Colombia Business Lobby Names New Chief

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,296 ▲ 5.65% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Colombia Business

Colombia Business Lobby Names New Chief

By · · 3 min read
Colombia Business Lobby Names New Chief

COLOMBIA · BUSINESS

Key Facts

Who. Luz Stella Murgas, until now head of Naturgas, the natural-gas industry association.

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What. Elected president of ANDI, Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople.

When. Tuesday 10 November 2026, by ANDI’s governing board.

Why. She succeeds Bruce Mac Master, ANDI’s long-time president, who resigned on 1 October.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 10 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

Colombia’s most powerful business lobby has a new leader, and she comes from the gas industry. The choice follows weeks of tension between the lobby and the government.

ANDI, Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople, elected Luz Stella Murgas as its new president on Tuesday 10 November 2026, the association said. Its governing board made the choice.

Murgas headed Naturgas, the association of natural-gas companies, until her election. She succeeds Bruce Mac Master, who resigned on 1 October 2026 after more than a decade in the job.

In plain English: ANDI is the main lobby of Colombian industry, speaking for large employers to government. Naturgas is the group that represents gas companies.

Why the Timing Matters

Mac Master’s departure followed weeks of friction with the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella. Interior minister Rodrigo Lara called it Mac Master’s own decision.

ANDI says its priorities are economic growth, productivity, investment and formal jobs. Colombia’s sovereign credit rating is BB- (stable), cut from BB on 8 April 2026, according to S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency.

The Palace of Justice on Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá
The Palace of Justice on Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, in a file photo. photo. The Palacio de Justicia facade on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá, Colombia, 2010. Photo: I.D. R.J., CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

US companies in Colombia, including energy and consumer firms, deal with ANDI on tax, trade and labour proposals. Watch whether the new president keeps Mac Master’s line on the government’s reforms.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia — Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá
Nov 10, 2026 · 20:38

MSCI COLCAP · benchmark
2,528.01
-1.88%

Market breadth · 9 names
22% advancing

2 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / COP
3,296
+5.65%

Brent crude
91.82
-0.81%

WTI crude
86.22
-0.73%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Financials
+0.64%
BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP

Other
-1.59%
BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER

Energy
-2.24%
ECOPETROL

Industrials
-3.48%
TECNOGLASS

Mining
-6.30%
BUENAVENTURA

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,336.99
-0.52%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,564.96
-0.42%

S&P IPSAChile
10,597.06
+0.07%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,528.01
-1.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
COLCAP 2,528.01 -1.88%
USD/COP 3,296 +5.65% -11.79% 3,120 3,296 3,296
BRENT 91.82 -0.81% +43.33% 92.57 92.08 91.73 22
WTI 86.22 -0.73% +43.39% 86.85 86.45 86.13 659
ECOPETROL 15.26 -2.24% +50.05% 15.61 15.44 15.01 1,511,409
BANCOLOMBIA 91.15 -3.96% +42.80% 94.91 92.37 85.88 911,922
GRUPO AVAL 4.45 +2.53% +1.60% 4.34 4.47 4.30 110,621
TECNOGLASS 45.45 -3.48% -1.81% 47.09 46.78 45.04 364,422
CREDICORP 367.80 +3.34% +42.47% 355.90 373.48 336.20 792,613
BUENAVENTURA 27.08 -6.30% +15.83% 28.90 28.45 26.95 929,886
SOUTHERN COPPER 170.36 -3.22% +29.00% 176.02 174.01 168.50 930,785

Largest moves today
BUENAVENTURA
27.08
-6.30%
USD/COP
3,296
+5.65%
BANCOLOMBIA
91.15
-3.96%
TECNOGLASS
45.45
-3.48%
CREDICORP
367.80
+3.34%
SOUTHERN COPPER
170.36
-3.22%
GRUPO AVAL
4.45
+2.53%
ECOPETROL
15.26
-2.24%

The session read
The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.88%, with breadth negative — 2 of 9 names higher. Financials led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief

Read →

What Is Not Known

ANDI has not said when Murgas takes office. It has also not published her plans for the lobby’s relationship with the government.

Related reading: Colombia Market Report, 9 November. More coverage is on our Colombia news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new president of ANDI?

Luz Stella Murgas, elected by ANDI’s governing board on 10 November 2026.

Who did she replace?

Bruce Mac Master, who resigned on 1 October 2026 after more than a decade.

What is ANDI?

Colombia’s National Association of Businesspeople, the country’s main industry lobby.

What did Murgas do before?

She headed Naturgas, the natural-gas industry association, until her election.

Sources: ANDI, announcement of 10 November 2026 · Naturgas.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Abelardo de la Espriella ANDI Bogota Bruce Mac Master business association Colombia gas industry Luz Stella Murgas Naturgas

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