Colombia Vape Tax Wins Senate Approval

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COLOMBIA · TOBACCO TAX

Key Facts The vote Colombia’s Senate approved the bill 79 to 1 on Wednesday, 4 November.

Vapes Vapes and e-cigarettes will pay the same kind of consumption tax that cigarettes pay.

Cigarettes A fixed COP 7,800 (US$2.40) per pack plus 20% of the retail price.

Start date Vape tax starts six months after the president signs, the Senate says; cigarette changes may apply sooner.

Next step The president’s signature, though some Colombian press reports say the two chambers must first reconcile their texts.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

The Colombia vape tax cleared the Senate on Wednesday, 4 November, in a 79 to 1 vote. The same bill sets a fixed tax of COP 7,800 (US$2.40) per cigarette pack, at about COP 3,250 per US$1 on 4 November.

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Vapes and e-cigarettes will pay a consumption tax like cigarettes, and the Senate calls the president’s signature the last step, although some press reports say the two chambers must still reconcile their texts. Tobacco and vaping companies selling in Colombia would face a bigger tax bill.

What the Senate Approved

The Senate plenary, the full chamber, approved the bill’s articles and title and voted yes on making it law, by 79 votes to 1. The Senate says the vape tax starts six months after the president signs, and some reports say the cigarette changes apply on signing.

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Cigarettes pay a fixed COP 7,800 (US$2.40) per pack plus a 20% share of the retail price, as certified by DANE, Colombia’s national statistics agency. Vapes and e-cigarettes now fall under the same consumption-tax system.

Senator Héctor Olimpo Espinosa said the tax will bring new resources to the territorial health system. The text keeps a 70-30 split of resources for Bogotá.

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How the Colombia Vape Tax Got Its Rate

Committees had proposed COP 5,100 (US$1.57) per pack, so the Senate settled on a figure higher than their text. The government’s separate fiscal rescue bill asks for COP 7,823 (US$2.41) in 2027 and COP 11,200 (US$3.45) in 2028.

That bill would tax vapes at COP 1,000 (US$0.31) per milliliter in 2027 and COP 2,000 (US$0.62) from 2028, plus 30% of the retail price. Its extra revenue would help pay for health insurance.

Senator Juan Fernando Caicedo of the conservative Centro Democrático party, who presented the committee report, said the Senate rate balances revenue and deterrence. He argued that very high rates push consumers toward contraband.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

A consumption tax is a tax on specific goods such as cigarettes. Its fixed part is a set peso amount per pack, while its ad valorem part is a percentage of the price.

The Senate plenary is the full chamber, which votes after committees have studied a bill. The ponente is the senator chosen to present and defend the committee’s report.

What Critics and Supporters Say

Senator Jennifer Pedraza of the Dignidad y Compromiso party asked to reopen the vote, and the plenary denied her motion. She cited the Health Ministry’s view that the increase does not do enough to discourage smoking.

Supporters point to new money for health services, while critics inside the Senate worry about contraband. The vote shows how narrow the gap is between raising revenue and keeping smokers in the legal market.

What It Means for You

Tobacco and vaping companies selling in Colombia face a higher tax per pack and a new tax on vapes once the law takes effect. The Senate gave no estimate of shelf prices.

The vote lands as the government pushes its own rescue law, which also raises tobacco taxes, to close a growing budget gap. See our reports on the vice president’s US$22 billion budget fix and the 2027 budget warning.

What Is Not Known

The Senate says only the president’s signature remains, but some Colombian press reports say the two chambers must still reconcile their texts first. That point is not settled.

No date has been given for the signature, so the start date of the tax is not yet fixed. The Senate statement gives no figures for expected revenue or for the effect on smoking.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Colombia’s new vape tax do?

It brings vapes and e-cigarettes under the same consumption tax that cigarettes pay, with a 20% price-based component. The vape tax starts six months after the president signs the law.

How much is the new cigarette tax?

The text sets a fixed COP 7,800 (US$2.40) per pack plus 20% of the retail price. Committees had proposed COP 5,100 (US$1.57) per pack.

Is the Colombia vape tax final?

The Senate approved it 79 to 1 on 4 November. It calls the president’s signature the last step, but some reports say the two chambers must still reconcile their texts, so it is not yet final. The vape tax would start six months after signing.

Why do some senators worry about the tax?

Senator Juan Fernando Caicedo argued that very high rates push consumers toward contraband. Senator Jennifer Pedraza cited the Health Ministry’s view that the increase does not curb smoking enough.

Sources: Senate of Colombia, press release “Los vapeadores pagarán impuesto al consumo, como los cigarrillos”, 4 November 2026; Government fiscal rescue bill (Ley de Rescate Económico), tobacco and vape articles, 29 October 2026; Exchange rate: peso close of COP 3,250 per US$1, 4 November 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: We have removed the statement that only the president’s signature remains as a settled fact. The Senate says so, but some Colombian press reports say a reconciliation vote between the chambers is still pending, and cigarette changes may take effect before the six-month vape start.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief