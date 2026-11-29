Brazil's next finance chief says the price of money is the biggest drag on competitiveness. His text, written before he accepted the job, shows where he would start.

Ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, Brasília (Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Brazil

The man Brazil’s president has picked to run the country’s finances says high interest rates are the crucial obstacle to its economy. Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, wrote in an opinion article published on Sunday 29 November 2026 that the cost of capital “inhibits investment, innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit”.

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Trabuco has accepted the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won the runoff on 25 October 2026, to become Finance Minister in the government that begins in 2027, and the editors note that he wrote the piece before accepting. For US holders of Brazilian bonds and of Bradesco’s American depositary receipts (ADRs, US-traded certificates of Brazilian shares), it is his most direct public statement on the economy since the appointment.

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Key Facts Who. Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, a major private bank, and Brazil’s incoming finance minister.

What. He calls interest rates Brazil’s crucial obstacle to competitiveness in an opinion article.

When. Published Sunday 29 November 2026; he takes office in 2027, exact date not published.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 29 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Brazil’s next finance chief says the price of money is the biggest drag on competitiveness. His text, written before he accepted the job, shows where he would start.

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The “Brazil Cost” (Custo Brasil in Portuguese), the set of factors that makes Brazilian products less competitive than foreign rivals, is the theme of his text. He calls it complex and says it needs effort in the short, medium and long term.

Beyond interest rates he lists weak transport infrastructure, insecurity and regulatory uncertainty as obstacles. These costs hit every sector, he writes, and end up with the population as dearer products or smaller supply.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasília, where the Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, sets the Selic benchmark interest rate. (File photo, Banco Central do Brasil, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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To size the problem he cites the Movimento Brasil Competitivo (MBC), a business-led group that measures the cost, and its study released on Wednesday 18 November 2026 with technical support from Monitor Deloitte, a consultancy. The study puts the cost at R$3.5 trillion a year (about US$631 billion at the Banco Central do Brasil’s PTAX rate, its official daily dollar selling rate, of R$5.5430 per dollar on 27 November 2026), equal to 27.5% of 2025 gross domestic product (GDP).

For the first time the calculation includes insecurity and illegality, at R$192 billion (about US$35 billion), and real interest rates, meaning rates after inflation, at R$363 billion (about US$65 billion). The study compares 22 indicators with the average of the OECD, the club of mostly rich economies.

On the old method the figure is R$2.9 trillion (about US$523 billion), or 22.8% of GDP, so it cannot be compared directly with the previous measurement of R$1.7 trillion (about US$307 billion), or 19.5% of GDP. MBC says the number measures extra costs, not a direct loss of GDP, and is not an amount that could be recovered automatically.

Infrastructure is the largest block at R$805 billion (about US$145 billion), followed by employing and training workers at R$681 billion (about US$123 billion) and financing the business at R$648 billion (about US$117 billion). Together the three make up roughly three-fifths of the total.

MBC found that logistics costs rose from 12.2% of GDP in 2018 to 15.5% in 2024, while the OECD average fell from 10.1% to 9.8%. The gap therefore widened from 2.1 to 5.7 percentage points.

Not everything went backwards, since MBC reports that workers’ years of schooling rose from 9.4 to 10.2 between 2018 and 2025. Trabuco likewise says Brazil advanced in digital public services, opening companies and absorbing new technology, and that further progress “will be even more important in 2027”.

Tatiana Ribeiro, MBC’s executive director, said the earlier indicators missed costs that gained weight in recent years, including insecurity and interest rates. When the group created its indicator map, she said, the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, “was around 4.5% a year” and “now it is almost 14%”.

The Selic is set by the central bank’s rate committee, Copom, and stood at 13.75% a year on 29 November 2026, according to the Banco Central do Brasil. Official inflation, the IPCA index measured by IBGE, the national statistics institute, was 4.63% in the 12 months to October 2026, above the 4.5% upper limit of a target of 3% with 1.5 points of tolerance.

Trabuco writes that cutting the cost involves companies, workers, consumers and all three branches of government. The legitimate demands of industry, farming, transport and services, he says, “can no longer be handled in isolation”.

Trabuco cannot set the Selic himself, because the central bank is independent of the ministry, and whether the bank will cut it is not known. No official date for a fiscal plan or for his start in office has been published, and how he would cut spending has not been said.

The dollar’s PTAX rate fell 5.8% in two days, from R$5.8825 on Wednesday 25 November to R$5.5430 on Friday 27 November 2026, according to the central bank. A cheaper dollar lifts the dollar value of Brazilian bonds and ADRs, and it lowers the dollar cost of doing business in Brazil for US companies.

He ends with a plain statement of how long he thinks the work will take. “It is work that demands patience, dialogue and perseverance,” he writes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Luiz Carlos Trabuco?

He is the chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, and Lula’s choice for Finance Minister from 2027. His opinion article is the first public sign of his priorities.

Why does he focus on interest rates?

He calls the cost of capital the crucial point because it holds back investment, innovation and entrepreneurship. He says fixing it is central to solving the other obstacles.

Can the new minister cut interest rates?

No, because the Selic is set by the independent central bank, not by the ministry. A credible budget plan could still influence how much room the bank sees.

More: Brazil news. Related coverage: Brazil’s Finance Pick Wants Restraint and Brazil Rates Fall as Banker Gets Finance Job.

Sources Luiz Carlos Trabuco, opinion article of 29 November 2026

Movimento Brasil Competitivo and Monitor Deloitte, Custo Brasil study of 18 November 2026

Banco Central do Brasil (PTAX exchange rate, Selic series 432, IPCA series 13522)

IBGE inflation data

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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