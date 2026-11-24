Chile Pulp Group CMPC Says Mill Upgrade Done
CMPC says it has finished a two-part rebuild of its Brazilian pulp mill, a project that raises output and cuts costs at a plant selling a commodity priced in US dollars.
Business: Chile
Chile’s CMPC, a Santiago-listed forestry and pulp group, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that it has finished modernising its Guaíba pulp mill in southern Brazil. The company says total investment came to more than US$670 million.
The mill sits near Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state, and sells most of its pulp abroad. For US readers, pulp is a dollar-priced raw material for tissue, packaging and paper.
Key Facts
- Who. CMPC, a Chilean forestry group that owns the Guaíba pulp mill in Brazil.
- What. Says its Guaíba modernisation is complete, with more than US$670 million invested.
- Numbers. Line 2, one production line, now has a capacity of 1.85 million tonnes a year.
- Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 24 November 2026, 20:45 GMT.
CMPC says it has finished a two-part rebuild of its Brazilian pulp mill, a project that raises output and cuts costs at a plant selling a commodity priced in US dollars.
The work came in two parts, and CMPC says both are now finished. BioCMPC, which CMPC says started in 2022, cost more than US$540 million and lifted Line 2, one of the mill’s production lines, from 1.5 million to 1.85 million tonnes a year.
BioCMPC included a new recovery boiler, which burns the spent cooking liquor left from pulping to make energy, and improvements to the fibre lines. CMPC also modernised wood preparation, cooking, bleaching, drying and evaporation.
The second part, called Revamp, began in 2023 and cost US$132 million on Line 1. It covered a recovery boiler, a chlor-alkali plant that makes bleaching chemicals, electrical systems, automation and chemical processes.
CMPC says the Line 1 work cut production costs on that line by 21%. Pulp is a commodity whose price a single producer does not set.
Francisco Ruiz-Tagle, CMPC’s general manager, said in the company’s statement the company’s focus is “to keep strengthening our core businesses and to improve our competitive position in global markets.” He said the Guaíba work reflects that strategy, with investments that let CMPC raise capacity, optimise operations and cut costs.
Next to the pulp mill, CMPC runs a paper factory that made 53,800 tonnes of sulphite paper in 2022. In Eldorado do Sul, it also runs a circular-economy hub on 99 hectares, where 600,000 tonnes of residues a year become 13 new products, as of November 2023.
CMPC held an official handover ceremony for BioCMPC in December 2024. Rio Grande do Sul’s governor, Eduardo Leite, and Brazil’s vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, attended, according to the state government.
The expansion has a regulatory history. In early November 2023, Fepam, Rio Grande do Sul’s state environmental agency, granted the operating licence for BioCMPC, the last step of the state’s environmental licensing.
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The licence covers an 18% rise in installed capacity at the Guaíba unit, which then made around 2 million tonnes of pulp a year. About 90% of that pulp was exported, mainly to Asia and Europe.
Renato Chagas, Fepam’s president, said in November 2023 that many improvement actions were carried out to minimise the environmental impacts of the operation. Vanessa Isabel Rodrigues, Fepam’s head of industrial licensing, said that even with higher capacity the mill’s effluent discharge flow would not increase.
Sharon Bicca Treiguer, a CMPC Brazil director of institutional relations, communication and sustainability, said in November 2023 that BioCMPC bundles 31 environmental and operating initiatives. She said the mill already recycled 99.8% of what it generates.
For US makers of tissue and packaging, pulp is a dollar-priced input, so the exporter’s output matters to their costs. The announcement gives no price outlook.
CMPC is separately pursuing Natureza, a much larger pulp mill project in the same state, which won a preliminary environmental licence from Fepam in October 2026. The project is estimated at about US$4.6 billion and would add an estimated 2.5 million tonnes of capacity.
The licence is preliminary and does not yet allow construction. The Guaíba upgrade is a separate, finished project.
The announcement gives no completion date for the works, no whole-mill capacity after the upgrade and no job numbers. It names no dated next step.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did CMPC announce about Guaíba?
It declared the modernisation of its Guaíba pulp mill in Brazil complete. The work covered two projects, one on each production line.
Why does this matter to US readers?
Pulp is priced in dollars and feeds tissue and packaging supply chains. The announcement gives no price outlook.
Is this the same as CMPC’s bigger Brazil project?
No. The larger mill is a separate project in the same state, which holds a preliminary licence but not yet a construction permit.
Sources
Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: CMPC press release on the Guaíba modernisation (November 2026); Fepam operating licence for BioCMPC (November 2023); CMPC · Fepam
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