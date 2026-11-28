Brazil's next finance minister is a veteran banker who says debt must be tamed without choking growth. His own columns show how he thinks about spending, interest rates and the budget.

File photo, 2023. The Ministry of Finance building in Brasília. (Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s president has chosen a bank chairman to run the country’s budget. The Palácio do Planalto, the presidency, announced on Thursday 26 November 2026 that Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest private banks, accepted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s invitation to lead the Finance Ministry from 2027.

Lula, re-elected for a fourth term, met Trabuco at the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence in Brasília, on Monday 23 November and again on Thursday 26 November. Brazil’s currency, the real, strengthened sharply as the news spread, and Trabuco’s own columns show what he believes.

Key Facts Who. Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Bradesco chairman, named finance minister by President Lula; he replaces Dario Durigan.

What. A banker who backs budget control and tax-break cuts but rejects abrupt packages.

When. Announced Thursday 26 November 2026; 2027 start, exact date not published.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:30 GMT.

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Brazil’s next finance minister is a veteran banker who says debt must be tamed without choking growth. His own columns show how he thinks about spending, interest rates and the budget.

Trabuco replaces Dario Durigan, who has run the ministry since Fernando Haddad, Lula’s finance minister since 2023, left in March 2026 to run for governor of São Paulo state. Haddad has since congratulated both men.

The exact start date in 2027 has not been published, and Bradesco has not said when Trabuco will leave its chairmanship. The minister-designate has also not published a fiscal plan, so his columns are the best guide to his thinking.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In a column in O Estado de S. Paulo, a São Paulo daily, on 1 November 2026, Trabuco listed ideas he called convergent. “Regaining control of the budget may be one of them,” he wrote, and “cutting spending without raising taxes is another.”

A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, the government district. (File photo, Jefferson Rudy, Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service)

In the same column he warned of rising public debt and high interest rates. He rejected abrupt economic packages and argued that Brazil needs “temperança”, restraint.

Gazeta do Povo, a Brazilian daily, reported on 26 November 2026 that in a second column, on 15 November, he said fiscal responsibility has a “patente múltipla” (multiple rank). He meant it is a duty of the Executive, Congress, the Judiciary and the private sector, and that spending created without a funding source passes the bill to society.

Gazeta do Povo says he also proposes that fiscal and monetary policy act in coordination. He argues that discipline should not become a reason to stall social development.

Trabuco does not treat cuts as an end in themselves. In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, a São Paulo newspaper, in March 2025, as quoted by Gazeta do Povo, he said: “A política fiscal merece preocupação, mas não é um problema de vida ou de morte” (Fiscal policy deserves concern, but it is not a matter of life or death).

In the same interview he said Brazil cannot “crescer por crescer” (grow for growth’s sake) without respecting the limits of the inflation target, the balance of payments and domestic debt. Nor can it sit in the “discurso do ajuste fiscal pelo ajuste fiscal” (talk of fiscal adjustment for its own sake), he said, because growth “não pode ser demonizado” (cannot be demonised).

On interest rates, he said in that interview that “o juro alto é necessário no contexto da inflação” (high interest is necessary given inflation). But “todo remédio tem dosagem e tempo de aplicação” (every medicine has a dose and a duration), he added, and the central bank would know how to solve that science.

Gazeta do Povo also reports that he backed the fiscal framework, the law that limits spending growth, in 2023 and again in 2025. We found no call from him for a different rule.

Haddad wrote on the social network X on 27 November 2026, as quoted by the Brazilian news portal Terra, that Brazil “precisa seguir com um ministério da Fazenda forte e que, com responsabilidade, mire o programa eleito pelas ruas” (needs to keep a strong Finance Ministry that, responsibly, aims at the programme the streets elected). He added that development comes when the fight against inequality, social care and balanced accounts “andam de mãos dadas” (go hand in hand).

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The post stresses that Lula’s programme should guide the ministry. How a banker reconciles that with spending cuts is the open question of the appointment.

Markets answered quickly. The Banco Central do Brasil, the central bank, put its reference rate for the dollar (PTAX) at R$5.8825 on Wednesday 25 November, R$5.7446 on Thursday 26 November and R$5.5430 on Friday 27 November 2026.

That is a fall of 2.3% on Thursday and 3.5% on Friday, or 5.8% in two days. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose about 6% on Thursday while US markets were closed for Thanksgiving.

For US investors in Brazilian shares or bonds, a stronger real lifts the dollar value of their holdings. Whether that gain holds depends on a budget plan Trabuco has yet to publish.

Whether the rally lasts depends on the economy he inherits. The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, stands at 13.75% a year, after a quarter-point cut from 14.00% effective 17 September 2026.

The Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, left the Selic unchanged at its November meeting. Official inflation, measured by the IBGE statistics institute as the IPCA index, was 0.14% in October 2026 and 4.63% over 12 months, above the 4.5% upper limit of the target band.

The target band is 3% with a tolerance of 1.5 points, and a credible budget plan gives the central bank more room to cut rates. The next dated test is the Copom decision on Wednesday 9 December 2026, expected at about 18:30 Brasília time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Luiz Carlos Trabuco?

He is the chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest private banks, and Lula’s choice to lead the Finance Ministry from 2027. His columns and interviews are the only public record of his economic views so far.

Does he want to cut spending or protect growth?

His own words say both: he wants budget control without higher taxes, but rejects fiscal adjustment for its own sake. How he balances them will only be clear once a plan is published.

Why does this matter for investors outside Brazil?

The finance minister shapes confidence in Brazil’s debt and its currency, which moves the dollar value of Brazilian assets. Interest rates and budget signals tend to move together.

More: Brazil news. Related coverage: Brazil Taps Bank Chairman as Finance Chief and Brazil’s Finance Pick Faces Conflict Rules.

Sources Palácio do Planalto statement, 26 November 2026

Banco Central do Brasil exchange-rate, Selic and IPCA series and Copom calendar

IBGE inflation release, October 2026

Luiz Carlos Trabuco, columns in O Estado de S. Paulo of 1 and 15 November 2026

Gazeta do Povo, 26 November 2026 (his earlier statements)

Terra, 27 November 2026 (Haddad post)

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In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026