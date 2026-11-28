A commentator links a banker at the Finance Ministry to Lula’s earlier gamble on the central bank, but the two jobs differ and interest rates are still set elsewhere.

The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, the avenue lined with Brazil's federal ministry buildings. (Archive photo)

Economy: Brazil

President Lula has picked a banker to run Brazil’s Finance Ministry, and a former union leader says it is bolder than his choice of Henrique Meirelles at the start of his first government. The post matters abroad because the ministry shapes the budget behind the real, Brazilian bonds and US-listed Brazilian shares.

The presidential office, the Palácio do Planalto, confirmed on Thursday 26 November 2026 that Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, 75, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, will serve from 2027. Henrique Pizzolato, a former union leader who created a network called Lawfare Nunca Mais (Portuguese for “Lawfare Never Again”), made the comparison on 22 Horas, a programme on the online video channel TV 247, reported on Saturday 28 November.

Key Facts Who. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, Bradesco chairman, is Lula’s pick for finance minister, confirmed Thursday 26 November 2026.

What. A commentator calls it bolder than Lula’s 2003 central bank pick, Henrique Meirelles; the jobs differ.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give 92% to no Brazil rate change on 9 December (US$185,910 traded; 6:00 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

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A commentator links a banker at the Finance Ministry to Lula’s earlier gamble on the central bank, but the two jobs differ and interest rates are still set elsewhere.

The comparison is easy to grasp. In his first government Lula, Brazil’s president, put Henrique Meirelles, who had run the bank BankBoston in Brazil and then worldwide, in charge of the central bank.

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The Senate record shows the vote on 18 December 2002 ended 39 to 12, with one abstention, after a nomination message dated 16 December. Brazil’s Central Bank, which sets interest rates, says in its history that Meirelles held the job from 2 January 2003 to 31 December 2010, longer than any other president.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He took over in the middle of a crisis, with inflation at 12.2% in the year just ended, according to that same history. The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, stood at 22% before it was lifted to 25% on 19 December 2002.

The Central Bank’s series of the target rate shows 25.5% on 23 January 2003 and a peak of 26.5% on 20 February 2003. Cuts began on 20 June 2003, to 26%, and by 18 December 2003 the Selic stood at 16.5%.

The jobs differ, because Meirelles went to the central bank while Trabuco goes to the Finance Ministry, which runs budget, taxes and spending. The Selic is decided by Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, and the finance minister does not vote there.

The Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília at night, the avenue lined with Brazil’s federal ministries. (Photo: Dasfour2022, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Pizzolato said Lula was repeating his first government, when the arrival of Meirelles at the Central Bank surprised everyone, and he called the new choice strategic, intelligent and “bold”. In our translation he added: “Now, at the Finance Ministry, I would say it is a bolder position than it was in 2003 with Meirelles at the Central Bank.”

Pizzolato said a banker’s arrival causes natural discomfort in parts of the left, but shows that Lula stays in command and is not afraid of risk in a fourth term. In his view Lula wants to cut the Selic to lower the cost of public debt, a claim of his own that is unverified.

Pizzolato did not present the move as free of danger. In our translation he warned: “When you appoint someone to an important political post, you must always think about what would happen and what a possible dismissal would look like, because in some cases a dismissal can create a government crisis.”

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Since 2023 Trabuco has sat on the Conselhão, Lula’s economic and social advisory council. At its first meeting he criticised the level of Brazil’s interest rates.

Trabuco began at Bradesco at 17 as a clerk and was its chief executive from 2009 to 2018. He declined the same post when Dilma Rousseff, then Brazil’s president, offered it in 2014.

He succeeds Dario Durigan, the current finance minister, who remains in the post during the transition. Trabuco has not published a fiscal plan for the new government.

On Wednesday 4 November 2026 the Central Bank’s Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year by unanimous vote, ending a run of five cuts of 0.25 points each since March. The rate had been 15% from June 2025 to March 2026.

The dollar fell from R$5.82 on Wednesday 25 November to between R$5.51 and R$5.56 on Friday 27 November, a drop of 4.5% to 5.3% depending on the closing source. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 6.07% on Thursday 26 November to 176,799.84 points from 166,684.61 the day before.

A finance minister cannot set the Selic, and the 2003 comparison is a hook, not a forecast. For US holders of the real, Brazilian bonds and ADRs, which are US-traded receipts of Brazilian shares, the Selic path matters.

The next dated step is the Copom decision on Wednesday 9 December 2026, announced after 18:30 Brasília time. A fiscal plan from Trabuco is the piece investors do not yet have.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, traders put 92% on no change in the Selic at the Central Bank’s 9 December 2026 decision, with about 4% on a 0.25-point cut and about 2% on a 0.25-point rise. The market had traded US$185,910 as of 6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 GMT) on Saturday 28 November 2026; these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the finance minister set Brazil’s interest rates?

No. Copom, at the central bank, decides the Selic, and the finance minister has no vote.

Why is Lula’s choice compared with Meirelles?

Both are bankers picked by Lula for a top economic post, which is why a commentator links them. The jobs and the circumstances differ, so the comparison is a hook, not a forecast.

What should US investors follow?

The path of the Selic and any fiscal plan Trabuco publishes. Both feed into the real, Brazilian bonds and ADRs.

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Sources Sources Brazilian Senate record of the nomination of Henrique Meirelles, message 356 of 2002 (Senado Federal)

Central Bank of Brazil history of its presidents (Banco Central do Brasil)

Central Bank target-rate series (bcb.gov.br)

Copom statement 282 of 4 November 2026

presidential office statement of 26 November 2026

interview statements of Henrique Pizzolato

closing prices RT 25 to 27 November 2026

Polymarket (28 November 2026, 6:00 a.m. ET)

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In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026