation data; gold funds fell 1.13% on the same worry. Higher yields make holding metal, which pays no interest, less appealing. Confidence: medium-high.

Second, the supply picture is pushing the other way. Cochilco cut its 2026 forecast for Chilean output to 4.9 million tonnes, 8.4% less than last year, citing lower ore grades at big mines, maintenance and slow project start-ups, and it expects only a 3% recovery in 2027.

Confidence: medium.

Third, the equity rally explains the miners. Oil was flat, so it added little, and the shares simply rode a risk-on day in which investors bought cyclical companies. Confidence: medium, since one good day does not change the 20-session slide.

04 The trend behind it

The pattern is a four-week retreat. Over 20 sessions the copper fund has lost 4.87% and over 60 sessions 3.7%, while the shares have fallen far more because miners amplify every move in the metal.

This looks like a continuation, not a new phase. The fund peaked on 22 September and has not yet found a floor, but it still sits well above its 12-month low of 30.77 set in November 2025.

Our own price history adds perspective. After 67 earlier falls as large as this one, copper was higher 20 sessions later 34 times, or 51%, with a median gain of 0.4% and a worst case of 18.5% lower; history is not a forecast, but it says a coin toss is fair.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile, the world’s largest producer, feels the shortfall twice. It sells less metal, yet shortages tend to support prices, and Cochilco’s 2027 forecast of 5.08 million tonnes points to only a slow recovery.

Peru and Mexico gain exposure through Southern Copper, whose shares are 49.8% above their 12-month low but 20.6% below their August high. A firmer dollar also pressures Latin American currencies such as the Chilean peso and Peruvian sol, which usually track copper.

For a saver in Santiago or Lima, the practical message is that mining revenue, tax receipts and currencies are tied to a metal that is range-bound, not rising.

06 The names to watch

Freeport-McMoRan, at US$62.12, is the more volatile play and has the largest gap to its high. Its 12-month low of 39.00 was set on 17 November 2025, and the shares are 59.3% above it.

Southern Copper, at US$172.61, offers a purer bet on Peruvian and Mexican output, and its 20-session drop of 13.08% suggests investors have already priced in much bad news. Both remain highly sensitive to the Chinese factory demand that drives roughly half of global consumption.

07 What would end it

The key line for the fund is the 41.43 high from 22 September on the upside and the 30.77 low from last November on the downside. A move through either would define the next phase.

The nearer trigger is the US 10-year yield: a retreat from 5% and a softer dollar index from 102.84 would ease the pressure. A further Cochilco output cut would also lift the metal.

Does it stop? Probably not this week, but supply scarcity makes a deep slide less likely than a drawn-out sideways grind.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: A move back below 5% would relieve pressure on copper.

A move back below 5% would relieve pressure on copper. Dollar index: Holding above 102.84 keeps the metal expensive for foreign buyers.

Holding above 102.84 keeps the metal expensive for foreign buyers. Chilean output: Further Cochilco downgrades would confirm the supply squeeze.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on whether US copper cable will be hit with national-security tariffs under Section 232 of US trade law, with US$17,223 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices a 22.0% chance by 31 December 2026 and a 51.5% chance by 31 December 2027.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see US tariff action on copper products as more likely than not over the next year, but not this year.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper stay flat when mining shares jumped?

Copper follows the dollar and interest rates, while mining shares follow the broader stock market, which rose 1.31% on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Does CPER show the copper price?

No. It tracks copper futures in New York, so it follows the metal closely but is not the spot price.

Why does Chile matter so much?

It is the world’s largest producer, and Cochilco expects 2026 output to fall 8.4% to 4.9 million tonnes.

Is the slide over?

Not yet; the fund is 8.9% below its September high, though history shows a recovery 51% of the time after similar falls.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice