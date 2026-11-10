Colombia Business Lobby Names New Chief
COLOMBIA · BUSINESS
Key Facts
—Who. Luz Stella Murgas, until now head of Naturgas, the natural-gas industry association.
—What. Elected president of ANDI, Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople.
—When. Tuesday 10 November 2026, by ANDI’s governing board.
—Why. She succeeds Bruce Mac Master, ANDI’s long-time president, who resigned on 1 October.
—Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.
Colombia’s most powerful business lobby has a new leader, and she comes from the gas industry. The choice follows weeks of tension between the lobby and the government.
ANDI, Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople, elected Luz Stella Murgas as its new president on Tuesday 10 November 2026, the association said. Its governing board made the choice.
Murgas headed Naturgas, the association of natural-gas companies, until her election. She succeeds Bruce Mac Master, who resigned on 1 October 2026 after more than a decade in the job.
Why the Timing Matters
Mac Master’s departure followed weeks of friction with the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella. Interior minister Rodrigo Lara called it Mac Master’s own decision.
ANDI says its priorities are economic growth, productivity, investment and formal jobs. Colombia’s sovereign credit rating is BB- (stable), cut from BB on 8 April 2026, according to S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency.
What It Means for You
US companies in Colombia, including energy and consumer firms, deal with ANDI on tax, trade and labour proposals. Watch whether the new president keeps Mac Master’s line on the government’s reforms.
Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Colombia — Live Market Board
-1.88%
171,336.99
-0.52%
71,564.96
-0.42%
10,597.06
+0.07%
2,848,945
—
2,528.01
-1.88%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|COLCAP
|2,528.01
|-1.88%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/COP
|3,296
|+5.65%
|-11.79%
|3,120
|3,296
|3,296
|—
|BRENT
|91.82
|-0.81%
|+43.33%
|92.57
|92.08
|91.73
|22
|WTI
|86.22
|-0.73%
|+43.39%
|86.85
|86.45
|86.13
|659
|ECOPETROL
|15.26
|-2.24%
|+50.05%
|15.61
|15.44
|15.01
|1,511,409
|BANCOLOMBIA
|91.15
|-3.96%
|+42.80%
|94.91
|92.37
|85.88
|911,922
|GRUPO AVAL
|4.45
|+2.53%
|+1.60%
|4.34
|4.47
|4.30
|110,621
|TECNOGLASS
|45.45
|-3.48%
|-1.81%
|47.09
|46.78
|45.04
|364,422
|CREDICORP
|367.80
|+3.34%
|+42.47%
|355.90
|373.48
|336.20
|792,613
|BUENAVENTURA
|27.08
|-6.30%
|+15.83%
|28.90
|28.45
|26.95
|929,886
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|170.36
|-3.22%
|+29.00%
|176.02
|174.01
|168.50
|930,785
27.08
-6.30%
3,296
+5.65%
91.15
-3.96%
45.45
-3.48%
367.80
+3.34%
170.36
-3.22%
4.45
+2.53%
15.26
-2.24%
What Is Not Known
ANDI has not said when Murgas takes office. It has also not published her plans for the lobby’s relationship with the government.
Related reading: Colombia Market Report, 9 November. More coverage is on our Colombia news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the new president of ANDI?
Luz Stella Murgas, elected by ANDI’s governing board on 10 November 2026.
Who did she replace?
Bruce Mac Master, who resigned on 1 October 2026 after more than a decade.
What is ANDI?
Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople, the country’s main industry lobby.
What did Murgas do before?
She headed Naturgas, the natural-gas industry association, until her election.
Sources: ANDI, announcement of 10 November 2026 · Naturgas.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error