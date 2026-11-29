Orders rose 10.5%, but shoppers spent 5.5% less per order, and the first two days grew well below the growth Neotrust had forecast for all four.

Brazilians bought more things online on Black Friday but spent less on each one, and the total fell short of what retailers had hoped for. Online sales reached R$5.45 billion (about US$980 million) on Friday, Nov. 27, up 3% on the same day of 2025, according to Neotrust, a Brazilian e-commerce data firm.

Our Black Friday in Latin America 2026 hub tracks the sales across the region. Neotrust is owned by Confi, a Brazilian e-commerce group, and its four-day total is not yet published.

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Average ticket. Average spend per order fell 5.5% to R$519.79 (about US$94) from R$549.83 (about US$99).

Two days. Thursday and Friday reached R$8.39 billion (about US$1.5 billion), up 7.2%, against a 20.7% four-day forecast.

Next. Neotrust's Sunday figures and four-day total; no release time announced.

This story is part of our coverage of the Black Friday in Latin America 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mercado Livre Sets Black Friday Sales Record

Orders rose 10.5%, but shoppers spent 5.5% less per order, and the first two days grew well below the growth Neotrust had forecast for all four.

Friday Sales Trail the Forecast

Neotrust counted R$5.45 billion (about US$980 million) in Brazilian online sales on Friday, Nov. 27, up 3% from the same day in 2025. Shoppers placed 10.49 million orders, up 10.5%.

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Thursday, Nov. 26, brought R$2.94 billion (about US$530 million), up 16.1%. Together the two days reached R$8.39 billion (about US$1.5 billion), up 7.2%, on 19 million orders, up 18.7%.

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Before the event, Neotrust projected R$13.3 billion (about US$2.4 billion) for the four days from Thursday, Nov. 26, to Sunday, Nov. 29, up 20.7% on the same days of 2025. Growth over the first two days is well below that rate, although the four-day total has not been published.

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Shoppers Buy More but Spend Less

The average ticket, meaning the average spend per order, fell 5.5%, from R$549.83 (about US$99) to R$519.79 (about US$94), even as orders rose. Pedro Chiamulera, chief executive of Confi, Neotrust's parent company, said in the Neotrust results reported on Saturday, Nov. 28, that consumers “took advantage of the date to place more orders, but spent less, on average, per purchase.”

Léo Bicalho, a Neotrust executive, said the gap between Thursday and Friday growth shows sales are being spread across the month. He said retailers need a commercial strategy that keeps shoppers interested for several days.

Appliances led Friday revenue at R$794.1 million (about US$143 million), up 6.1%, while beauty and perfumery rose 21.2% to R$293.2 million (about US$53 million). Electronics fell 18.4% and information technology fell 13.9%.

Credit Pressure Frames the Season

The CNC, Brazil's national retail confederation, projected on Nov. 13 that Black Friday trade would reach R$11.52 billion (about US$2.1 billion), the largest since 2014 in nominal terms. It forecast growth of 1.8%, against 3.2% in 2025.

The CNC named credit as its main constraint, with the average rate on free-rate credit for individuals at 61.7% a year, the highest for this period since 2017, citing central bank data. About 29.6% of households have overdue bills, it said.

The 13th salary, a legally required extra month of pay at year-end, also shapes spending. Its first instalment fell on Black Friday last year, whereas this year it is due by Monday, Nov. 30.

The CNC and Neotrust figures measure different things and should not be compared directly. Dollar figures here use the closing rate of R$5.56 per US$ on Nov. 27 from the market-data provider RT.

What to Watch Next

The next data point is Neotrust's figure for Sunday and the four-day total against the R$13.3 billion (about US$2.4 billion) forecast. No release time has been announced.

Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 30. No Black Friday results from Mexico, Chile or Colombia were found, and Mexico's Buen Fin and Chile's CyberDay are separate sales events with their own dates.

What It Means for US Readers

Brazil's Black Friday gives an early read on whether Latin American shoppers keep spending while credit stays expensive. More orders at smaller sizes is a sign of careful spending, though one day of data is not a trend.

For US investors in Brazilian retailers and payment firms, the four-day total is the number to watch. It is due after the weekend, so check Monday, Nov. 30, ET.

What Is Not Known

The four-day Black Friday total and Sunday's figures have not been published, so it is unknown whether the R$13.3 billion forecast will be met. Neotrust has not said when it will release them.

Black Friday sales data for Mexico, Chile and Colombia were not found, and their Black Friday dates were not confirmed with organisers or official sources.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Brazilians spend online on Black Friday 2026?

Online sales on Friday, Nov. 27, were R$5.45 billion (about US$980 million), up 3% from the same day in 2025, according to Neotrust. Orders rose 10.5% to 10.49 million.

Why is the result seen as soft?

Neotrust had projected R$13.3 billion (about US$2.4 billion) for four days, up 20.7% on 2025, while Thursday and Friday together grew 7.2%. The average spend per order also fell 5.5%.

When will the full results come out?

Neotrust has not announced a release time for the Sunday figures or the four-day total. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Nov. 30.

Sources Neotrust and Confi Black Friday results (reported Nov. 28) and forecast

Brazilian National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) projection, Nov. 13

RT exchange rate, Nov. 27

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