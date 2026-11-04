Colombia October Factory Index Eases to 51.7
Rio Times Markets · Colombia
Colombian factories are still growing, but at a slower pace: the Davivienda manufacturing index fell to 51.7 in October.
Key Facts
- What Colombia’s factory index (PMI), sponsored by bank Davivienda, fell to 51.7 in October 2026 from 54.6.
- Forecast Analysts expected 54.2, so the index missed by 2.5 points.
- Reading Above 50 still means growth; the 2.9-point drop shows the pace slowing.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 62.5% to Colombia’s central bank holding rates in December (4 Nov, 1:28 a.m. ET).
- Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
What The Survey Shows
The Davivienda Manufacturing PMI for Colombia fell to 51.7 in October 2026 from 54.6 in September, a drop of 2.9 points. Davivienda, a Colombian bank, sponsors the survey of purchasing managers, which S&P Global compiles, and a reading above 50 means growth.
Analysts had expected 54.2, so the result missed by 2.5 points. Factories still grew in October, but at a visibly slower pace than forecasters had anticipated.
Where It Sits In The Trend
September’s 54.6 was a strong reading, so October gives back a large part of that gain. The index remains 1.7 points above the 50 line.
That cushion matters: a miss from a high level is different from a miss that tips factories into decline. The next reading will show which of the two this is.
Why It Matters Abroad
Colombia is one of Latin America’s larger economies, and its factory sector supplies home demand and exports. The slowdown hurts producers and their suppliers first, while investors read it as a sign of how firmly growth is holding.
A reader abroad should treat this as one softer month in a sector that is still expanding. It is a signal to watch, not a turning point.
What We Do Not Know Yet
The survey’s breakdown of orders, output and hiring was not available to us, so the cause of the slowdown is not confirmed. We will not guess at one.
It is also unclear whether October is a pause in a stronger run or the start of a longer cooling. A single month cannot settle it.
What Would Confirm Or End The Slowdown
A November reading above 54.2, the October forecast, would suggest the slowdown was temporary. A reading below 51.7 would confirm lost momentum, and one near 50 would show growth close to stalling.
The 54.6 of September marks the ground that a full recovery would have to win back. Until then, the direction stays open.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket traders put the chance that Colombia’s central bank leaves its rate unchanged at its December decision at 62.5%, a 25 basis point increase at 27.3% and a larger increase at 6.4%, with US$37,305 traded (4 November 2026, 1:28 a.m. ET). Prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Sources: Davivienda Manufacturing PMI for Colombia, October 2026 (released 3 November 2026), with consensus and previous values from the RT economic calendar; Polymarket (4 November 2026). Earlier reading: Colombia Manufacturing PMI Rises to 54.6 in September. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Colombia’s factory PMI in October 2026?
The Davivienda Manufacturing PMI was 51.7, down from 54.6 in September and below the 54.2 forecast. The fall is 2.9 points.
Does 51.7 mean Colombian manufacturing is shrinking?
No. A reading above 50 means factory activity is still growing. The concern is the slower pace, since the index fell 2.9 points.
Who is behind the Davivienda PMI?
Davivienda, a Colombian bank, sponsors the monthly survey of purchasing managers, compiled by S&P Global. Readings above 50 signal growth.
What would show the slowdown continues?
A November reading below 51.7 would confirm it. A reading above 54.2 would suggest a rebound.
More: Colombia news, every day from The Rio Times.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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