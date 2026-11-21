Chile’s CMPC is selling forests and its corrugated business to pull its debt ratio back inside policy limits, and that decision now sits ahead of a US$4.6 billion pulp mill in Brazil.

Photo: Draceane / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · BUSINESS

Empresas CMPC, the Chilean pulp, paper and tissue group controlled by the Matte family, a Chilean business dynasty, expects its debt ratio to be back inside its own limit by the first quarter of 2027. Finance vice president Sebastián Moraga, the company’s chief financial officer, gave that forecast in his first interview, published on Friday 20 November 2026.

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The forecast rests on three asset sales agreed since 23 September, worth US$955.5 million together. Their pace decides when CMPC can ask its board to vote on a US$4.6 billion pulp mill in Brazil.

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Key Facts Who. Empresas CMPC, a Chilean pulp and paper group, and finance vice president Sebastián Moraga.

What. Moraga says CMPC’s debt ratio will be back inside its own limit by early 2027.

Brazil mill. The US$4.6 billion Natureza pulp mill still needs one environmental licence before a board vote.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:59 GMT.

Chile’s CMPC is selling forests and its corrugated business to pull its debt ratio back inside policy limits, and that decision now sits ahead of a US$4.6 billion pulp mill in Brazil.

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Lake Colbún in Chile’s Maule region, where CMPC has agreed to sell about 60,000 hectares of forest land. Photo: ElPabloRN / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

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The pressure on CMPC’s balance sheet built up this year. The credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings each cut the company to BBB-, the lowest investment-grade step, on 11 February and 1 April 2026.

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A rating one step above junk matters because losing investment grade raises borrowing costs. CMPC’s third-quarter results, published in early November, showed a net loss of about US$7 million.

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Nine-month EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell 11% to September, and Moraga said it fell only 6% “like for like”, once one-off items are stripped out. He added that the company still shows a profit for the year so far.

Moraga called the changes a shift of emphasis, “not a change of strategy per se”, towards core businesses and tighter use of capital. His rule is firm: leverage must be inside the policy range before any big expansion starts.

Moraga said the pulp cycle bottomed in August 2025, and he sees the 2027 pulp price at US$580 to US$620 a tonne, similar to today’s. He said 2027 “should be a better year than 2026”, although Softys, the tissue unit, stays under pressure in Brazil from tissue overcapacity and in Mexico.

Leverage, a yardstick that divides net debt by EBITDA, should be back inside CMPC’s policy range of 2.5 to 3.5 times by the first quarter of 2027, Moraga said, at “around 3.4 times”. He expects “around 3 times” once the corrugated sale closes in the second quarter of 2027.

Three disposals carry the plan, all announced in filings to Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF. Together they come to US$955.5 million, and Moraga did not rule out more sales.

The Argentine forestry business, about 94,000 hectares in Corrientes and Misiones, goes to Grupo Faro Verde, an Argentine conglomerate, for US$170 million, announced on Monday 16 November. About 60,000 hectares of Maule forest go to J.P. Morgan Natural Capital, a forestry platform of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, for US$365.5 million, announced on Wednesday 21 October.

The corrugated sale of CMPC’s containerboard and corrugated business in Chile to Smurfit Westrock, an Irish-based packaging group, for US$420 million and announced on 23 September, must clear the FNE, Chile’s competition authority. The Argentine cash should arrive this year, Moraga said, and about half of the Maule money this year and half in the first quarter of 2027.

Moraga denied that CMPC was forced to sell. He said natural deleveraging “would perhaps have come a couple of quarters later, but it would have happened anyway”, adding: “It is not that there was a need.”

All of this serves the Natureza mill, planned at Barra do Ribeiro in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Fepam, the state environmental agency, granted the preliminary licence in October 2026, but the installation licence, the last environmental approval, is still missing before the CMPC board can vote.

Brazil’s federal prosecutors, known as the MPF, contest whether Indigenous communities were properly consulted over the licensing. The interview did not address that dispute.

Moraga said the policy range will be met during 2027. Options being worked on are senior debt, hybrid bonds that sit between debt and equity, and “equity-like instruments”.

A capital increase, he said, “is a decision for shareholders, not management”, and he would not say whether one is planned. A spin-off or listing of Softys is “no, not for now”.

Two dates frame the next step: leverage back inside the range by the first quarter of 2027, and the corrugated sale closing in the second quarter, after FNE clearance. No date has been given for the installation licence or the board vote.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is CMPC?

A Santiago-listed Chilean group that makes pulp, paper and tissue. The Matte family controls it.

Why does CMPC’s debt matter for the Brazil mill?

The company says its financial policy range must be met before any big expansion begins. That ties the mill’s start to the pace of the asset sales.

Will CMPC ask shareholders for new money?

Moraga called that a decision for shareholders and would not say whether one is planned. Debt and equity-like instruments are among the options being worked on.

Sources: CMPC announcements to Chile’s financial regulator CMF (hechos esenciales, or material-event filings) of 23 September, 21 October and 16 November 2026; Fepam licence decision of October 2026; S&P Global Ratings (11 February 2026) and Fitch Ratings (1 April 2026) rating actions; interview statements of CMPC finance vice president Sebastián Moraga (20 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error