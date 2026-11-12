Brazil Police Raid US$33M Tax Fraud Scheme

Brazil’s Federal Police and the Receita Federal, the federal tax authority, raided eight cities on Thursday, 12 November 2026, in a case that could reach R$185 million (about US$33 million) in tax fraud. Investigators say companies used credits that did not exist to wipe out tax debts, then used the clean paperwork to bid for public contracts.

No suspects have been named, and none has been charged so far. The case is a reminder for anyone selling to Brazilian governments that a tax-clearance certificate is the gate to public tenders.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. The Federal Police (PF) and the Receita Federal, Brazil’s tax authority, in Operation Tax Mirage. —What. 19 search warrants in eight cities across five states. —Size. The tax authority’s estimate is more than R$185 million (about US$33 million), still to be confirmed. —How. Non-existent social-security credits were allegedly used to cancel tax debts and obtain clean tax certificates. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Police Did

The Polícia Federal said it served 19 search-and-seizure warrants in Ponta Grossa, Paranaguá and Curitiba in Paraná state, Porto Belo and Itapema in Santa Catarina, Manaus in Amazonas, Ji-Paraná in Rondônia and Boa Vista in Roraima. The operation involved 14 police teams and 11 teams from the Receita Federal, according to the PF’s official release of 12 November.

Officers seized five vehicles and jewellery, and sequestered a boat registered to one of the people under investigation. They also found a weapon with its serial number removed, the police said.

File photo from 2016 of Brazilian Federal Police agents on an earlier search operation in an office building. Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil, Brazil’s public news agency, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Scheme Allegedly Worked

The PF says the companies filed offsetting claims that relied on social-security credits that did not exist, which cancelled real tax debts. The police describe the case as one of tax crimes, and the Receita Federal’s headline also points to hidden assets.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The false offsets also allegedly let firms obtain a certidão negativa de débitos, a certificate showing no outstanding federal tax debt. With it they could take part in public tenders while appearing tax-compliant.

The Numbers

The Receita Federal says the amounts may exceed R$185 million (about US$33 million at R$5.65 per US$ on 12 November). That is an estimate, and the PF’s release uses the same cautious wording.

The Receita Federal’s own release is headlined on the same R$185 million (about US$32.7 million). Two Brazilian news outlets, Agenda do Poder, a political news site, and CNN Brasil, the Brazilian arm of CNN, report that at least 48 taxpayers in 32 municipalities across 10 states benefited.

Agenda do Poder adds that Manaus is the largest single place, at R$38.5 million (about US$6.8 million).

What Is Not Known

The police have not named the people or companies under investigation, and no charges had been announced in the releases we read. The split of the R$185 million (about US$32.7 million) between unpaid taxes and other losses has not been published.

What It Means for You

For US investors or suppliers working with Brazilian governments, the case shows how closely tax standing is checked before a contract is won. Firms that sell to Brazilian public bodies should expect closer review of their tax certificates.

Watch for charges from federal prosecutors and for the Receita Federal’s final tally of the loss. Neither has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operation Tax Mirage?

It is a joint operation of Brazil’s Federal Police and tax authority, launched on 12 November 2026. It targets a scheme that allegedly used non-existent credits to cancel tax debts.

How much money is involved?

The tax authority estimates more than R$185 million (about US$33 million). The final amount will be set by the investigation.

Who has been charged?

No one has been named or charged so far. People under investigation are suspects, and a court has decided nothing.