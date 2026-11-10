Colombia Business Lobby Names New Chief

COLOMBIA · BUSINESS

Key Facts —Who. Luz Stella Murgas, until now head of Naturgas, the natural-gas industry association. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. Elected president of ANDI, Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople. —When. Tuesday 10 November 2026, by ANDI’s governing board. —Why. She succeeds Bruce Mac Master, ANDI’s long-time president, who resigned on 1 October. —Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Colombia’s most powerful business lobby has a new leader, and she comes from the gas industry. The choice follows weeks of tension between the lobby and the government.

ANDI, Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople, elected Luz Stella Murgas as its new president on Tuesday 10 November 2026, the association said. Its governing board made the choice.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Murgas headed Naturgas, the association of natural-gas companies, until her election. She succeeds Bruce Mac Master, who resigned on 1 October 2026 after more than a decade in the job.

In plain English: ANDI is the main lobby of Colombian industry, speaking for large employers to government. Naturgas is the group that represents gas companies.

Why the Timing Matters

Mac Master’s departure followed weeks of friction with the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella. Interior minister Rodrigo Lara called it Mac Master’s own decision.

ANDI says its priorities are economic growth, productivity, investment and formal jobs. Colombia’s sovereign credit rating is BB- (stable), cut from BB on 8 April 2026, according to S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency.

The Palace of Justice on Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, in a file photo. photo. The Palacio de Justicia facade on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá, Colombia, 2010. Photo: I.D. R.J., CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What It Means for You

US companies in Colombia, including energy and consumer firms, deal with ANDI on tax, trade and labour proposals. Watch whether the new president keeps Mac Master’s line on the government’s reforms.

Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,528.01

-1.88% Market breadth · 9 names 22% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,296 +5.65% Brent crude 91.82 -0.81% WTI crude 86.22 -0.73% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +0.64% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other -1.59% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Energy -2.24% ECOPETROL Industrials -3.48% TECNOGLASS Mining -6.30% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,336.99

-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,564.96

-0.42%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,597.06

+0.07%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,528.01

-1.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88% — — — — — USD/COP 3,296 +5.65% -11.79% 3,120 3,296 3,296 — BRENT 91.82 -0.81% +43.33% 92.57 92.08 91.73 22 WTI 86.22 -0.73% +43.39% 86.85 86.45 86.13 659 ECOPETROL 15.26 -2.24% +50.05% 15.61 15.44 15.01 1,511,409 BANCOLOMBIA 91.15 -3.96% +42.80% 94.91 92.37 85.88 911,922 GRUPO AVAL 4.45 +2.53% +1.60% 4.34 4.47 4.30 110,621 TECNOGLASS 45.45 -3.48% -1.81% 47.09 46.78 45.04 364,422 CREDICORP 367.80 +3.34% +42.47% 355.90 373.48 336.20 792,613 BUENAVENTURA 27.08 -6.30% +15.83% 28.90 28.45 26.95 929,886 SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22% +29.00% 176.02 174.01 168.50 930,785 Largest moves today BUENAVENTURA

27.08

-6.30% USD/COP

3,296

+5.65% BANCOLOMBIA

91.15

-3.96% TECNOGLASS

45.45

-3.48% CREDICORP

367.80

+3.34% SOUTHERN COPPER

170.36

-3.22% GRUPO AVAL

4.45

+2.53% ECOPETROL

15.26

-2.24% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.88%, with breadth negative — 2 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief Read →

What Is Not Known

ANDI has not said when Murgas takes office. It has also not published her plans for the lobby’s relationship with the government.

Related reading: Colombia Market Report, 9 November. More coverage is on our Colombia news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new president of ANDI?

Luz Stella Murgas, elected by ANDI’s governing board on 10 November 2026.

Who did she replace?

Bruce Mac Master, who resigned on 1 October 2026 after more than a decade.

What is ANDI?

Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople, the country’s main industry lobby.

What did Murgas do before?

She headed Naturgas, the natural-gas industry association, until her election.

Sources: ANDI, announcement of 10 November 2026 · Naturgas.