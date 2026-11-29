Three stories from the week show Brazil’s football pride, its storm response and its courts at work, each with a clear next step.

The steel roof structure of the Palmeiras stadium in São Paulo, photographed at night in 2015 when it was called Allianz Parque. Photo: Leonef / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Big Read · Brazil · Sunday 29 November 2026

Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores, South America’s top club title, by beating Estudiantes de La Plata, an Argentine club, 1-0 in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November 2026, CONMEBOL, the continent’s football body, reported. It is Brazil’s 26th title in the competition, one more than Argentina.

The same week, storms killed at least eight people in the southern states of Paraná and São Paulo, and Brazil’s Supreme Court gave police 60 more days to investigate how a Bolsonaro biopic was financed.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Final. Palmeiras beat Estudiantes 1-0 in Montevideo on 28 November 2026; Ramón Sosa scored in the 52nd minute.

Titles. Brazil now has 26 Libertadores titles to Argentina’s 25, and Brazilian clubs have won eight straight editions.

Storms. At least 8 people died in storms from 23 November: six in Paraná and two in São Paulo.

Hit. By 25 November, Paraná’s civil defense, the state emergency agency, counted at least 40 municipalities hit.

Probe. On 26 November, Justice Edson Fachin extended a Bolsonaro biopic inquiry by 60 days; police sought 90.

Three stories from the week show Brazil’s football pride, its storm response and its courts at work, each with a clear next step.

In Plain English Copa Libertadores: South America’s top club football competition, comparable to Europe’s Champions League.

South America’s top club football competition, comparable to Europe’s Champions League. Civil defense: A state’s emergency agency, which counts casualties and coordinates relief after disasters.

A state’s emergency agency, which counts casualties and coordinates relief after disasters. Federal Police (PF): The federal agency that is investigating how the Bolsonaro film was financed.

The federal agency that is investigating how the Bolsonaro film was financed. Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF): Brazil’s Supreme Court, whose president is Edson Fachin.

Brazil’s Supreme Court, whose president is Edson Fachin. Dark Horse: A biopic of former president Jair Bolsonaro whose financing police are investigating.

How Palmeiras Won the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final

Palmeiras beat Estudiantes de La Plata, a club from Argentina, 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November 2026 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. The Libertadores is South America’s top club competition, and Palmeiras are a São Paulo club.

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Ramón Sosa scored in the 52nd minute, according to CONMEBOL, the continent’s football confederation. The goal came from a cross by substitute Arthur that teammate Jhon Arias headed back to Sosa.

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Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel kept the lead, stopping Guido Carrillo’s effort in the 55th minute and a header from substitute Edwuin Cetré in the 74th. Estudiantes pressed for an equalizer but could not find one.

It is Palmeiras’ fourth Libertadores, after 1999, 2020 and 2021, and the third for coach Abel Ferreira. Palmeiras lost the 2025 final 1-0 to fellow Brazilian side Flamengo.

Brazil now has 26 Libertadores titles to Argentina’s 25, and Brazilian clubs have won eight straight editions.

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How Deadly Storms Hit Paraná and São Paulo

Storms that began on Monday 23 November 2026 have killed at least 8 people, according to civil defense figures. Civil defense is an emergency agency, and the counts date from 25 and 26 November, so the toll may have risen.

Six of the dead were in Paraná, a southern state, among them an elderly couple in Campo Largo near Curitiba, and two in São Paulo state. In São Paulo state, a landslide on Wednesday 25 November hit two homes in Monte Alegre do Sul and killed a 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old child.

By 25 November, Paraná’s civil defense counted at least 40 municipalities hit by the storms. Those figures were still changing.

Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior of Paraná homologated, meaning formally confirmed, emergency decrees for Ampére, Verê and Nova Esperança do Sudoeste. Those decrees open the way to state and federal relief.

Why Brazil’s Supreme Court Extended the Bolsonaro Film Probe

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília, lit at night. File photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Edson Fachin, who presides over Brazil’s Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF), extended the inquiry into the ’Dark Horse’ biopic by 60 days on 26 November 2026. The Federal Police (PF) had asked for 90 days, so the court granted only part of its request.

’Dark Horse’ is a biopic of Jair Bolsonaro, the former president, and police are investigating how it was financed. The suspected crimes are money laundering, currency evasion, meaning money sent abroad undeclared, and corruption.

At the center is a sponsorship of about R$134 million (about US$24 million) negotiated with banker Daniel Vorcaro, linked to Banco Master, a Brazilian bank, according to Brazilian press reports. We could not confirm how much was transferred.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the former president’s son, has described the sponsorship as private and denies any irregularity. Police still need to analyze data from secrecy breaks, court-ordered access to bank and phone records, before they report to the court.

What Links These Stories

The three stories show how differently Brazil was tested in the same week: a football final, a flood response and a court ruling. Palmeiras and Brazilian football gain from a title that lifts Brazil past Argentina, while storm victims and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who denies irregularity, face the most immediate pressure.

What comes next differs by story: civil defense agencies keep counting storm damage, and the police must report to the court when the 60 days end. Both carry consequences for households and for politics.

What It Means for US Readers

US companies and investors with Brazilian exposure should note that the storm counts so far describe people and homes, not harvests or freight routes. Reports to date give no cost estimate, so any effect on farm or transport supply chains cannot yet be measured.

The Dark Horse inquiry is one to watch for US readers following Brazilian politics, because Senator Flávio Bolsonaro is a prominent name on the political right. The court will decide after the police report what happens next.

What to Watch Next

The Federal Police must send a report to the Supreme Federal Tribunal when the 60-day extension ends, and the court will then decide the next steps. No exact deadline has been published, and our own calculation points to late January 2027.

Updated counts from Paraná and São Paulo civil defense will show whether the storm toll has risen. The court will then decide what follows the police report.

What Is Not Known

No storm figures after 26 November were available to us, and victims’ names and damage costs are unreported. Counts of affected municipalities also differ between reports.

The exact deadline for the police report is unconfirmed, and our own calculation points to late January 2027. We could not open the court order or confirm how much money was transferred.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 Copa Libertadores final?

Palmeiras beat Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday, 28 November 2026. Ramón Sosa scored in the 52nd minute, giving Palmeiras a fourth Libertadores title.

How many people died in the Brazil storms?

At least 8 died: six in Paraná and two in São Paulo, according to civil defense counts from 25 and 26 November 2026. The toll may have risen since those counts.

Why was the Bolsonaro film inquiry extended?

On 26 November 2026 Justice Edson Fachin gave the Federal Police 60 more days, after it asked for 90. Police still need to analyze data from secrecy breaks before they report to the court.