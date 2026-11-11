Copper Fund Falls 1.8% as Miners Drop 3.2% | Copper Wrap, Nov 10

Key Facts Copper slipped again: the CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, closed at US$37.74 on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, down 1.80% on the day.

the CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, closed at US$37.74 on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, down 1.80% on the day. Miners fell harder: Southern Copper, a Mexico-and-Peru miner, closed at US$170.36, down 3.22%, and US group Freeport-McMoRan at US$60.31, down 3.24%.

Southern Copper, a Mexico-and-Peru miner, closed at US$170.36, down 3.22%, and US group Freeport-McMoRan at US$60.31, down 3.24%. Main cause: a US inflation reading above forecasts firmed the dollar, which makes dollar-priced metals dearer for buyers elsewhere.

a US inflation reading above forecasts firmed the dollar, which makes dollar-priced metals dearer for buyers elsewhere. Deep miner slump: Southern Copper is 21.6% below its 25 August peak, and Freeport-McMoRan is 24.5% below the same date’s high.

Southern Copper is 21.6% below its 25 August peak, and Freeport-McMoRan is 24.5% below the same date’s high. History is mildly kind: after 44 earlier falls of this size in our archive since 2011, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 28 cases.

after 44 earlier falls of this size in our archive since 2011, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 28 cases. What to watch: the dollar, China’s import appetite and the fund’s 12-month high of 41.43 set on 22 September.

Today’s Focus Copper had a poor Tuesday, and the companies that dig it had a worse one. The fund that tracks copper futures lost 1.80%, while Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan each shed more than 3%. The trigger was American inflation. A consumer-price reading above forecasts pushed the dollar up and knocked gold down, and copper, which is priced in dollars, followed. The bigger story is the miners. Both are deep into a drawdown that began in late August, and a hot inflation print gave sellers a fresh reason to leave. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A stronger dollar is squeezing copper, and the shares of the producers that supply Latin America’s largest export are feeling it most.

01 The session in one read

Think of copper as the world’s economic thermometer: it goes into wiring, pipes, cars and power grids, so its price says something about industry. On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, the thermometer cooled.

The fund tracking copper futures, which are contracts to buy the metal at a set price on a future date, fell 1.80%. That follows a similar wobble last week, when copper futures in New York dipped to their lowest in months.

The shares of producers moved by roughly twice as much, which is normal. A miner has fixed costs, so a small fall in the metal’s price becomes a larger fall in profit.

Assessment — A dollar wobble inside a weaker trend MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that firm inflation data lifted the dollar and cut appetite for metals, while traders closing bullish bets kept the pressure on. The variable to watch is the dollar index, which closed at 102.22: a further climb would keep copper heavy.

Copper — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The copper-tracking fund has fallen 6.7% over 20 sessions and sits 8.9% below its 12-month high of 41.43, reached on 22 September. It is still 22.7% above its November 2025 low of 30.77, so this is a pullback inside a year of gains, not a collapse.

The miners tell a harsher story. Southern Copper has lost 17.00% in 20 sessions, and Freeport-McMoRan 16.72% in the same period.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$37.74 -1.80% Southern Copper US$170.36 -3.22% Freeport-McMoRan US$60.31 -3.24%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-10. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 +1.35% USD / MXN 18.60 +0.35% USD / CLP 983.69 +1.70% USD / COP 3,297 +5.67% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 171,336.99 -0.52% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,564.96 -0.42% S&P IPSA Chile 10,597.06 +0.07% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,528.01 -1.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,336.99 -0.52% +10.36% 172,236.05 — — — IPSA 10,597.06 +0.07% — 10,589.65 10,635 10,554 — IPC MEX 71,564.96 -0.42% +13.95% 71,866.30 72,057 71,295 202,220,399 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 +1.35% +5.54% 5.51 5.58 5.58 — EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.68% +2.05% 6.13 6.24 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.60 +0.35% +1.18% 18.53 18.62 18.59 — USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% +4.93% 967.23 985.56 963.98 — USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% -12.13% 3,120 3,297 3,296 — USD/PEN 3.42 +0.36% +3.41% 3.41 3.42 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.03% +8.82% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% +2.92% 39.06 40.43 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% -11.16% 6,075 6,196 6,196 — USD/BOB 11.68 +0.19% +72.65% 11.66 11.68 11.68 — USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% -5.53% 59.04 60.60 60.44 — USD/CRC 445.62 +1.24% -9.10% 440.16 445.62 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% +1.90% 7.42 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,297 +5.67% USD/UYU 40.43 +3.52% USD/GTQ 7.64 +2.97% USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% USD/PYG 6,196 +1.99% COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% USD/CLP 983.69 +1.70% EUR/BRL 6.23 +1.68% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.52%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: American inflation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov) reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October against a forecast of 0.3%, and the gold fund GLD fell 2.68% as the dollar and bond yields firmed.

