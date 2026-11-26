A banker’s name was enough to add more than 10,000 points in a day. Nothing is official yet.

Markets: Brazil

Brazil’s stock market had its best day in seven weeks on Thursday 26 November 2026, and the cause was a conversation, not a policy. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo exchange (B3), closed up 6.07% at 176,799.84 points.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had sounded out Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, to become finance minister. The dollar fell about 1.3% to 5.74 reais, down from 5.82 on Wednesday.

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Investors read a banker’s name as a promise of tighter control over public spending in Latin America’s largest economy. Brazilian news reports said after the close that Trabuco had accepted, but neither Lula’s office nor Trabuco has confirmed it.

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Key Facts What. Brazil’s main stock index closed up 6.07% at 176,799.84 points, its best day since 5 October.

Why. Lula sounded out Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco for finance minister; nothing is confirmed.

Money. The dollar fell about 1.3% to 5.74 reais, down from 5.82 a day earlier.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, close of trading in São Paulo.

A banker’s name was enough to add more than 10,000 points in a day. Nothing is official yet.

File photo: a historic building in downtown São Paulo.

A finance minister writes the federal budget and bargains with Congress over spending, so the choice shapes how much the state must borrow. Heavy borrowing pushes up the interest rates that companies and households pay, which is why banks and rate-sensitive shares jumped together.

Lula met Trabuco in Brasília in a meeting off the president’s official agenda, according to Lula’s aides quoted in Brazilian reports. The president, re-elected in October, starts his new term on 1 January 2027 while investors worry about the state of the public accounts.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

“Investors are reacting with enthusiasm to speculation about the possible choice of Luiz Carlos Trabuco,” said Rebecca Nossig, an equities strategist at the investment platform Nomad, on Thursday. Fernando Bresciani, an analyst at the bank Andbank, said the market read the talks as a sign of “greater willingness to listen to the financial sector.”

Kevin Oliveira of the investment firm Blue3 said markets were relieved that Lula was weighing a non-political, largely technical name, which makes a spending-friendly pick look less likely. João Carlos Oliveira, a superintendent at the bank Moneycorp, said the rally could continue if the appointment is confirmed.

The rebound follows a rough patch, with the index losing 3.37% over the previous four sessions before gaining 7.75% in two, according to B3 data. The last bigger one-day jump came on 5 October, when it rose 7.70% right after the first round of the presidential election, and the index is now up 9.73% for 2026.

Banks led the rally: Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled lender, rose 12.59% and Bradesco 11.56%. The investment bank BTG Pactual gained 11.50% and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private bank, 6.37%.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,799.84

+6.07% L 166,696 day range H 177,024 +11.51% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 93% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 -2.92% EUR / BRL 6.20 -4.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.59 -3.19% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +10.50% AZZA3 Financials +10.34% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +9.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +4.70% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +4.32% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +3.92% ABEV3 Energy +3.82% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -0.96% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,799.84

+6.07%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,563.45

-1.13%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,541.09

+1.20%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% +11.51% 166,684.61 177,024 166,696 — USD/BRL 5.65 -2.92% +5.05% 5.82 5.83 5.64 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.19 +4.42% +34.01% 41.36 44.00 42.32 43,533,400 VALE3 58.73 +3.22% -11.79% 56.90 58.73 57.54 18,799,500 ITUB4 42.56 +6.37% +7.31% 40.01 42.56 41.05 27,767,500 BBDC4 15.83 +11.56% -18.90% 14.19 15.83 14.63 99,251,800 BBAS3 16.54 +12.59% -25.56% 14.69 16.54 15.04 54,762,900 B3SA3 16.16 +10.84% +9.86% 14.58 16.17 15.06 40,860,900 ABEV3 16.43 +3.92% +20.19% 15.81 16.43 15.88 31,867,400 WEGE3 51.36 +3.44% +15.68% 49.65 51.98 49.15 9,795,700 PRIO3 62.45 +3.22% +64.39% 60.50 62.45 60.90 5,435,400 SUZB3 54.87 -0.96% +14.65% 55.40 55.98 53.04 8,809,300 RENT3 33.77 +15.18% -24.55% 29.32 34.36 30.52 19,700,000 AZZA3 16.94 +10.50% -42.01% 15.33 17.19 15.65 9,287,000 CSNA3 3.74 +8.41% -56.71% 3.45 3.74 3.55 18,702,800 GGBR4 26.50 +2.47% +38.53% 25.86 26.50 25.70 7,120,700 ENEV3 28.72 +4.32% +42.18% 27.53 28.72 28.02 12,092,000 Largest moves today RENT3

33.77

+15.18% BBAS3

16.54

+12.59% BBDC4

15.83

+11.56% B3SA3

16.16

+10.84% AZZA3

16.94

+10.50% CSNA3

3.74

+8.41% ITUB4

42.56

+6.37% IBOV

176,799.84

+6.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 6.07%, with breadth positive — 14 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Ex-Finance Chief Wants No Lula Post Read →

Borrowers gained too, with homebuilder MRV up 15.37% and car-rental firm Localiza up 15.18%. Suzano, a pulp producer, was the only member of the index to fall, down 0.96%.

Inflation data helped. IBGE, the national statistics agency, said its IPCA-15 gauge of mid-month prices rose 0.22% in November, against 0.32% in October and the 0.34% economists had expected.

The 12-month rate was 4.64%, still above the 4.5% upper limit of the central bank’s target range. A new minister would inherit that, along with a budget under strain.

Trading was thin, with about R$25 billion (about US$4.4 billion at 5.74 reais per dollar) changing hands, and New York was closed for Thanksgiving. That makes the move more sensitive to headlines than usual.

For US investors, Brazil’s US-listed shares such as Bradesco’s BBD and Itaú’s ITUB could not react on Thursday. They reopen on Friday 27 November in a shortened session, which is the first test of the rally in dollars.

The government has not announced a finance minister, and Trabuco has not spoken publicly about the job, as far as we found. The next hard data come on 2 December, when IBGE publishes third-quarter economic growth.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Trabuco been named finance minister?

Not officially. Brazilian reports say he accepted, but Lula’s office has not announced it.

Why does a finance minister move the real?

The minister steers the budget, and tighter spending tends to lower borrowing costs and attract foreign money. That usually supports the currency.

Connected Coverage Brazil Stocks Jump 4% on Finance Chief Talk

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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