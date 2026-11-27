Foreign money flowing into Brazil through tourism reached a new high for the first ten months of the year, even as monthly growth cooled.

Sugarloaf Mountain (Pão de Açúcar), Rio de Janeiro, 2023. Photo: Wilfredor, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Tourism: Brazil

Foreign visitors spent US$9.247 billion (R$53.8 billion) in Brazil from January to October 2026, the highest total ever recorded for those ten months. Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism, the federal ministry led by Gustavo Feliciano, published the figure on Thursday 26 November 2026, compiled from Banco Central do Brasil, the country’s central bank.

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What. Foreign visitors spent a record US$9.247 billion, up 9.3%.

When. January to October 2026, released on 26 November 2026.

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As of. 27 November 2026, 04:10 GMT

Foreign money flowing into Brazil through tourism reached a new high for the first ten months of the year, even as monthly growth cooled.

The total counts what foreign visitors spent inside Brazil, as recorded in the central bank’s balance of payments, the national ledger of money entering and leaving the country. It is 9.3% above the US$8.456 billion (R$49.2 billion at the current exchange rate) spent from January to October 2025.

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October alone brought US$867 million (R$5.052 billion), 2% above the US$850 million of October 2025. The 2% gain is modest next to the 9.3% rise for the ten months.

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The Copacabana promenade in Rio de Janeiro, one of the places foreign visitors head for. (File photo)

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Growth eased slightly during the month. The ministry’s figures, published in October 2026, put spending through September at US$8.38 billion (R$45.6 billion), about 10% above the US$7.61 billion of January to September 2025.

Arrivals also passed a milestone. The ministry said on 16 November 2026 that 7,594,425 foreign visitors came from January to October, equal to 101.3% of the annual goal of 7.5 million in the government’s National Tourism Plan for 2024 to 2027, so the target was reached two months early.

Argentina is the largest source market, with nearly 2.5 million arrivals, according to ministry data of 16 November 2026. The United States ranks third with about 625,000, behind Chile at about 647,000.

Dividing the ministry’s US$9.247 billion by its 7,594,425 visitors gives roughly US$1,218 per visitor. That is only a rough ratio, because spending and arrivals come from different counts.

Feliciano said on 26 November 2026: “Reaching this historic level of external revenue confirms that investing in Brazil’s international promotion brings an immediate and multiplying return for the national economy” (translated from Portuguese). He also described the visitor as “a tourist who spends more”, in his words, translated.

Domestic travel grew as well, with 85.7 million air passengers from January to October 2026, up 2.8% from 83,339,480 a year earlier, the ministry said in November 2026. Jobs with a formal work contract in tourism reached a record 2,435,935 in September 2026, the ministry also said.

October’s US$867 million sits below the ten-month monthly average of about US$925 million, a simple division of the ministry’s total by ten. Whether the slowdown continues will show in the next central bank data.

Dollar values here are the ministry’s own US$ figures, which imply a rate of about R$5.82 per US$ for the ten-month total. Reais appear only as the ministry gave them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the record show?

It shows foreign visitors left more money in Brazil than in any earlier January to October. Growth stayed positive but slowed in the latest month.

Who produced the figures?

Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism compiled them from central bank data on payments between Brazil and the rest of the world. The ministry published them on 26 November 2026.

Has Brazil already met its yearly tourism goal?

On arrivals, yes: the ministry said on 16 November 2026 that the annual goal in the National Tourism Plan was passed two months early. Spending is a separate measure with no stated target.

Sources: Ministry of Tourism of Brazil (releases of 16 November and 26 November 2026, and figures published in October 2026); Banco Central do Brasil balance of payments data.

More: Brazil news

Further reading: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in December 2026

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