Brazil Police Raid US$33M Tax Fraud Scheme

IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.21% USD/MXN18.64▲ 0.20% USD/CLP994.31▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.20% BRENT 95.46 ▲ 2.91% WTI 88.38 ▲ 2.14% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.27% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.09 ▼ 3.45% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.69% CORN 443.25 ▼ 1.06% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 1.79% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.90 ▼ 3.33% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 222.93 ▲ 1.80% CATTLE 331.55 ▼ 0.32% LITHIUM 59.41 ▼ 2.72% PETR4 44.73 ▲ 2.71% VALE3 64.24 ▼ 0.29% ITUB4 41.43 ▼ 0.70% BBDC4 14.17 ▼ 1.12% ABEV3 15.73 ▼ 0.76% BBAS3 15.47 ▼ 8.41% B3SA3 14.73 ▼ 0.47% WEGE3 51.46 ▼ 0.29% PRIO3 62.94 ▲ 2.39% SUZB3 54.98 ▲ 2.19% RENT3 29.48 ▼ 2.51% AZZA3 16.83 ▲ 9.50% CSAN3 2.87 ▼ 5.28% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.42 ▼ 4.72% GMAT3 3.90 ▼ 4.41% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 18.01 ▲ 5.63% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.17 ▼ 2.62% CSNA3 4.30 ▼ 4.87% IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.16% USD/MXN 18.63 ▲ 0.14% USD/CLP 994.43 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.18% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.19% BRENT 95.46 ▲ 2.91% WTI 88.38 ▲ 2.14% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.27% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.09 ▼ 3.45% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.69% CORN 443.25 ▼ 1.06% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 1.79% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.90 ▼ 3.33% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 222.93 ▲ 1.80% CATTLE 331.55 ▼ 0.32% LITHIUM 59.41 ▼ 2.72% PETR4 44.73 ▲ 2.71% VALE3 64.24 ▼ 0.29% ITUB4 41.43 ▼ 0.70% BBDC4 14.17 ▼ 1.12% ABEV3 15.73 ▼ 0.76% BBAS3 15.47 ▼ 8.41% B3SA3 14.73 ▼ 0.47% WEGE3 51.46 ▼ 0.29% PRIO3 62.94 ▲ 2.39% SUZB3 54.98 ▲ 2.19% RENT3 29.48 ▼ 2.51% AZZA3 16.83 ▲ 9.50% CSAN3 2.87 ▼ 5.28% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.42 ▼ 4.72% GMAT3 3.90 ▼ 4.41% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 18.01 ▲ 5.63% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.17 ▼ 2.62% CSNA3 4.30 ▼ 4.87%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Business

Brazil Police Raid US$33M Tax Fraud Scheme

By · · 4 min read
Two Federal Police office towers in Brasília with the Polícia Federal badge on their facades
Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado (CC BY 2.0), via Wikimedia Commons

Brazil’s Federal Police and the Receita Federal, the federal tax authority, raided eight cities on Thursday, 12 November 2026, in a case that could reach R$185 million (about US$33 million) in tax fraud. Investigators say companies used credits that did not exist to wipe out tax debts, then used the clean paperwork to bid for public contracts.

No suspects have been named, and none has been charged so far. The case is a reminder for anyone selling to Brazilian governments that a tax-clearance certificate is the gate to public tenders.

Key Facts

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Who. The Federal Police (PF) and the Receita Federal, Brazil’s tax authority, in Operation Tax Mirage.

What. 19 search warrants in eight cities across five states.

Size. The tax authority’s estimate is more than R$185 million (about US$33 million), still to be confirmed.

How. Non-existent social-security credits were allegedly used to cancel tax debts and obtain clean tax certificates.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Police Did

The Polícia Federal said it served 19 search-and-seizure warrants in Ponta Grossa, Paranaguá and Curitiba in Paraná state, Porto Belo and Itapema in Santa Catarina, Manaus in Amazonas, Ji-Paraná in Rondônia and Boa Vista in Roraima. The operation involved 14 police teams and 11 teams from the Receita Federal, according to the PF’s official release of 12 November.

Officers seized five vehicles and jewellery, and sequestered a boat registered to one of the people under investigation. They also found a weapon with its serial number removed, the police said.

Three Brazilian Federal Police agents at a lift in an office lobby, one carrying a bag marked Polícia Federal
File photo from 2016 of Brazilian Federal Police agents on an earlier search operation in an office building. Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil, Brazil’s public news agency, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons.

How the Scheme Allegedly Worked

The PF says the companies filed offsetting claims that relied on social-security credits that did not exist, which cancelled real tax debts. The police describe the case as one of tax crimes, and the Receita Federal’s headline also points to hidden assets.

The false offsets also allegedly let firms obtain a certidão negativa de débitos, a certificate showing no outstanding federal tax debt. With it they could take part in public tenders while appearing tax-compliant.

The Numbers

The Receita Federal says the amounts may exceed R$185 million (about US$33 million at R$5.65 per US$ on 12 November). That is an estimate, and the PF’s release uses the same cautious wording.

The Receita Federal’s own release is headlined on the same R$185 million (about US$32.7 million). Two Brazilian news outlets, Agenda do Poder, a political news site, and CNN Brasil, the Brazilian arm of CNN, report that at least 48 taxpayers in 32 municipalities across 10 states benefited.

Agenda do Poder adds that Manaus is the largest single place, at R$38.5 million (about US$6.8 million).

What Is Not Known

The police have not named the people or companies under investigation, and no charges had been announced in the releases we read. The split of the R$185 million (about US$32.7 million) between unpaid taxes and other losses has not been published.

What It Means for You

For US investors or suppliers working with Brazilian governments, the case shows how closely tax standing is checked before a contract is won. Firms that sell to Brazilian public bodies should expect closer review of their tax certificates.

Watch for charges from federal prosecutors and for the Receita Federal’s final tally of the loss. Neither has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operation Tax Mirage?

It is a joint operation of Brazil’s Federal Police and tax authority, launched on 12 November 2026. It targets a scheme that allegedly used non-existent credits to cancel tax debts.

How much money is involved?

The tax authority estimates more than R$185 million (about US$33 million). The final amount will be set by the investigation.

Who has been charged?

No one has been named or charged so far. People under investigation are suspects, and a court has decided nothing.

Sources

Polícia Federal, official release on Operation Tax Mirage, 12 November 2026; Receita Federal, release on the joint operation, 12 November 2026; Brazilian news outlets Agenda do Poder and CNN Brasil, 12 November 2026; exchange rate R$5.65 per US$, 12 November 2026. Related: Brazil news, Pixbet fraud case, São Paulo fraud probe.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Brazil Federal Police Manaus Money Laundering Operation Tax Mirage Paraná Ponta Grossa public tenders Receita Federal Tax fraud

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