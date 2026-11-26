Lula’s former finance minister is stepping back, a loyal senator is the favourite for chief of staff, and the finance job is still open.

Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Politics: Brazil

Fernando Haddad, who ran Brazil’s Finance Ministry from January 2023 until he left to run for governor of São Paulo, has told President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva he does not want a cabinet post in his fourth term, say allies of the Workers’ Party (PT) who spoke privately. Allies say the closed-door talk took place this week in Brasília.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The step back opens the way for Senator Camilo Santana of Lula’s PT to become chief of staff, the Casa Civil, the office that coordinates every ministry. Nothing is official, and Lula has said he will name each minister “on the day I want.”

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Allies say Haddad wants no post; Senator Camilo Santana leads for chief of staff (Casa Civil).

When. Haddad spoke to Lula this week, allies say; Lula’s fourth term starts on 5 January 2027.

Market. Brazil’s main stock index rose 3.6% on 26 November; the dollar fell 1.3% to about 5.75 reais.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Lula’s former finance minister is stepping back, a loyal senator is the favourite for chief of staff, and the finance job is still open.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil cabinet Email address Follow

Haddad left the Finance Ministry earlier this year to run for governor of São Paulo, and Dario Durigan, his deputy, took over. The electoral court, the TSE, declared the conservative incumbent, Tarcísio de Freitas, elected governor in the first round on 4 October, so Haddad lost.

Lula has said the timing is his alone. At a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, the president’s office building, on Thursday 19 November he said: “Every ministry in this country will be named by me, at the hour I want, on the day I want, on the date I want.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On money he was blunter at the same event, saying: “It is not the market that wants fiscal control; the one who wants fiscal control is me.” He added that whoever must be fiscally responsible is “the government.”

The Casa Civil sits inside the Planalto Palace, coordinates the other ministries and filters the demands that reach the president. Santana, a former education minister, is the name most often mentioned for it.

PT allies say privately that Santana is the leading candidate for the Casa Civil, though nothing is decided. Haddad has not commented publicly, as far as we could find.

File photo: the Senate chamber in Brasília, where the fiscal-adjustment bill won its final vote on 18 November.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

His allies say he would return to government only in a post with real influence, such as the Casa Civil. Otherwise he plans to teach at the University of São Paulo (USP).

The harder question for investors is Finance, where Durigan and Rafael Fonteles, the governor of the northeastern state of Piauí, are among the names in play. Lula has confirmed no candidate and has said he alone decides.

Markets have already voted on that list: the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed up 3.6% at about 172,700 points on Thursday, and the dollar fell 1.3% to 5.75 reais (closing market data of 26 November). No finance minister has been named.

Durigan said on 22 October that “we are delivering a surplus next year in the Budget” and that “from the fiscal point of view, we improved Brazil’s accounts by R$200 billion” (about US$35 billion at 5.75 reais per dollar, the 26 November closing rate). Whoever takes Finance, and whoever runs the Casa Civil, will have to defend that surplus against spending demands from allies.

The first test was Congress: the Senate finished voting the government’s fiscal-adjustment bill (PLP 299/2026, a complementary bill) on Wednesday 18 November. The Chamber of Deputies passed it unchanged in the early hours of Tuesday 24 November, and Lula has signed it into law.

The law lets the government freeze more spending than current rules allow when its bimonthly budget report calls for it. It also limits real growth in federal spending to 2%, down from the 2.5% ceiling in the fiscal framework, according to the Chamber of Deputies on 24 November.

Lula’s term begins on Tuesday 5 January 2027, under Article 82 of the Constitution. The Presidency has announced no date for naming the heads of the Casa Civil or Finance.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Haddad serve in Lula’s new government?

Not in the cabinet, as things stand, and he has made no public statement. His allies say he could return for a post with real influence.

What does the Casa Civil do?

It is the president’s chief-of-staff office, which coordinates the ministries and decides which demands reach him. Its head is one of the most powerful people in the government.

Who will run Brazil’s Finance Ministry?

Lula has not said. He insists he alone chooses the date and the names.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Lula’s remarks at the Planalto Palace, 19 November 2026; Constitutional Amendment 111 (Article 82); TSE first-round result for São Paulo governor, 4 October 2026; Senate vote on PLP 299/2026, 18 November 2026; Chamber of Deputies vote, 24 November 2026; Finance Minister Dario Durigan, 22 October 2026; market closing data, 26 November 2026 · Constitutional Amendment 111 · PLP 299/2026 · Tribunal Superior Eleitoral

In depth The Lula government 2026: complete guide

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.