The dollar index rose 0.55%. A stronger dollar makes copper costlier for buyers paid in yuan, euros or pesos, so they buy less.

Second, a cooler mood in markets. The S&P 500 slipped 0.38%, and gold’s fund lost 2.68%, which suggests investors were selling a broad basket of raw materials, not only copper.

One signal disagrees. The US 10-year yield eased by 1 basis point to 4.88%, and oil has dropped 10.57% in five sessions, which should calm inflation fears and help metals.

Our best reading is that the inflation surprise outweighed those comforts for one session, with traders closing bets on higher prices after last week’s weakness. Confidence is medium: we found no report that isolates copper’s own trigger on the day.

Third, the slow background. Chile’s mine output has fallen sharply in recent months, which tightens ore for smelters but has not lifted prices.

RT economic calendar: China’s Balance of Trade, its trade surplus, for October was US$105.28 billion (Balance of Trade in yuan: 712.78 billion), below the forecast of US$125.8 billion and the US$133.53 billion of September. A smaller surplus means China bought relatively more from abroad than it sold, which is a modest sign of firm demand for imported goods.

04 The trend behind it

Copper peaked on 22 September and has been drifting lower since, with a 60-session loss of 6.0%. Miners peaked a month earlier, on 25 August, which tells us equity investors turned cautious before the metal did.

This looks like a continuation of an autumn correction, not a new phase. The year-long uptrend survives, but the last 20 sessions have taken back much of September’s gain.

Our own archive offers a calm footnote. Since 2011, the fund has fallen at least this much in 20 sessions on 44 earlier occasions; 20 sessions later it was higher in 28 of them, with a median gain of 1.9% and a worst case of 16.2% lower. History is not a forecast.

For Southern Copper the record is a coin toss: higher in 11 of 21 cases, median 0.4%, worst 52.6% lower.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and Peru is among the top three, so both countries’ export earnings and budgets lean on this price. Weaker copper trims mining royalties and taxes, and it tends to soften the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol.

Southern Copper, with its large Peruvian and Mexican mines, is the listed proxy for the region and is 47.9% above its November 2025 low of 115.21. That cushion means holders are still well ahead on the year, though less than in August.

For Mexican and Peruvian investors in these shares the pain is in dollars, while the local currencies’ moves can soften or amplify it. Travellers and importers see little direct effect; copper matters for power-grid and electric-vehicle costs over years, not weeks.

06 The names to watch

Freeport-McMoRan has the largest drawdown: it is 54.6% above its November 2025 low of 39.00 but 24.5% under its August high of 79.91. Its swings are the widest of the three.

Southern Copper is the cleaner read on Latin America. Its August high of 217.40 is the level bulls need to reclaim to say the drawdown is over.

07 What would end it

For the fund, support sits at the 12-month low of 30.77 and resistance at the 41.43 September high. Closer in, the round number of 37 is the first line to watch.

The dollar index is the quickest switch: a retreat from 102.22 would ease the pressure. Slower but decisive are Chinese import data and monthly Chilean output reports, both due in the coming weeks.

So does it stop? Corrections of this size have often reversed within a month in our archive, but only a calmer dollar or firmer Chinese orders would end this one.

08 What to watch

US dollar: The dollar index at 102.22 is the swing factor for every dollar-priced metal.

The dollar index at 102.22 is the swing factor for every dollar-priced metal. China demand: Monthly import and smelter data show whether the world’s largest buyer is returning.

Monthly import and smelter data show whether the world’s largest buyer is returning. Chile and Peru supply: Output reports from the two largest producers can tighten ore supply and lift prices.

Output reports from the two largest producers can tighten ore supply and lift prices. Miner shares: Southern Copper’s 217.40 and Freeport-McMoRan’s 79.91 are the August highs to reclaim.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper fall on Tuesday, 10 November 2026?

A US inflation reading above forecasts lifted the dollar, which makes dollar-priced metals dearer abroad. Traders also continued to cut bullish bets after last week’s weakness.

Does CPER show the copper spot price?

No. It tracks copper futures, which are contracts for future delivery, so it can differ from the price paid for physical metal today.

How does this affect Chile and Peru?

Copper is a main export for both, so lower prices reduce tax and royalty income and tend to weaken their currencies.

Is this the start of a bigger fall?

It continues a correction that began after the 22 September peak. Our archive shows copper higher 20 sessions later in 28 of 44 comparable falls, but that is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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