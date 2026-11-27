BRAZIL · ECONOMY · HOUSEHOLD BUDGETS

For Brazil’s poorest families, almost six of every ten reais, the local currency, go to a home and a meal. IBGE, the national statistics institute, published its new household budget survey on Friday 27 November.

Families on up to two minimum wages, about R$3,036 (US$549) a month in the survey’s reference period, spent 57.1% of their budget on housing and food. For families above 25 minimum wages the share was 27.2%.

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Key Facts What In 2024-2025 the poorest families spent 57.1% of their budget on housing and food, the richest 27.2%.

Who IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, surveyed family spending across 2024 and 2025.

Rent Rent takes 18.2% of the poorest families’ spending, against 9.5% for the richest.

As of 27 November 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The survey, known as the POF, is Brazil’s most detailed look at how families spend money, and this is its first round since 2017-2018.

File photo: apartment blocks and rooftops in Araraquara, São Paulo state (photo by Sturm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

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The POF is short for Pesquisa de Orçamentos Familiares, Portuguese for household budget survey, and IBGE last ran it in 2017-2018. Since then housing has slipped from 27.9% to 24.9% of the average family’s spending, while food rose from 13.1% to 14%, IBGE said on 27 November.

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The average family spent R$7,977.43 (about US$1,442) a month in 2024-2025, converted at R$5.53 per US$1 (RT, a market-data provider, 27 November). Food took R$1,113 (about US$201) of that, and health care R$765.71 (about US$138).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Of that spending, 78.3% was paid in money and 21.7% came in kind, such as gifts, home production and free public services, IBGE said. Other categories lost ground too: transport fell from 14% to 13.2% of spending and education from 7.4% to 7%.

IBGE analyst André Luiz Martins Costa put the gap between rich and poor in plain words. “The people with the lowest incomes need to eat and need a place to live,” he said (our translation), and so “you fill the budget with the basic needs.”

Housing is the biggest item in every income group, at 36.2% for the poorest and 19.1% for families above 25 minimum wages. Rent shows the sharpest contrast, with 18.2% of spending at the bottom and 9.5% at the top.

That rent figure counts rent actually paid plus an estimated rental value for families who own their home or live in one rent-free, IBGE said. Since 2017-2018 the richest group cut its housing share by 3.5 points, the poorest by only 1.1 points.

In reais, the poorest families spent R$525.46 (about US$95) a month on food and the richest R$3,294.36 (about US$595), more than six times as much. Yet food is a far bigger bite for the poor, said IBGE survey manager Luciana Santos: 20.9% of their budget, against 8.1% for the richest.

Among the poorest, 80.1% of food money goes to cooking at home, and eating out costs only R$104.61 (about US$19) a month. Among the richest the split is roughly half and half.

Health spending grew fastest, and IBGE researcher Isabel Cristina Santos tied it to an ageing population. “Older people develop more chronic diseases and need more medicines, care and visits to the doctor,” she said (our translation).

Medicines weigh 3.6% of the poorest families’ budgets and 1.6% of the richest. The richest instead spend 6% on health plans and insurance.

Geography widens the gap. Families in the South spent R$9,133.28 (about US$1,650) a month and in the Northeast R$5,465.22 (about US$988), while rural families averaged R$4,886.31 (about US$883), 38.7% below the national figure.

Betting appears in the data: gambling took 0.2% of all family spending and 0.4% among the poorest. IBGE analyst José Mauro Freitas cautioned that online betting was legalised in Brazil only on 12 December 2018, so there is no clean comparison with the last survey.

For investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds, the numbers show where spending power is thinnest. A family at the bottom has little room once rent and groceries are paid, so food and rent inflation reach its spending first.

That pressure is current: the IGP-M, a price index from FGV IBRE (the economics institute of the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Rio de Janeiro think tank) that many landlords use to raise rents, gained 1.24% in November. Brazil’s central bank meets on 8 and 9 December to set its Selic interest rate, and food and rent prices will weigh on that decision.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the POF?

It is IBGE’s national survey of what Brazilian families earn and spend. Its results guide how the country measures living costs.

Why Do Poor Families Spend More of Their Budget on Housing?

Rent and food are fixed needs that every family must cover first. A smaller income leaves less to spread across other items.