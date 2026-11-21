A US citizen cannot currently assume that Burkina Faso will issue a visa. The US State Department’s travel advisory of 4 May 2026 says Burkina Faso’s government suspended visas to US citizens as of 30 December 2025, with limited exceptions.

The same advisory keeps the country at Level 4, Do Not Travel, the highest of four warning levels. This guide rests on the official visa portal, whose copyright line credits Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Security and national police directorate, and on official statements read on 21 November 2026.

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Key Facts Visa The State Department says Burkina Faso suspended visas for US citizens on 30 December 2025.

Cost A tourist visa for up to 90 days costs 33,000 CFA francs (West African currency), about US$55.

Staying Staying beyond 90 days needs a long-stay visa or a residence permit.

Safety The US rates Burkina Faso Level 4 of 4, Do Not Travel (advisory of 4 May 2026).

On paper Burkina Faso runs a clear visa system with published fees, but the rules for Americans sit behind a reciprocity measure and a serious safety warning.

Why Burkina Faso Narrowed Visas for Americans

The US presidential proclamation of 16 December 2025, effective 1 January 2026, suspended the entry of nationals of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, among others. Burkina Faso’s foreign minister said on 30 December 2025 that, citing reciprocity, his country would apply equivalent visa measures to US nationals.

The US Embassy in Ouagadougou, the capital, had already paused routine visa services from 10 October 2025, and applicants were referred to Lomé, Togo. Those services concern people applying for US visas, which is the reverse of the question Americans now face.

Burkina Faso’s Council of Ministers, the cabinet, approved free visas for African nationals on 11 September 2025. The government said free is not exempt, so those travellers must still apply online on visaburkina.bf.

Taken together, a US citizen cannot assume that the e-visa route works. The portal does not state whether US citizens can apply, and we found no notice lifting the suspension as of 21 November 2026.

Central Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, with the city hall, in a file photo from 2019. Photo: Jonas Ouedraogo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Visa Types and Fees in CFA Francs

The portal lists every fee in CFA francs, the West African currency, and we convert them at about 598 CFA francs per US$1. That is the market rate of 21 November 2026, and it matches the currency’s fixed peg of 655.957 CFA francs to the euro at a euro-dollar rate near 1.10.

A short-stay visa lasts up to 90 days for tourism, business or a family visit, and can be single or multiple entry. The portal says a short-stay visa gives no right to work without prior authorisation from the labour minister.

Its tourist visa costs 33,000 CFA francs (US$55) for single entry and 55,000 CFA francs (US$92) for multiple entry, and a hotel reservation is required. The portal prices a business short-stay visa at 77,000 CFA francs (US$129) for single entry and 93,500 CFA francs (US$156) for multiple entry.

Visas for conferences, studies, training or visits cost 55,000 CFA francs (US$92) single and 71,500 CFA francs (US$120) multiple. Cooperation visas cost 44,000 CFA francs (US$74) single and 79,500 CFA francs (US$133) multiple, the portal says.

It lists an express visa for emergencies at 104,500 CFA francs (US$175). The transit visa is valid for at most five days, for broken-down transport, waiting for a connection or force majeure, meaning events beyond anyone’s control.

The portal sets its fee at 22,000 CFA francs (US$37). On 21 November 2026 the portal’s fee table still showed fees, although the Council of Ministers approved free visas for Africans in September 2025.

Whether that rule has reached the fee table is not stated.

How to Apply and What You Need

The portal’s FAQ says the e-visa certifies that the holder may enter and stay up to 90 days. Applicants complete the form and pay online, then print the emailed visa for boarding and arrival.

The portal’s entry conditions list a passport, a laissez-passer (a travel pass issued instead of a passport) or another travel document, and an entry visa or residence permit unless exempt. They also list a health record under international health regulations, a return ticket or deposit unless exempt, and an information sheet completed, dated and signed.

A short-stay application needs a valid passport, the application form and two colour photos of 3.5 by 4.5 cm on a white background. It also needs proof of the reason for the stay, a medical certificate, a health insurance certificate and a stamp duty receipt, meaning proof that a government fee was paid.

The portal also offers an embassy route: apply at a Burkinabe embassy or consulate and pay in cash or by electronic wallet. The answer comes after 72 hours as a PDF or printout called a pre-visa, which the traveller shows at the border and keeps until exit.

The portal does not state whether US citizens can use the e-visa or the embassy route. It also does not state the extra processing fee that wallet and card payments carry.

Staying Longer Than 90 Days

The portal describes a long-stay visa as valid for more than 90 days. A multi-entry long-stay visa is treated as a travel visa, with total stays not above 90 days per semester, meaning six months.

Long-stay applicants submit the short-stay documents plus a certificate of support in Burkina Faso or proof of sufficient income. The portal lists fees of 187,000 CFA francs (US$313) for business, 110,000 CFA francs (US$184) for conference, studies, training or visit, and 77,000 CFA francs (US$129) for cooperation.

The portal’s stay conditions say a foreigner staying more than 90 days must hold a long-stay visa or a residence permit. Nationals of ECOWAS, the West African economic bloc, are exempt from the residence permit but need a valid consular identity card, an ID issued by their home country’s consulate.

Diplomats and staff of international organisations receive a residence permit from the foreign ministry, the portal says. A legal resident who changes address must declare it to the migration police at least 72 hours before moving, and receives a receipt.

A visa renewal must be requested within the seven clear days before expiry, in person at the migration service. Payment is in cash or by card.

Safety Advisory and What Remains Open

The US State Department’s travel advisory of 4 May 2026 keeps Burkina Faso at Level 4, Do Not Travel. It names crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health as risks, and the May update added health.

It also tells Americans to check with Burkina Faso’s embassy for current entry requirements. The advisory dates from 4 May 2026 and the foreign minister’s statement from 30 December 2025.

The position therefore looks unsettled, because we found no notice lifting the suspension as of 21 November 2026. Our guide to living conditions for expats and our report on the cost of living in Burkina Faso cover daily life after arrival.

For a comparable set of rules elsewhere, see our Uganda visa and residency guide.

The official record shows a visa system with published fees and clear stay rules. For American applicants, its status stays open on the evidence we could read.

Sources: Burkina Faso Ministry of Security and National Police, official visa portal: home and FAQ; short-term visa; long-term visa; transit visa; entry conditions; stay conditions; embassy route. US State Department, travel advisory, 4 May 2026. US Embassy Ouagadougou.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a US citizen get a Burkina Faso visa now? The US State Department’s advisory of 4 May 2026 says Burkina Faso suspended visas to US citizens as of 30 December 2025, with limited exceptions. We found no notice lifting that suspension as of 21 November 2026. How much is a tourist visa for Burkina Faso? The visa portal lists a single-entry tourist visa at 33,000 CFA francs (US$55) for up to 90 days. Applicants complete the form online and pay the fee there. What is needed to stay beyond 90 days? A foreigner staying more than 90 days must hold a long-stay visa or a residence permit, the portal says. ECOWAS nationals, from the West African economic bloc, are exempt from the permit but need a valid consular identity card.

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