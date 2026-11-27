Two pieces of news pushed the same way on Thursday: a report that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is courting a veteran banker for the Finance Ministry, and a milder inflation reading.

Economy: Brazil

Brazil's interest-rate futures fell on Thursday 26 November, as traders bet on a banker as the next finance minister and on cooling inflation. The contract for January 2028 settled at 14.2%, down from 14.291% a day earlier, B3 data show.

These contracts, known as DI futures, are bets on the average overnight rate that banks will charge each other until a set date. A lower rate means traders expect cheaper credit, which matters to US investors holding Brazilian bonds or stocks.

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Key Facts Who. Traders on B3, Brazil's exchange, reacting to a finance-minister report and an inflation reading.

What. Rates on DI futures fell along the curve on Thursday.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026; the central bank decides on rates on 9 December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

Two pieces of news pushed the same way on Thursday: a report that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is courting a veteran banker for the Finance Ministry, and a milder inflation reading.

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The fall ran along the whole curve, with the contract for January 2035 at 14.92% in the morning, down 16 basis points (0.16 percentage points) from 15.081%. B3, Brazil's exchange, publishes the settlement prices.

The statistics agency IBGE reported on 26 November that the mid-month consumer price index, IPCA-15, rose 0.22% in November after 0.32% in October. Economists had expected 0.34%, and inflation over 12 months eased to 4.64% against a forecast of 4.78%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

That 12-month rate still sits above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank's target, which is 3% with a tolerance of 1.5 points. Economists at the bank Bmg calculated that underlying services inflation, a gauge of lasting price pressure, slowed to 0.27% from 0.45%.

Inflation cooled more than economists expected. That eases pressure on the central bank, which held the Selic on 4 November.

File photo. A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the government avenue in Brasília. Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

People familiar with the talks said Lula sounded out Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bank Bradesco, for the Finance Ministry. He was due to respond soon.

No appointment has been announced. Futures rates fell as the report spread.

Dario Durigan, the current finance minister, said at an event hosted by the broker XP on 26 November that he would talk with Lula that day about fiscal matters. He added that further measures to contain spending were under discussion.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,799.84

+6.07% +11.51% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 93% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 -2.92% EUR / BRL 6.21 -3.99% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.21 -2.54% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +10.50% AZZA3 Financials +10.34% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +9.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +4.70% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +4.32% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +3.92% ABEV3 Energy +3.82% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -0.96% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,799.84

+6.07%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,563.45

-1.13%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,541.09

+1.20%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% +11.51% 166,684.61 — — — USD/BRL 5.65 -2.92% +6.01% 5.82 5.65 5.65 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.19 +4.42% +34.01% 41.36 44.00 42.32 43,533,400 VALE3 58.73 +3.22% -11.79% 56.90 58.73 57.54 18,799,500 ITUB4 42.56 +6.37% +7.31% 40.01 42.56 41.05 27,767,500 BBDC4 15.83 +11.56% -18.90% 14.19 15.83 14.63 99,251,800 BBAS3 16.54 +12.59% -25.56% 14.69 16.54 15.04 54,762,900 B3SA3 16.16 +10.84% +9.86% 14.58 16.17 15.06 40,860,900 ABEV3 16.43 +3.92% +20.19% 15.81 16.43 15.88 31,867,400 WEGE3 51.36 +3.44% +15.68% 49.65 51.98 49.15 9,795,700 PRIO3 62.45 +3.22% +64.39% 60.50 62.45 60.90 5,435,400 SUZB3 54.87 -0.96% +14.65% 55.40 55.98 53.04 8,809,300 RENT3 33.77 +15.18% -24.55% 29.32 34.36 30.52 19,700,000 AZZA3 16.94 +10.50% -42.01% 15.33 17.19 15.65 9,287,000 CSNA3 3.74 +8.41% -56.71% 3.45 3.74 3.55 18,702,800 GGBR4 26.50 +2.47% +38.53% 25.86 26.50 25.70 7,120,700 ENEV3 28.72 +4.32% +42.18% 27.53 28.72 28.02 12,092,000 Largest moves today RENT3

33.77

+15.18% BBAS3

16.54

+12.59% BBDC4

15.83

+11.56% B3SA3

16.16

+10.84% AZZA3

16.94

+10.50% CSNA3

3.74

+8.41% ITUB4

42.56

+6.37% IBOV

176,799.84

+6.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 6.07%, with breadth positive — 14 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,631 per Dollar Read →

The Selic, Brazil's benchmark rate, fell in five quarter-point steps from 15% to 13.75%, the last cut coming on 16 September, according to the central bank. Its policy committee, Copom, held the rate on Wednesday 4 November.

The January 2028 futures rate of 14.2% still sits above the Selic, so traders are not pricing in cuts. They price either a risk of higher rates or a premium for holding the debt of a government whose fiscal course is unclear.

Lula's fourth term begins on 1 January, which leaves the Finance Ministry as the main open question for investors. Fiscal credibility is the main test of the new term.

Durigan's talks with Lula on spending will show how far the government will go. Lower futures rates feed through to fixed-rate loans and to government bond prices.

With the Selic at 13.75% and inflation at 4.64%, the real interest rate, the gap between the two, is about 8.7% a year. For a US fund holding Brazilian fixed-rate bonds, lower yields mean price gains.

Copom meets on 8 and 9 December and announces its decision on Wednesday 9 December, the central bank said. No finance-minister announcement has been made.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DI futures?

They are contracts traded on B3 that lock in an interest rate for a future date. Traders use them to bet on where the Selic is heading.

Does the IPCA-15 decide what the central bank does?

No, it is a preview of the full monthly inflation index and one input for Copom. Policymakers weigh it with wider data and their own projections.

Has Luiz Carlos Trabuco been named finance minister?

No. People familiar with the talks said he was sounded out and was due to respond soon, and no appointment has been announced.

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